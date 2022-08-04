NBC's Keir Simmons brings his family to America for the first time

Read on www.today.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fam Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
A Hurricane Uncovered The Remains Of A Staten Island Man, His Murder Is Still UnsolvedJeffery MacStaten Island, NY
Highly anticipated restaurant opening soon in New JerseyKristen WaltersJersey City, NJ
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Related
Jill Biden to Introduce National Geographic’s ‘America’s National Parks’ (TV News Roundup)
Click here to read the full article. First Lady of the United States Dr. Jill Biden will be introducing National Geographic’s latest series “America’s National Parks,” set to premiere Aug. 29. Narrated by Garth Brooks, the five-part docuseries celebrates the world-famous and lesser-known national parks across the U.S., from Yosemite to Big Bend National Park. The series will first be introduced by Dr. Biden from the Grand Canyon. “America’s national parks are full of unrivaled natural beauty, geological wonders, cultural history and amazing wildlife,” Dr. Biden said as part of her introduction to the series. “Each national park connects people to...
purewow.com
Dad Reacts After Kate Middleton Sees His 8-Year-Old Standing Alone and Strikes Up a Conversation
Journalist and former Olympian Matthew Syed would've never expected his 8-year-old son to strike up a random conversation with the Duchess of Cambridge while en route to the Commonwealth Games. And yet, that's exactly what happened. It all started when he asked his son, Ted, to wait in the...
Meghan Markle Through the Years
From her role on 'Suits' to her imminent engagement to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle continues to make headlines — see photos of the actress' transformation through the years
Original Fox News Channel anchor Uma Pemmaraju dies at 64
Founding Fox News Channel anchor Uma Pemmaraju has died at age 64. Pemmaraju was on the air when Fox News launched on Oct. 7, 1996. At the time, Pemmaraju was one of the only Indian-American anchors to reach national prominence, and she was beloved by viewers and Fox News colleagues alike.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hoda Kotb Is Joined by Daughters Hope and Haley for Surprise Birthday Concert by Walker Hayes
Hoda Kotb got to enjoy a special birthday surprise with her daughters by her side. The Today co-host, 57, was treated to a surprise by co-host Jenna Bush Hager and their team during Friday's episode of the show ahead of her birthday on Tuesday. First, Bush Hager gifted Kotb a...
‘Virgin River’: Mel’s Baby Was Originally Going to Be Her Late Husband’s Child
On 'Virgin River' the baby that Mel is carrying is Jack's but originally the baby was going to be her late husband's child.
bravotv.com
Teresa Giudice Looks Radiant In a Plunging, White Mesh Dress at Her Rehearsal Dinner
The RHONJ cast member turned up the glamour while celebrating her upcoming wedding. Teresa Giudice is one radiant bride-to-be! The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member glowed in a plunging, white mesh dress while celebrating her upcoming wedding alongside friends and family at her rehearsal dinner on Friday, August 5.
TODAY.com
Actor Roger E. Mosley, ‘Magnum P.I.’ star, dies at 83
Actor Roger E. Mosley, best known for his role as helicopter pilot “TC” on the hit series “Magnum P.I.” died on Sunday at 83-years-old.Aug. 8, 2022.
RELATED PEOPLE
TODAY.com
Brett Goldstein jokes about ‘Ted Lasso’ finale
In a recent interview, “Ted Lasso” star Brett Goldstein channeled his famously harsh character Roy Kent and joked about how the Apple TV+ series will end.Aug. 9, 2022.
People
Olivia Munn Shares Adorable New Photos of Son Malcolm, 8 Months: 'Might Be Getting My Dimple'
The Love, Wedding, Repeat actress, 41, shared new photos Friday with her 8-month-old son Malcolm Hiệp. In the three shots posted on Instagram, Munn wears a striped button-down shirt and sits in a comfy chair with Malcolm on her lap in a striped onesie. "He might be getting my...
