ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Why Los Del Río's 'Macarena' Was An Even Bigger Deal Than You Ever Realized

digg.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on digg.com

Comments / 0

Related
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fried Chicken#Round Up#Food Drink
AOL Corp

Amazon's secret outlet is a goldmine of deals: Our picks, up to 65% off

Want to score dirt-cheap discounts on incredible goods? Well, there’s a goldmine hiding in plain sight. It's Amazon’s secret overstock outlet, and it’s packed with thousands of incredible items. Browse through the massive hush-hush section for oodles of electronics, essentials for the kitchen and home, beauty basics, bestselling books and music, tons of fashion finds and even goodies for Fluffy or Fido. Ready for some don't-miss deals on Crocs, Ninja, NutriBullet and more? These are our favorites:
SHOPPING
digg.com

Why Steve Jobs Wore Issey Miyake For Most Of His Life

Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered. Easy Ways To Get More Veggies Into Your Diet, According To Reddit. Eating loads of vegetables every day might sound boring and/or difficult, but it doesn't have to be.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
digg.com

What It's Like To Have A $2,000 Music Festival VIP Pass

Festival life felt very different in the Golden Gate Club. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
ENTERTAINMENT
digg.com

How Effective Altruism Went From A Niche Movement To A Billion-Dollar Force

Effective altruism has gone mainstream. Where does that leave it?. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
Phone Arena

Killer new deal knocks 50 percent off unlocked Motorola Edge (2021) price

With both Black Friday in July and Prime Day sales in the rearview mirror, bargain hunters looking for the best possible deals on the best possible phones may need to wait until the actual Black Friday 2022 festivities kick off in November... or know where to search and when to act months ahead of time.
ELECTRONICS
digg.com

'Wind Waker' Completely Rewritten By Fan, It's Like A Whole New Game

"Hey. Holy shit. I love customers, man" - Beedle, "The Legend Of Zelda: The Wind Waker" We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
VIDEO GAMES
digg.com

Why 'Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition' Was A Mess When It Launched

Nightdive Studios talks about the mistakes that led to the botched launch of "Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition," and what it's doing to fix it. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get...
VIDEO GAMES
POPSUGAR

I Built This Side Table in Less Than 10 Minutes, and It Looks So Pretty

If there was anything apparent about my living room a month ago, it was that it needed a side table. I knew this well, and my friends did not refrain from letting me know either. The truth is, I'm lazy. Finding the perfect side table that was a good size, matched my other furniture, was easy to build, and could ship to my doorstep seemed like a lot of work. Instead, I decided to suffer without a side table (as if that was the better option). It wasn't until I came across this Levity Scandinavian Side Table ($159) that I felt the need to finally get one a whole year later. It checked all the boxes: compact size, minimalist Scandinavian style, quality material, and easy assembly. As the saying goes, "when you know, you know," and I truly knew this side table was the one.
INTERIOR DESIGN

Comments / 0

Community Policy