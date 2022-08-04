Outside Lands – Our Hour-By-Hour Guide To All Three Days Of The Sf Music Festival

Read on www.sfgate.com
Racoons Play With a Tree Swing In Adorable Video Posted by ResidentThomas SmithSan Francisco, CA
Jhumka Earrings: the evergreen accessory for any outfit arrives in San Francisco.Barbara FavaSan Francisco, CA
It’s still a beautiful game – even if the locals are strugglingClay KallamSan Francisco, CA
I Asked an AI Robot to Generate 200-Year-Old Woodcuts of Mount DiabloThomas SmithDiablo, CA
3 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
What it's like to be the only Bay Area rapper playing Outside Lands
Festival lineups have always catered to the mainstream. When it comes to the flyer, at least, it seems the big headliners are always the draw, and anyone with size 14 text or smaller isn't considered culturally important enough to spend hundreds of dollars to see. I think we’ve all come to terms with this festival logic.
My advice after going to Day One of San Francisco's Outside Lands: Go
One-day tickets are still available for Saturday and Sunday.
The Outside Lands food you can't get anywhere else
How do you decide what to eat at SF's Outside Lands? We can help.
Astonishingly expensive Bay Area cruise, with excursion to Stockton, to launch soon
For $5,397, you can book a European river cruise from Amsterdam to Budapest. Or, for a minimum of $6,095 per person, you can cruise from San Francisco to Stockton to see ... the Stockton 99 Speedway.
A 1930s-era SF jazz lounge, the Dawn Club, will see a revival downtown
The upcoming 4,000-square-foot former jazz club will once again burst with live entertainment.
Local bag maker lampoons Austin as 'San Francisco's hottest neighborhood'
According to San Francisco bag makers Peak Design, the hottest neighborhood in San Francisco is Austin, Texas. The 3-minute video begins by describing Austin as "nestled on San Francisco's southeast side," then Peak Design creative director Lawrence P. Lander (whose LinkedIn says he is an Austin resident) proceeds to give a tour of the Texas city that has seen an extraordinary influx of Bay Area residents in recent years.
San Francisco Chinatown restaurant Dim Sum Corner vandalized a third time this year: 'We're over it.'
The restaurant was previously targeted in June.
As Yerba Buena Island’s new residents move in, evicted residents look back
"Rather than saying it's an enclave for the rich, people should be saying, 'Isn't this a spectacular execution of what San Francisco aspires to be?'"
Uber and Lyft prices surged out of control in SF on the first night of Outside Lands
Moral of the story: if you can, bike.
The Bay Area has the largest gap between renting and buying a home in the nation
Even as the Bay Area housing market cools and competition slows, that may not mean it's time to buy a home.
These 8 San Francisco homes sold for under $1 million last month
Only one of the eight homes approaches 1,300 square feet.
Berkeley Fire Department Advises Residents To Understand Extreme Fire Weather, Have Plan
The Berkeley Fire Department is advising residents in the Berkeley Hills neighborhood to have a plan ready to evacuate and stay elsewhere in the event the department designates "extreme fire weather," which is more severe than a red flag warning. The guidance from the fire department was issued last week....
Police: Avoid Area Of South Van Ness And 16Th Street Due To Police Activity
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) Police are asking the public to avoid the area of South Van Ness Avenue and 16th Street in San Francisco due to police activity. Emergency crews are on scene and traffic delays are expected. Drivers should expect traffic delays, consider alternate routes, and allow for additional travel time, according to police.
Officers Halt Two 20-Car Sideshows
Santa Rosa Police Department officers impounded nine cars and arrested multiple drivers that participated in Friday night sideshow activities, the department announced on Saturday. At 11:30 p.m., officers responded to Petaluma Hill and Frazier Avenue after fairgoers heard sideshow activity from the Sonoma County fairgrounds. On the scene, police said...
One Dead, Three Wounded In Two Separate Oakland Shootings Saturday
OAKLAND (BCN) Two separate Oakland shootings claimed the life of one man and left three other people wounded early Saturday, police said. Police said the homicide marks Oakland's 71st life lost. At this time last year, there were 77 lives lost, according to police. The fatal shooting happened around 3:15...
Man Shot To Death In East Oakland Friday
OAKLAND (BCN) A man was shot to death early Friday morning in east Oakland, police officials said. Officers responded to the 3300 block of Courtland Avenue around 6:30 a.m. to investigate a report of a person down, according to police. The officers found a man with what appeared to be...
Councilmember Resigns Due To Move To Sonoma Co.
MILL VALLEY (BCN) Mill Valley City Councilmember Sashi Sabaratnam resigned from the council effective this week, citing a recent divorce that is prompting a move north to Sonoma County. Sabaratnam, who was first elected to the City Council in 2015 and was re-elected in 2020, said at Monday's council meeting...
Homeless Union Agrees To End Lawsuit After City Of Sausalito Agrees To Housing Fund
The City of Sausalito has settled a lawsuit with a local homeless advocacy organization that will provide housing assistance to people sheltering at Marinship Park. The agreement will establish an $18,000 fund to be administered by the Sausalito Homeless Union, according to a statement released by the city last week.
Man Robbed Of Rolex Watch While Exiting Vehicle
SAN LEANDRO (BCN) Police in San Leandro are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Tuesday in which a man was robbed of his Rolex watch. On Tuesday, officers with the San Leandro Police Department responded to a report of a robbery in the 15100 block of Crosby Street in the Washington Manor area of San Leandro.
Chp Reporting Traffic Fatality On State Highway 87
SAN JOSE (BCN) The California Highway Patrol is reporting a traffic fatality occurred Friday night on northbound state Highway 87 in San Jose. The incident was first reported Friday at 10:29 p.m. near Curtner Avenue, according to the CHP. At least two vehicles were involved in the collision. The CHP...
