Locked on Women’s Basketball: Breanna Stewart’s Seattle Storm, Elena Delle Donne’s Washington Mystics collide

Related
Carmelo Anthony And Dwight Howard? This Team Should Sign Both
Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard are still free agents on August 5. I believe that the New York Knicks should sign both former All-Stars. Both played on the Los Angeles Lakers last season.
NBA・
Phoenix Mercury reclaim playoff spot with victory over New York Liberty
With three games left in the regular season, the Phoenix Mercury slid into the eighth and final WNBA playoff spot following their 76-62 victory over the New York Liberty on Saturday night. “We know the playoff race is close, and we know that it's like, a game or half a game at this point, it’s a really tight race,” Diamond DeShields said. “So, we just keep coming out and keep competing. We’re all here to win.” ...
Mercury rally without Diana Taurasi and Skylar Diggins-Smith in win over New York Liberty
When signs pointed to the Phoenix Mercury losing another crucial game, the Mercury took the challenge and flipped it on its head. The Mercury (14-19) continued to mystify on the court in Saturday’s matchup against the New York Liberty (13-19), another team fighting for a playoff berth. Playing without top playmakers Diana Taurasi and...
Phoenix Suns Send Supportive Message for Brittney Griner
The Suns released a statement on Brittney Griner showing support after her verdict.
Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo, Other Players React To Brittney Griner Sentencing
WNBA star sentenced to nine years for drug possession in Russia
REPORT: Kevin Durant, Nets lose key member of organization to Mavs
The Dallas Mavericks recently lost an integral part of their squad via free agency when Jalen Brunson decided to join the New York Knicks. This time around, it seems like it’s the Mavs who have been snooping around after reports confirm that they have successfully agreed to a deal with a high-ranking executive from the Brooklyn Nets.
Sparks bid to stop six-game slide in visit to Mystics
The Los Angeles Sparks had high hopes of returning to the WNBA playoffs this year after missing them last season.
CBS News
Sky beat Washington Mystics, tie franchise record with 24 regular-season wins
CHICAGO (AP) — Kahleah Copper scored 19 points, Allie Quigley added 18 points and the Chicago Sky beat the short-handed Washington Mystics 93-83 on Friday night. Chicago (24-8) tied a franchise record for most regular-season wins, last done by the 2013 team. The Sky have a two-game lead over second-place Las Vegas with four games to play. Chicago plays at Las Vegas on Thursday.
Jonquel Jones has 14 points, 10 rebounds as Sun beat Mercury
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Jonquel Jones had 14 points and 10 rebounds, Brionna Jones added 13 points and nine rebounds, and the Connecticut Sun beat the short-handed Phoenix Mercury 77-64 on Thursday night. Connecticut started the fourth quarter on an 11-0 run to take control. Phoenix, which was without...
NBA・
Yardbarker
Banchero, Holmgren caused spike in shoe sales after Summer League
Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero and Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren have yet to suit up in a real NBA game, but they're already proving that they can move the needle among basketball fans. Recently, when Banchero and Holmgren teamed up at The Crawsover in Seattle, a ton of...
