Good Goose! Woman Ticketed After Trying To Own A Pet Goose In NY

Are These the 21 Most Mangled Town Names in Upstate New York?
New York State's history goes back so far that we are left, today, dealing with the tongue-twisting town names that were created by the early Native American and Dutch settlers in our region. And boy they can be doozies!. This is a list of 21 of the most commonly mangled...
These Lake Ontario Restaurants Mean Great Food and ‘Wow’ Sunsets
Upstate New York is blessed to have hundreds of miles of our own private "ocean" at our back door. Lake Ontario stretches all the way from Niagara County up through Cape Vincent, where it joins the St. Lawrence River. This beautiful watery backdrop affords residents everything from lakeside homes and camping areas to marinas with boats coming and going off the lake, and to some wonderful restaurants that take full advantage of the Lake Ontario waterfront.
Award for Hardest Partyers Goes to One Central New York School
And the award for the hardiest University partyers goes to.... Syracuse University has the honor of being the top party school in New York State, a title they've held on to for several years on Niche's Top Party Schools list. The party scene at the school gets an A+. To...
Big Week For Anyone Who Hunts New York State
The summer heat and the month of August are here in New York State. While we enjoy our picnics and camping and summer fun, some of us are looking forward to the cool mornings and clear and crisp afternoons! Hunting season is not that far away and there are some important things for those who hunt need to remember. First and foremost, now is the time to buy your license or apply for doe permits!
15 New Food & Drink Vendors Among 100+ Coming to NYS Fair
15 new food vendors will bring plenty of different options to try at the New York State Fair this year. From Maine lobster to Texas barbecue, there's sure to be something for every taste bud. “This large crop of new food and drink providers will offer fairgoers a wonderful chance...
What Is New York State’s Most Popular Pizza Chain?
Despite being the world's capital for pizza, New York residents from all over the state still enjoy a chain pizza every now and then. What is New York's most popular pizza chain?. Pizza is one of those foods that everybody seems to love and enjoy. No matter where you live...
NY State Fair Adds Rock Hall of Famer and Band With Albany Connection!
The New York State Fair continues to add to the line up of entertainment for 2022! So far a variety of artists have been announced including Foreigner, TLC, Country musician Riley Green and Herman's Hermits, to name a few. There are 32 artists currently scheduled to perform this year at...
Two $1 Million Mega Millions Winning Tickets Sold in New York
There was no winner in the Mega Millions drawing Tuesday night, however, two $1 million dollar winning tickets were sold in New York State, near the Hudson Valley. It's time to check your lottery tickets! Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing was worth a whopping $83 million dollars. No one won the jackpot, but eight tickets sold across the nation were "Second Prize" winners, including two tickets sold in New York State. All eight tickets are worth $1 million, each.
Which Is Best? Only 3 Left In The NY License Plate Design Contest
New specialty license plates are going to be released in New York State, and they need your input on which design to go with. The New York State Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence (OPDV) is releasing their final designs for the "End Domestic Violence" license plate redesign contest. They are partnering with the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) in celebrating 30-years of responding to domestic violence in the state.
Fact Check: Is New York Sending $1,500 Rebate Checks to Residents?
With the price of gas still extremely high, is New York State offering residents $1,500 relief payments?. The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is warning New Yorkers about the latest phishing scam that is an attempt for scammers to steal your personal information. New York State DMV...
Get Ready to See The Northern Lights In New York State
What are some of the best things you can view on a regular basis? The most common answer has to be a sunset, which can be one of the greatest spectacles that is absolutely free. When I was a kid I used to always stare up at the night sky...
Delaware And Otsego Counties Police Blotter: July 19-26
All crimes described in police media releases are allegations. Named suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. State troopers responding to a report of a domestic dispute in Delaware County arrested 42-year-old Christopher M. Yeary of Hamden and charged him with two felonies and three misdemeanors. Charges include criminal possession of a weapon, unlawful imprisonment, criminal mischief, obstruction of breathing, and menacing.
Check Out This Exclusive Cable Wake Park in New York State
If you're looking to shred through the water on a wakeboard, there's an opportunity for you like no other in the Finger Lakes. Make a trip to beautiful Muar Lake in Canandaigua to spend a day at the Roseland Wake Park, home to the first and only Cable Wake Park in the northeast. As you could guess, they specialize in wakeboarding and provide an incredibly unique way to do it.
Gas Prices In New York Take Another Fall, Down 12 Cents This Week
Gas prices in New York State have now gone down for six consecutive weeks, including a 12 cent drop this week. According to the latest survey from AAA Northeast, New York’s current average price of $4.57 a gallon is 39 cents lower than a month ago, but $1.38 higher than last July.
How New Yorkers Can Help Save the Endangered Monarch Butterfly
I counted five beautiful orange and black creatures flying around my yard on Saturday morning as I sat on my deck sipping my morning coffee and I was filled with overwhelming sadness in knowing that unless something drastic happens, my grandchildren might never be able to enjoy such a lovely part of nature.
Famous Upstate New York Water Park Closed Since 2018 Has a Buyer
Water Slide World, one of the first water slide parks built in the United States, used to be a family Summer destination in Lake George. The family fun park that has sat empty since 2018, finally has a buyer. But don't expect a new water park. Water Slide World was...
Parents Rejoice! There Is No Longer Sales Tax On This Item in New York
Parents know the struggle. Whether your children are still pretty young or older, you have experienced the time when they were in diapers. There's some good news for New York State parents: diapers are now exempt from sales tax in the state of New York. When you're child is young,...
Another Cash for Life Winner! This Time Closer to Central New York
The cash keeps coming. Days after a lucky lottery player in Brooklyn won Cash for Life, another has hit the jackpot a little closer to Central New York. Someone in Montgomery County, New York just won $1,000 a week for life after hitting all 5 numbers in the Cash for Life drawing on Wednesday, July 20. The winning numbers were...
Friends of Recovery Leads New York With First Narcan Vending Machine
(FOR-DO) is getting ahead of the crowd in New York State when it comes to preventing death from opioid overdoses which happen all too often. The Turning Point on Elm Street in Oneonta is now home to the first ever Naloxone (aka Narcan) vending machine in New York State. Naloxone...
Won’t You Help Our Feathered Friends? The NY DEC Needs You!
Can you help the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation record the turkeys in your area? The documentation of wild turkeys in New York state is a vital part of understanding how the turkey population is doing in our area. What Can You Do?. The New York State DEC...
