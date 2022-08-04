ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Van Jefferson's surgery went 'really well' but no timetable set for his return

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
Van Jefferson had already undergone one procedure on his knee this offseason to fix an injury from last year, but after tweaking it in training camp, he had to go under the knife again on Tuesday. This most recent surgery is expected to sideline Jefferson for a few weeks, but he isn’t yet being ruled out for the season opener.

Sean McVay provided an update on Jefferson Thursday, saying the surgery went well and he feels “very optimistic” about the wide receiver’s health moving forward.

“It went really well. It was really encouraging,” McVay said. “Talking to Dr. ElAttrache, even the previous thing that he had done looks really good. Very optimistic that things went according to plan and we’ll take this a little bit at a time.”

As encouraging as the results from the surgery were, McVay isn’t ready to put a hard timetable on his return. They’re going to see how his rehab goes first before determining his status for Week 1 against the Bills.

“I would say it’s hard to put a timetable. I think there’s a possibility,” McVay said of Jefferson possibly playing in Week 1. “That’ll be something I’ll have a better feel for as he really starts getting into the rehab, but in terms of what we know about how yesterday went, really encouraging things and I know Van’s in great spirits seeing him today and he’s gonna attack the rehab the right way.”

Jefferson is penciled in as the No. 3 receiver right now behind Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson, but in his absence, Tutu Atwell, Ben Skowronek, Jacob Harris and Brandon Powell will get more opportunities with the first-team offense.

