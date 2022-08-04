SEE IT: Sunflower field blooms in Clarksburg, Maryland

Read on wjla.com
Popular discount supermarket chain opening another new store location in Maryland this monthKristen WaltersReisterstown, MD
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Cardboard Boats Set Sail in Reston's Unique CompetitionSuzanne ZurnReston, VA
mocoshow.com
First “Manna Choice Market at the Grove” to Take Place This Week
Universities at Shady Grove (USG) announced a partnership with Manna Food Center to offer “Manna Choice Market at the Grove.” Launched in 2022, this program will bring a market-style distribution of food right on campus starting in August 2022. On the second Wednesday of every month, students and their families will be able to access the market to select fresh produce and other perishable and nonperishable healthy foods. It will be located at 9631 Gudelsky Drive, Rockville, Maryland 20850.
The 10 Best Places to Live in Virginia
(f11photo/Adobe Stock Images) Virginia is a historical state known for its scenery, hiking trails, and military representation. Within this incredible state, we've found the ten best places to live in. These locations are ranked based upon school districts, urban life, access to destination spots, and more. Check out the list below.
WJLA
'Hate has no place here': Md. leaders denounce alleged racist vandalism on Bethesda trail
BETHESDA, Md. (7News) — A Maryland state delegate shared a modified photo on Twitter Sunday of alleged racist vandalism along the Bethesda Trolley Trail. Hate has no place in our community," tweeted Ariana Kelly (D-Md). "I have heard from a number of constituents this AM about white nationalist vandalism along the Bethesda Trolley Trail. I'm sharing a modified image below. Police are involved," Kelly wrote.
WJLA
Several beagles rescued from breeding facility up for adoption in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Several of the 4,000 beagles rescued from a breeding facility in Cumberland, Virginia, are looking for a forever home. A few of them are up for adoption in Alexandria. The beagles arrived at the Lucky Dog Animal Rescue last week and are looking for families....
Popular discount supermarket chain opening another new store location in Maryland this month
A popular discount supermarket chain is opening another new store location in Maryland this month. Read on to learn more. If you're like most people who are looking to save money on food and other grocery items, you'll be happy to learn that the popular discount grocery store chain, Lidl, will be opening another store location in Reisterstown later this month.
WJLA
Grill fire spreads to two-story townhome in 55+ community in Laurel
LAUREL, Md. (7News) — A two-story townhome in Laurel caught fire Sunday evening. Prince George's County Firefighters responded to a report of a grill on fire in the 7200 block of Paperbark Ter. at about 5 p.m. When they arrived, they found fire was coming from the rear and...
Maryland is Home to an Incredible Dinosaur Forest
The Maryland Zoo has recently expanded its selection of outdoor attractions. Opened earlier this summer, the Dinosaur Prehistoric Forest is a limited-time experience designed for families and kids that has recently won the 2022 Best of Baltimore award for best exhibit in the state. Keep reading to learn more about this must-see attraction.
travelnowsmart.com
The Most Effective Brunch in Georgetown DC– 20 Top Places
A journey to Georgetown will certainly make you seem like you’ve mosted likely to the past, with its rock roads as well as historical residences. Its varied food scene is what makes whatever distinct as well as fashionable. This collection consists of both the most effective neighborhood as well...
The wealthiest person in Virginia lives in The Plains
elegant senior woman(Yakobchuk Olena/Adobe Stock Images) The richest woman in Virginia comes from a household name you've seen on the shelves of your favorites stores. That's right, she's an heiress to the Mars, Inc. candy fortune.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Sisters Who Died in New York Fire Will Be Remembered at Monday Service
Jillian Wiener, 21, and Lindsay Wiener, 19, both of Potomac, were killed in an early morning house fire in the Southampton hamlet of Noyac around 3:30am Wednesday morning. The sisters, who are both graduates of The Holton Arms School in Bethesda, were vacationing with family. Funeral services for the sisters have been set by the Washington Hebrew Congregation, and can be seen below:
WTOP
Potomac sisters who died in NY fire to be remembered at Monday service
Funeral services are set for Monday for the Potomac, Maryland, sisters killed during a fire in a Long Island vacation home. Jillian Rose Wiener, 21, and Lindsay Eliza Wiener, 19, will be remembered at an 11 a.m. service at the Washington Hebrew Congregation in the District. “The Wiener family has...
