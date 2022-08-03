Longtime Alabama Football play by play announcer Eli Gold sidelined by health issues

Read on www.wtok.com
WTOK-TV
Charity motorcycle ride in Tuscaloosa to benefit fallen officers
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Two fallen officers from west Alabama will be remembered once again over the weekend in two counties. Three local groups are coming together to host the Back the Blue Benefit motorcycle ride. The ride begins in Tuscaloosa on August 6 and ends at the Bibb County Courthouse.
WTOK-TV
New details involving Michigan man suspected of crimes in 3 states including Ala.
FLOMATON, Ala. (WBRC) - A Michigan man, suspected in crimes in three states including Alabama, is the suspect in the death of a 52-year-old Flomaton man, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. According to ALEA, on August 3, 2022, Flomaton Police Chief Chance Thompson asked Special Agents with the...
WTOK-TV
NorthStar EMS offers new ‘earn while you learn’ EMT program
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - NorthStar Emergency Management Service is offering a new program for people who are interested in starting a new career in the medical field. NorthStar EMS is launching it’s ‘Earn While You Learn’ EMT program that allows participants to learn skills on the job.
WTOK-TV
Birmingham veterinarian warning of highly contagious dog flu outbreak
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hundreds of Birmingham-area dogs are becoming sick with a highly contagious illness called canine influenza. It’s so contagious, a Birmingham veterinarian is encouraging pet owners to keep their dogs at home if at all possible. “It spreads like wildfire,” said Dr. Nicole Martin at Caldwell...
WTOK-TV
Jefferson County farmer dealing with high prices because of inflation
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Inflation continues to pack a hard punch, impacting the way we live and work. Farmers say they’re paying excessive prices for items required to do the job. A Jefferson County farmer says the cost for items like fertilizer and diesel fuel are hitting the...
