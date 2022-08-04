Hays County residents looking for some relief from relentless wildfires

SAN ANTONIO - The U.S. Marshals need your help to find Marco Cruz-Garza who has an active arrest warrant for allegedly violating the conditions of his supervised release. In October of last year, Cruz-Garza was sentenced to three months in prison on charges involving illegal re-entry into the U.S. He was also ordered to serve one year of supervised release.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO