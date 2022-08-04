ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne, NJ

Chuck E. Cheese walks away from Black girl after high-fiving other kids

By Jonathan Edwards
SFGate
 4 days ago
Read on www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OK! Magazine

'The One That Got Away' Stars Jeff Perla & Alex Van Gurp Secretly Build Luxurious Hamptons Love Nest As They Pursue House Flipping Dreams — See The Photos

Prime Video's The One That Got Away stars Jeff Perla and Alex Van Gurp are going strong after the experimental dating series' heartwarming season finale — and the two have been keeping busy!In an exclusive interview with OK!, Perla and Van Gurp reveal they've been secretly building their own home in the Hamptons throughout the year that they had to keep their relationship under wraps as they waited for the show to air. Not only are the happy couple building their first house together in the affluent New York community, but they share it's been important to them that they...
TV SERIES
SFGate

Cameo CEO Says Someone Stole His Bored Ape NFT, Then Sold It for $130,000

Blockchain transactions are verifiable and transparent — which means if they’re stolen, you can see the theft in plain sight, even if you don’t know the identify of the crook. On Saturday, Steven Galanis, CEO of celebrity shout-out app Cameo, posted on Twitter that his Apple ID...
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wayne, NJ
Wayne, NJ
Lifestyle
Wayne, NJ
Food & Drinks

Comments / 0

Community Policy