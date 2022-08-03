Read on www.investorsobserver.com
Here's what Costco workers are actually looking for when they check your receipt at the exit
You've found your supersize pasta bags, the cashier has rung you up, and you're finally out the door — so why are they checking your receipt again?
SoftBank posts $17 billion Vision Fund loss on tech slump
TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T) on Monday posted a 2.33 trillion yen ($17.23 billion) loss at its Vision Fund unit in the April-June quarter as the value of its tech portfolio slid.
Bridgewater pushes back against Chinese 'All Weather' copycats
SHANGHAI/NEW YORK, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Billionaire hedge fund manager Ray Dalio's huge popularity in China has not only drawn local investors flocking to his funds but also spawned home-grown challengers using his "All Weather" strategy and brand to try to beat him at his own game.
Indonesia says Tesla strikes $5 billion deal to buy nickel products - media
JAKARTA, Aug 8 (Reuters) - U.S. carmaker Tesla (TSLA.O) has signed contracts worth about $5 billion to buy materials for their batteries from nickel processing companies in Indonesia, a senior cabinet minister told CNBC Indonesia.
Analysis-Climate change, scarcity chip away at degrowth taboo
Aug 8 (Reuters) - Degrowth - the idea that a finite planet cannot sustain ever-increasing consumption - is about the closest you can get to a heresy in economics, where growth is widely held as the best route to prosperity.
Oil bounces as China, U.S. data ease recession concerns
SINGAPORE, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Oil prices bounced higher from multi-month lows on Monday as investors' appetite improved following data on U.S. jobs and Chinese exports data that eased recession concerns.