Milk run leads Maryland man to $50,000 Powerball prize
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- A Maryland man said a quick stop to buy milk for his family led to his winning a $50,000 prize from a Powerball lottery drawing. The 36-year-old Gaithersburg man told Maryland Lottery officials he stopped at the 7-Eleven store in Silver Spring, and while in the store, a lottery vending machine caught his eye.
mocoshow.com
Virtual Hearing on the Boyds Transit Center to be Held on Tuesday, August 16
On Tuesday, August 16 starting at 7 p.m., the Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) will hold a virtual public hearing regarding the 70% design plans for the Transit Center in Boyds, MD. The public will have an opportunity to provide written and oral testimony on the project design. The...
WJLA
Back-to-school bash at DC library offering free supplies, haircuts & vaccines to students
WASHINGTON (7News) — It is considered one of the largest book bag giveaways east of the Anacostia River -- the annual Bellevue Back-to-School Bash. The woman behind it is Monisa Waters who has been a librarian in the District of Columbia for 16 years. She says early on she would notice children coming into her branch, the William O. Lockridge/Bellevue Neighborhood Library, asking if she had school supplies. It made her reflect on her childhood when she would go to school and see her classmates coming in with brand new backpacks and school supplies and she didn’t always have the necessary supplies she needed for back to school.
Maryland Weather: Sunday sunshine to turn stormy
BALTIMORE-- Sunday brings Maryland plenty of sunshine but, there are chances the day will end with storms. Temps are presenting normal numbers for a summer day in August. The high of day is 92 but may feel closer to 95, with lows in the mid 70's. Heat and humidity with a side of storms will be the pattern for the next few days. Wednesday will give many more clouds and scattered showers throughout the Maryland region. By Thursday there will be a slight cool down to creep into the weekend with highs in the 80's and lows sitting in the 60's.
mocoshow.com
Statement from County Executive Marc Elrich on Hateful Vandalism Near Bethesda Trolley Trail
County Executive Marc Elrich has released a statement on the hateful vandalism found near the Bethesda Trolley Trail this weekend. The full statement can be seen below:. “I am saddened, upset, and, quite frankly, disgusted over the racist vandalism that occurred near the Bethesda Trolley Trail this weekend. This incident follows other recent attacks of vandalism and hate throughout the County over the last several months. Trying to intimidate others through fear will not succeed and will not be tolerated. I encourage anyone with any knowledge or information about this vandalism to contact the Montgomery County Police Department as soon as possible. Hate has no home in Montgomery County, and we will be investigating and prosecuting those responsible to the fullest extent of the law.
local21news.com
Passenger describes scene as Amtrak train carrying 142 people collides with truck in Md.
BRUNSWICK, Md. (WJLA) — An Amtrak train traveling from Washington to Chicago collided with a flatbed truck in Maryland Wednesday. The crash took place around 5:20 p.m. when the truck, which was obstructing the track, according to Amtrak, came into contact with the train in Brunswick, Md. There have been no reported injuries to the 142 passengers or crew onboard.
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland puppy retailer banned from doing business in the state
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — Maryland has reached a settlement with a Harford County puppy retailer, banning it from doing business in the state, the Attorney General's Office said Friday. Owned by Sara and Nathan Bazler, Maryland Puppies Online will also pay the state $75,000. The company agreed to pay...
Light fixture falling caused Tysons Corner gunshot reports
MCLEAN, Va. (DC News Now) — Fairfax County Police are at Tysons Corner Center for reports of a shooting inside the mall. Fairfax County Police cleared the mall and did not find any signs of shooting and according to their Twitter, a light fixture fell, causing a loud noise and panic inside the mall. Stick […]
modernfarmer.com
When Sharing Seeds Grows More Than Just Food
In early 2020, at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, when doors of storefronts across the country were closed and minds of isolated individuals were opening to the possibilities of gardening in their new-found free time, Reana Kovalcik had an idea. The Washington, DC resident has a background in mutual...
