Hays County residents looking for some relief from relentless wildfires

news4sanantonio.com
Austin animal shelters struggling with overcrowding
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin's animal shelters are struggling with overcrowding while facing the challenges of maintaining the city's no-kill status. Hundreds of animals are living in pop-up crates at the Austin Animal Center (AAC) as people aren't adopting like they were before. Austin's shelters are packed with hundreds of...
news4sanantonio.com
Heavy smoke damages West Side convenience store during early morning fire
SAN ANTONIO - A local convenience store suffered heavy smoke damage after an early morning fire. The fire started just before 7 a.m. Monday at the Northstar Grocery off Westshire Drive near Loop 410 on the West Side. San Antonio Fire Department officials said that when they arrived, they found...
news4sanantonio.com
New Braunfels residents upset over astronomically high energy bills
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - As energy bills continue to soar throughout San Antonio, our neighbors in New Braunfels are also seeing high utility bills. New Braunfels Utilities (NBU) held a press conference on Monday to let their residents know that they are here to help. Since our story aired last...
news4sanantonio.com
Energy provider gives answers on New Braunfels high energy bills
After News 4 San Antonio aired a story last week about high energy bills in New Braunfels, executives of New Braunfels Utilities (NBU) held a press conference for media Monday morning. NBU CEO Ian Taylor, CFO Dawn Schriewer, and Chief Administrative Officer David Hubbard were in attendance for the press...
news4sanantonio.com
Landlord charged with arson after tenant's house set on fire
SAN ANTONIO – Police say a landlord was accused of setting a house on fire because tenants wouldn’t pay rent. The incident happened on August 4th at 1020 Lamar Street. Police were dispatched at 4:16 p.m. for reports of a burglary. Upon arrival, police discovered that Elizabeth Flores...
news4sanantonio.com
SLOW DOWN: Back to school means driving safe around school zones
SAN ANTONIO - Two more school districts in our area - Pleasanton Independent School District and Natalia ISD - are heading back to school on Tuesday. And as more and more children head back to school. we will start to see those flashing lights in school zones, which means slow down.
news4sanantonio.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Westbound lanes of I-10 at Graytown is now open
UPDATE AT 4:39 P.M. - According to officials, IH 10 W is now open, however, the eastbound access road between Pfeil Road and FM 1518 will remain closed. UPDATE AT 1:45 P.M. - The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 at Graytown Road remain closed on Monday afternoon. TxDOT cameras show traffic backed up maybe 1-2 miles.
news4sanantonio.com
Suspect told clerk 'this is the way it's going to be' while stealing $400 worth of beer
SAN ANTONIO - A man was arrested on Monday accused of stealing more than $400 of beer from a local convenience store. Hector Del Rio, 42, was charged with aggravated robbery after allegedly walking out of the QuickTrip convenience store off Old Pearsall Road last month. The robbery happened on...
news4sanantonio.com
Operation Home Front helps military families prepare for the upcoming school year
SAN ANTONIO – Downtown, another non-profit is helping military families prepare for the new school year. Operation Homefront San Antonio distributed nearly 350 backpacks as part of their back-to-school brigade. Organizers of the event tell us this was their way of supporting those who give everything, to keep our...
news4sanantonio.com
U.S. Army to conduct military training in Downtown, East Side San Antonio on Monday
SAN ANTONIO - The United States Army announced that they'll be conducting military training in several areas of San Antonio on Monday. The training will run from 7 a.m. Monday to 1 a.m. on Tuesday in Downtown and East Side of San Antonio. San Antonio Police officials said that the...
news4sanantonio.com
Gov. Abbott appoints indicted Austin Police officer to police regulatory agency
NOTE: This story's headline was edited for length -- Gov. Greg Abbott appoints officer indicted for misconduct during George Floyd protests to police regulatory agency. Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed an indicted Austin police officer accused of using excessive force during 2020 protests to Texas’ regulatory law enforcement agency.
news4sanantonio.com
Iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be rolling into town this week
SAN ANTONIO - Keep your eye out for this on the road! The iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is rolling into town this week. The 27-foot hotdog on wheels will be at the following locations:. August 11th. Walmart 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. 1515 N. Loop 1604 E, San Antonio, Texas.
news4sanantonio.com
U.S. Marshals need your help finding wanted man from South Side
SAN ANTONIO - The U.S. Marshals need your help to find Marco Cruz-Garza who has an active arrest warrant for allegedly violating the conditions of his supervised release. In October of last year, Cruz-Garza was sentenced to three months in prison on charges involving illegal re-entry into the U.S. He was also ordered to serve one year of supervised release.
news4sanantonio.com
Man in wheelchair hit while trying to cross West Side street
SAN ANTONIO - A man in a wheelchair is in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle on a West Side street. The accident happened just before 3 a.m. Monday at Buena Vista Street and South Navidad Street. Police said the man in the wheelchair was in the middle...
news4sanantonio.com
ColoZeum Backpack Drive and Dance Event Fundraiser, hosted by NXG Dance Crew
SAN ANTONIO - One local nonprofit hosted a back-to-school drive with a twist. Project Smash collaborated with NCG Dance Crew and hosted a backpack drive at the Leon Valley Community and Conference Center today. The unique event had local food trucks and vendors; the attendees got to watch dance battles,...
news4sanantonio.com
Woman's body found in state of 'advanced decomposition' at San Pedro Creek, police say
SAN ANTONIO - A woman's body was found Sunday afternoon in an "advanced decomposition" along San Pedro Creek. The body was found around 4 p.m. near Flato along San Pedro Creek. Police said the unidentified body was so badly decomposed that homicide detectives could only determine that the victim was...
news4sanantonio.com
Man arrested after ramming his truck into ex-girlfriend's home
ATASCOSA, Texas – A man was arrested after he was accused of ramming his truck into his ex-girlfriend's home. Police were dispatched on August 4th to 12195 Barker Lane for reports of a family disturbance. According to arrest records, Dathan Faulkner showed up at his ex's home, where the...
news4sanantonio.com
Police seek suspect who broke into Northeast side club and stole thousands of dollars
SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for a man who broke into a safe at a Northeast side club in the middle of the day. The incident happened on May 19 at 4435 Rittiman Road. The suspect made his way into the business by force and broke into the safe, stealing thousands of dollars.
news4sanantonio.com
SHARE PHOTOS on this International Cat Day
SAN ANTONIO – It’s a special day to celebrate pet cats – International Cat Day!. It’s science! Studies show pet cats have a positive effect on human health, even aiding in cognitive functionality. After a busy day, coming back to your cat and observing its cute antics helps calm the nerves.
news4sanantonio.com
Boerne ISD kicks off new campaign for students and staff to report suspicious activity
SAN ANTONIO – The Boerne Independent School District launched its new See Something, Say Something campaign to encourage students, staff, and members of the community to report any suspicious activity. The campaign kicked off with promotional videos and posters, along with reminders during the campus morning news and announcements.
