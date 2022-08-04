Quincy man charged with first-degree murder facing November trial

Read on muddyrivernews.com
Hannibal man sentenced to more than five years in prison on gun charge
ST. LOUIS – U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Clark on Monday sentenced a man from Hannibal. who was caught with stolen firearms to five years and three months in prison. The Hannibal Police Department and the Ralls County Sheriff’s Office were investigating the theft of firearms when they located Ronald Allen on Dec. 24, 2020 in a home in Hannibal. Officers found three stolen semi-automatic pistols, drug paraphernalia, prescription pains and marijuana, according to Allen’s plea agreement.
Wiley to be represented by public defender’s office; Barnard makes first appearance as special prosecutor
QUINCY — A Quincy man charged with first-degree murder in the death of an infant in 2018 made his first appearance in Adams County Circuit Court with a representative from the public defender’s on Monday morning. A former Adams County state’s attorney from 2004 to 2016 also made...
St. Louis woman in Pike County Jail facing drug charges
PITTSFIELD, Ill. — A St. Louis woman was arrested in Pittsfield and now is in the Pike County Jail facing drug charges. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop on a 2001 Mazda at 2:14 a.m. July 30 on Washington Street near Shetland Drive in Pittsfield. After an investigation, the driver, Christina A. Casteel, 44, was arrested on the following charges:
Baylis man lodged in Pike County Jail after firearms, ammunition seized during search warrant
BAYLIS, Ill. — A Baylis man is in the Pike County Jail after being arrested on firearms charges. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department executed two court-authorized search warrants at separate locations in Baylis on July 31. During the execution of the warrants, firearms and firearms ammunition were located and seized.
Nebo man arrested on drug charges after attempting to flee from traffic stop on four-wheeler
NEBO, Ill. — A Nebo man faces several charges in connection to a traffic stop. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop on East Middle Street in Nebo on a four-wheeler at 11:02 p.m. July 27. The driver of the four-wheeler refused to stop, and a brief pursuit occurred. A deputy sheriff terminated the pursuit after identifying the driver of the four-wheeler.
Man Battered With A Hammer At Downtown Jacksonville Bar
A pair of Jacksonville men were arrested yesterday evening after Jacksonville Police were called to a downtown tavern over a physical altercation involving a hammer. Jacksonville Police and LifeStar EMS responded to a report of a man with injuries after a physical altercation at Lahey’s Lounge located at 311 West State Street at at 5:53PM Sunday.
Two from Plainville arrested in Hull on drug charges
HULL, Ill. — A man and a woman from Plainville were arrested July 15 on drug charges. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department, while working for the Village of Hull, conducted a traffic stop at 4:42 p.m. July 15 on State Highway 106 on the west edge of Hull on a silver 2007 Dodge truck.
Truck Leads Police on High-Speed Chase Through Jacksonville Sunday Night
A traffic stop turned into a high-speed chase in Jacksonville Sunday night. A Jacksonville Police officer initiated a traffic stop of a pickup truck near the intersection of West College and Prospect Street at approximately 7:30 pm Sunday. According to an initial report by JPD, the pickup initially complied and...
QPD Blotter for Aug. 7, 2022
Nikkole A Conway (31) of Quincy, arrested for Domestic Battery. Lodged 143/152. John M Madrid (49) of Quincy, arrested for Domestic Battery at 513 Hampshire. Lodged 144. Jeffery E Lawrence (51) of Quincy, citation for Driving While License Suspended at 12th and State. Nathanael L. Kellogg (19) Quincy, Illinois for...
1 dead, 1 injured in single car crash in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - One boy is dead and another teen is injured after a single-car crash in Burlington Saturday. Iowa State Patrol responded about 1:47 to a crash in the 4200 block of Sullivan Slough Road, according to a crash report. A 2007 Chevy Trailblazer was traveling southbound on...
Gift card scams on the rise in Quincy
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — The Quincy Police Department is warning residents about an uptick in gift card scams in the area. They are reminding everyone that law enforcement agencies will never call with threats of arrest, frozen assets, loss of benefits, etc. unless you pay a fee over the phone.
Quincy Police Department blotter for Aug. 3, 2022
Lynne M Sparrow, 49, 2136 Hampshire St, Battery at 315 S 5th St from an incident that occurred on 04/27/2022. 154. Andrew D Harris, 31, Macomb, was located at ACJ on separate charges and lodged on FTA Malicious Mischief. Lodged 177. Alexis J French, 19, Homeless, Public Indecency at 2309...
Two Hannibal men in Marion County Jail after woman allegedly was kidnapped, forced to attempt robbery
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Two Hannibal men are in the Marion County Jail on $100,000 bond after a early Friday morning incident. Sean M. Anderson, 29, and Brian L. Blackstun were together in a vehicle in the 2800 block of James Road on Friday, July 29 when Anderson saw two women he knew — one of whom he believed stole from one of his family members. He forced the women to get into the vehicle and leave against their will.
Macomb Police Investigating Train Versus Pedestrian Incident
On Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at approximately 5:47 pm, the Macomb Police Department. responded to the train tracks west of Bower Rd. for an accident involving a train and pedestrian. Macomb Fire Department and Life Guard Ambulance responded and arrived on scene shortly after. officers. Upon arrival, it was determined...
Thompson man killed by farm bull
A little brown and white dog howled for his friend Saturday morning, July 30, in Thompson. But no belly rubs were coming. The dog’s friend, Mike Power, died where he learned how to live, on his family’s farm in Thompson, seven miles east of Centralia, seven miles west of Mexico.
Real estate transfers in Adams County from July 25-29, 2022
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Tami J. Jenkins of Fowler sold a residence at 5829 N....
Pedestrian killed by train in Macomb
One person is dead following a train accident Tuesday in Macomb. The Macomb Fire Department and Life Guard Ambulance responded to the train tracks west of Bower Road at 5:47 p.m. At the scene, first-responders determined a pedestrian died in the accident. Several rail crossings were closed during the investigation...
Hendrian sisters operating lemonade stand fundraiser Sept. 3 for Salvation Army
QUINCY — Grace and June Hendrian, daughters of Adam and Kellea Hendrian of Quincy, are operating a lemonade stand to benefit The Salvation Army. The sisters are inviting children in the community and surrounding area to join them in helping their neighbors in need by operating a lemonade stand of their own.
This Nearly Million Dollar Quincy, Illinois Home Has a Huge Barn
It may not be the most expensive home available in Quincy, Illinois right now, but it's close if that's not the case. It's an epic nearly million dollar estate that also includes a huge barn. The fact that I spent a lot of time at my grandma's farm growing up...
City to spend $4.43 million to elevate, repair barge dock wall; Mayor ‘doesn’t understand rationale’ for Park District’s intention to close the marina in 2024
QUINCY — The Quincy City Council voted Monday night to accept the low bid of $4.43 million from County Contractors of Quincy to elevate and repair the city’s barge dock wall and grade the land adjacent to the dock. The barge dock, located on the Mississippi River at...