‘The Terminal List’ Creator Denies the Show Is ‘Right-Wing Fantasy’: Critics Hate It Because ‘Woke Stuff Isn’t Shoved Into It’
Click here to read the full article. Chris Pratt has been generating headlines this week after celebrating the success of his Amazon Prime Video series “The Terminal List,” which debuted July 1 to abysmal critical reviews. The show has proven to be a hit with viewers, with Nielsen reporting “The Terminal List” earned 1.6 billion minutes viewed in its first week. Pratt celebrated the show’s popularity by sharing to his Instagram story a Daily Mail article with the following headline: “The new ‘Yellowstone’: Chris Pratt’s new Navy thriller ‘The Terminal List’ defies woke critics’ scathing reviews to shoot up ratings...
TODAY.com
A Pac-Mac movie is reportedly in the works
Video game publisher Bandai Namco Entertainment is teaming up with Wayfarer Studios to turn Pac-Mac into a movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter. It will be based on an original story by Chuck Williams, one of the creative minds behind the 2020 “Sonic the Hedgehog” movie. No word on when it will arrive in theaters.Aug. 9, 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bill Maher slams America’s ‘fat acceptance’ movement as ‘Orwellian’, supporters have ‘blood on their hands'
During the latest episode of HBO’s "Real Time with Bill Maher," the comedian took aim at America’s obesity epidemic and torched the culture for promoting not only "fat acceptance," but "fat celebration." Maher declared the "disturbing trend" to be "Orwellian" and urged Americans to stop spinning obesity as...
TODAY.com
Producer poses for Sunday Mug Shot with new baby boy!
Willie Geist wraps up Sunday TODAY by sharing mug shots sent in by viewers. This week, Willie gives a shout out to Nicole in Danville, Indiana; the Oliver family, including a few puppies, in Coventry, Connecticut, and many more. Plus, a shoutout to star producer and friend of Sunday TODAY, Maggie Safstrom, who just welcomed baby boy with her husband. Congrats! To share your photos, use #SundayTODAY on social media.Aug. 7, 2022.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Emmerdale actor Sam Gannon dies suddenly at the age of 31
Emmerdale actor Sam Gannon has died at the age of 31. His sister said the "sensitive soul" died suddenly while in the USA. Sam, who played Kev in the ITV soap, was staying with family in California, the Mirror reports. His sister Amy Kelly confirmed the news and said: "Sam was a whirlwind, a unique character to say the least.
TODAY.com
Snapchat unveils parental tools with new 'Family Center' feature
Popular social media app Snapchat unveiled a new tool that allows teens and parents to opt in to a new feature called Family Center, allowing parents to see the teen’s friend list but not what they’re saying to each other. NBC’s Kate Snow reports for TODAY.Aug. 9, 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Popculture
Ryan Seacrest Reveals Rare Snaps With His Sister Meredith
Ryan Seacrest's niece Flora made a surprise guest appearance on Thursday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, and her mom also got a moment in the spotlight. After the show, Seacrest shared some fun photos with Flora and her mom, Seacrest's sister Meredith Seacrest Leach. Flora, 3, joined Seacrest and Live guest co-host Tamron Hall for a fun debate about chocolate chip cookies.
If You Were Forced To Read A Truly Awful Classic Novel In School, Come Tell Us Which One And Why Exactly You Hated It So Much
To this day, my fight-or-flight response kicks in when someone mentions The Scarlet Letter.
TODAY.com
Bachelorettes face their 'worst nightmare' when Logan Palmer switches sides
When there are two Bachelorettes in one season, anything can happen. But what happened during Episode Five, in retrospect, is obvious — because it's exactly what leads Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey feared would happen. Windey called the situation her "worst nightmare." In short, one man professed his feelings...
Jennifer Lawrence Twins With Husband Cooke Maroney In White T-Shirt As They Head For Flight Out Of NYC
Jennifer Lawrence, 31, and her husband Cooke Maroney, 38, were on the move on Sunday, August 7. They were pictured at JFK Airport in New York City, possibly flying somewhere fun to start celebrating Jennifer’s birthday that’s coming up. The actress and the art gallerist wore matching white T-shirts and black face masks as they made their way through the airport. Such a cute couple!
Comments / 2