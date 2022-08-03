Riedel Foundation grants to foster grandparent program, CASA will help at-risk children in Hannibal

Read on muddyrivernews.com
Sinnock ‘can’t imagine not being a part’ of annual Quincy-to-Peoria run that raises funds for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital
QUINCY— It’s not about the running, it’s about the cause. And April Sinnock is a perfect example. Sinnock is taking part in her 10th St. Jude Quincy-to-Peoria Run this weekend. The event benefits the work of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tenn. “I’m a...
Quincy Art Center changes hours after community survey
QUINCY — Quincy Art Center now is open from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. The new hours are a result of a community survey asking the public what days of the week they preferred to visit the Art Center and what hours of the day worked best for them. The survey found that Fridays and Saturdays were a popular choice for open hours, as well as the evening hours of 4 to 6 p.m. The Art Center can also be open by appointment by calling (217) 223-5900.
Re-raising a barn: 1880s Bolton Barn moved to new site in Hancock County
A Hancock County barn that dates back to the 1880s has a new home. But despite the barn moving less than 10 miles, it's been quite a journey. It’s known as the Bolton Barn, because it was built on Alexander Bolton’s farm in Sonora Township north of Nauvoo.
Baby contest at Adams County Fair crowns winners in four age groups
MENDON, Ill. — The Adams County Fair Baby Contest was held Saturday, July 30 inside the Prairieland FS tent inside the Family Fun Zone. More than 65 children participated. Children met judges in four age groups: 0-6 months, 7-11 months, 1 year old and 2 years old. The winners...
Local births from July 28-Aug. 2, 2022
A girl was born to Courtney Gordon of Quincy at 5:59 p.m. July 28. A boy was born to Johnathan Thigpin and Susan Kampschmidt of Hannibal, Mo., at 5:08 p.m. July 30. A boy was born to Jacob and Elizabeth Moon of Quincy at 4:54 a.m. Aug. 1. A girl...
Historical re-enactors, rededication of Grant marker part of HSQAC event Aug. 13-14
QUINCY — The Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County will be the host of a program combining tours of the Greek revival style Gov. John Wood Mansion with presentations by historical re-enactors on Aug. 13-14. “Meet Lincoln, Grant and Twain” will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, in the Gov. John Wood Mansion in honor of the 200th anniversary of the birth of Ulysses S. Grant in 1822.
Benson Financial Group in Hannibal adds five employees to staff
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Benson Financial Group, a financial planning company, recently added five people to its staff. Jason Nichols of Hannibal serves as director of operations. He previously served as athletic director and head women’s soccer coach at Hannibal-LaGrange University for 24 years. He received his bachelor’s degree in human services from Westmar University and his master’s degree in education from William Woods University.
Auditions for Quincy Symphony Orchestra Association groups to begin in August
QUINCY — The Quincy Symphony Orchestra Association is inviting area musicians to participate in its 75th anniversary concert season. The Quincy Symphony Chorus is under the direction of Phyllis Robertson. Members rehearse on Monday nights beginning in August and will present concerts on Nov. 5 and March 4. They will join the Symphony Orchestra and Youth Chorus on Dec. 3 for a family Christmas concert. Interested singers should call the QSOA office for an appointment and prepare a song of their choice, such as a hymn, patriotic song or Christmas carol with music or from memory.
Thompson man killed by farm bull
A little brown and white dog howled for his friend Saturday morning, July 30, in Thompson. But no belly rubs were coming. The dog’s friend, Mike Power, died where he learned how to live, on his family’s farm in Thompson, seven miles east of Centralia, seven miles west of Mexico.
CLUB MUDDY: Elephants and asses in the room
Frankie, Bobby and Ashley try to put a bow on the Adams County Board controversy in an extended dance mix version of Club Muddy. PARENTAL GUIDANCE!!! Bobby also drops an f-bomb that he shoudn’t have, but he will use the Hamilton musical as his defense. Miss Clipping Out Stories...
Real estate transfers in Adams County from July 18-22, 2022
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. ACF Holdings, LLC of Golden sold an apartment building at 304...
Paris-based Thomson Broadcast closes acquisition of GatesAir
InsideRadio.com reported Tuesday that French broadcast manufacturing giant Thomson Broadcast has closed its previously announced acquisition of GatesAir, the century-old radio and TV equipment manufacturer. GatesAir is a manufacturer of products for over-the-air radio and television broadcasting. It is headquartered in Mason, Ohio, with manufacturing in Quincy. Terms of the...
QPD Blotter for Aug. 4, 2022
Raven C Brandon, 24, 233 Locust St, FTA Suspended Registration and Seatbelt at N 20th St and Broadway St. Lodged 147. Trista A Wade, 36, 1210 N 3rd St, DWLS at N 15th St and Lind St. NTA 122. Shannon N Dean, 38, 820 S 20th St, reports on 07/26/2022...
Illinois Attorney General’s Office: “Adams County has acknowledged that its closed session discussions…were improper”
QUINCY — The Illinois Attorney General’s office has received the recordings of the closed sessions of the Adams County Board and Finance Committee meetings for May and acknowledged the board’s actions during those meetings were “improper”. In a statement e-mailed from the AG’s communications office...
BigIron Auctions to acquire Sullivan Auctioneers
HAMILTON, Ill. — BigIron Auctions has announced its agreement to acquire Sullivan Auctioneers LLC, headquartered in Hamilton. The agreement, finalized July 22, will bring more than 300 employees together to serve the needs of the online auction industry across the country. “Our shared philosophies of transparency, trust and hard...
Quincy Police Department blotter for Aug. 3, 2022
Lynne M Sparrow, 49, 2136 Hampshire St, Battery at 315 S 5th St from an incident that occurred on 04/27/2022. 154. Andrew D Harris, 31, Macomb, was located at ACJ on separate charges and lodged on FTA Malicious Mischief. Lodged 177. Alexis J French, 19, Homeless, Public Indecency at 2309...
Quincy woman who pled guilty in drug case to be sentenced in September
QUINCY — Caitlin R. Dietiker of Quincy, who pled guilty July 13 to two charges of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance in exchange for a cap of 10 years on her sentence to the Illinois Department of Corrections, will be sentenced Sept. 21. Public defender Todd Nelson said...
Two Hannibal men in Marion County Jail after woman allegedly was kidnapped, forced to attempt robbery
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Two Hannibal men are in the Marion County Jail on $100,000 bond after a early Friday morning incident. Sean M. Anderson, 29, and Brian L. Blackstun were together in a vehicle in the 2800 block of James Road on Friday, July 29 when Anderson saw two women he knew — one of whom he believed stole from one of his family members. He forced the women to get into the vehicle and leave against their will.
Quincy man charged with first-degree murder facing November trial
QUINCY — A November trial has been set in the case of Devere S. Gholston, who has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder in connection with the February death of Robert Schmidt in his home. Gholston, 27, appeared in Adams County Circuit court on Wednesday afternoon with...
