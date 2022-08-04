Why Los Del Río's 'Macarena' Was An Even Bigger Deal Than You Ever Realized

Read on digg.com
Related
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
5 food containers you should never throw away, you can use them in every room
RECYCLING does more than just help the environment – reusing household items is a good way to save money and boost your budget. DIY experts said that keeping packaging from common grocery items is a great way to save money – and even the smallest bits can be useful around the house.
"I Discovered It After I Inherited My Grandmother's Handwritten Recipe Book": People Are Sharing Their "I'll Never Tell" Cooking Secret Weapons
"I always assumed it was an old family recipe passed down from my grandmother. When I discovered the truth, I was floored. "
digg.com
Rob McElhenny Will Never Forget The First Thing That Kumail Nanjiani Ever Said To Him When They Met
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered. The Last Decade Of Electric Vehicle Sales Around The World, Visualized. Here's how electric vehicles went from novelty item to industry standard in the last ten years.
CARS・
IN THIS ARTICLE
digg.com
'Fall Guys' 'Sonic The Hedgehog' Event Starts This Week According To Latest Leak
With new Robotnik and Super Sonic skins. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
AOL Corp
Amazon's secret outlet is a goldmine of deals: Our picks, up to 65% off
Want to score dirt-cheap discounts on incredible goods? Well, there’s a goldmine hiding in plain sight. It's Amazon’s secret overstock outlet, and it’s packed with thousands of incredible items. Browse through the massive hush-hush section for oodles of electronics, essentials for the kitchen and home, beauty basics, bestselling books and music, tons of fashion finds and even goodies for Fluffy or Fido. Ready for some don't-miss deals on Crocs, Ninja, NutriBullet and more? These are our favorites:
digg.com
Why Steve Jobs Wore Issey Miyake For Most Of His Life
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered. Easy Ways To Get More Veggies Into Your Diet, According To Reddit. Eating loads of vegetables every day might sound boring and/or difficult, but it doesn't have to be.
If You Were Forced To Read A Truly Awful Classic Novel In School, Come Tell Us Which One And Why Exactly You Hated It So Much
To this day, my fight-or-flight response kicks in when someone mentions The Scarlet Letter.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
digg.com
'Super Mario Bros.' World Record Now Just A Half-Second Short Of A Perfect Run
"Mario" speedrunner Niftski beat the previous world record by exactly five frames. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
digg.com
What It's Like To Have A $2,000 Music Festival VIP Pass
Festival life felt very different in the Golden Gate Club. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
digg.com
How Effective Altruism Went From A Niche Movement To A Billion-Dollar Force
Effective altruism has gone mainstream. Where does that leave it?. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
Phone Arena
Killer new deal knocks 50 percent off unlocked Motorola Edge (2021) price
With both Black Friday in July and Prime Day sales in the rearview mirror, bargain hunters looking for the best possible deals on the best possible phones may need to wait until the actual Black Friday 2022 festivities kick off in November... or know where to search and when to act months ahead of time.
I'll hold it in! Photos show bizarrely-designed public bathrooms - including urinals made from French horns and a toilet bowl covered in fake snow
Most people would be quite content to have their lavatorial experience consist of a simple ceramic toilet in a clean, tiled bathroom. But it would seem not everyone agrees, with people around the world living on the edge as they prop and decorate the latrine in weird, wacky ways. Here,...
digg.com
'Wind Waker' Completely Rewritten By Fan, It's Like A Whole New Game
"Hey. Holy shit. I love customers, man" - Beedle, "The Legend Of Zelda: The Wind Waker" We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
digg.com
Why 'Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition' Was A Mess When It Launched
Nightdive Studios talks about the mistakes that led to the botched launch of "Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition," and what it's doing to fix it. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get...
digg.com
Why The Bakfiet Could Be The Car Replacement We've All Been Waiting For
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered. The Reddit Group Helping To Fund Herpes Vaccine Research. "Their $5s and $10s somehow added up to $10,000s, then $100,000s."
CARS・
We’re cleaning fanatics – the cheap household item that will make rusty metal look good as new
RUST on metal can often build up in the home - whether it's your bathroom or kitchen. Thankfully, cleaning fanatics have revealed the simple way to get your metal appliances looking good as new. The cleaning enthusiasts revealed that you don't need to go out and buy new appliances affected...
Food & Wine
Tons of Oxo's Clever Leak-Proof Food Storage Containers Are Marked Down at Amazon, with Prices as Low as $4
Whether you're trying to extend the shelf life of some tasty leftovers or prep meals for school or work, good quality food storage containers are a must. And thanks to its variety and clever designs, Oxo's containers are one of our favorite ways to keep food fresh both on the go or at home.
I Built This Side Table in Less Than 10 Minutes, and It Looks So Pretty
If there was anything apparent about my living room a month ago, it was that it needed a side table. I knew this well, and my friends did not refrain from letting me know either. The truth is, I'm lazy. Finding the perfect side table that was a good size, matched my other furniture, was easy to build, and could ship to my doorstep seemed like a lot of work. Instead, I decided to suffer without a side table (as if that was the better option). It wasn't until I came across this Levity Scandinavian Side Table ($159) that I felt the need to finally get one a whole year later. It checked all the boxes: compact size, minimalist Scandinavian style, quality material, and easy assembly. As the saying goes, "when you know, you know," and I truly knew this side table was the one.
Comments / 0