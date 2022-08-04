Read on www.tigerdroppings.com
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
NBA star Tobias Harris marries at New York wedding
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- NBA star Tobias Harris is a married man. Harris, a professional basketball player for the Philadelphia 76ers, married his longtime girlfriend, Jasmine Winton, at a wedding Saturday in New York. People said Harris, 30, and Winton married at Oheka Castle in Huntington, N.Y., with their friends...
AZ Briefing: Blake Masters brings fire, worry to GOP Senate hopes; This marijuana brand name will disappear in AZ; 29 new restaurants to try
A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history. This major marijuana brand name will begin to disappear in Arizona after a merger with a Florida company. 'It's time for something new': Blake Masters outlines his views on Social Security, abortion rights, guns and his college...
Tokata Iron Eyes speaks out, says 'Flash' star Ezra Miller never groomed or abused her
Tokata's parents say Miller has left bruises on their 18-year-old daughter's arms and cheeks, restricted access to her phone, and verbally abused her.
‘He has done more to further the cause of hate in the US than almost anyone’: the rise and fall of Alex Jones
In front of a microphone with the cameras on him, Alex Jones looked comfortable on his first day of testimony. The delusional provocateur and conspiracy peddler sauntered to the witness stand in an Austin, Texas, courtroom, shirt unbuttoned without a tie, and introduced himself to the jury with his characteristic, gravelled intonation.
