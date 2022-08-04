ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Can dogs eat cherries? What's safe for your hound

By David Crookes
PetsRadar
PetsRadar
 4 days ago

Can dogs eat cherries? It's a question that's often asked because many of us love the taste of this small fruit. We use them as ingredients in cakes and pies or eat them entirely on their own, while enjoying the health benefits they also bring.

But that's us. Dogs are different and when we ask what human food can dogs eat? , we are often surprised that what's good for us isn't necessarily great for them.

Indeed, when choosing healthy dog treats , we need to be careful. In supplementing dog food , we certainly don't want to be causing harm.

And sadly, that's exactly what we'd be doing if we fed cherries to our canine companions. Unfortunately our beloved bundles of fluff can't consume this mouth-watering fruit due to the risk the pits and stems pose. Even if you removed these and just fed your dog the flesh, this fruit tends to cause an upset stomach and needs to be avoided.

To learn more about the risks that cherries pose to your dog's health, read on...

Are cherries good for dogs?

Cherries are a good food for humans. They are low in calories, packed with nutrients, full of fiber and boast vitamins C, A and K.

They are also said to have anti-inflammatory benefits, help to reduce blood pressure and help us to to sleep. But should you feed them to dogs? The simple answer to that is it's a big fat no!

The main problem lies within the fruit's pits, stems and leaves although the cherries themselves don't tend to go down too well either and often cause an upset stomach. So while cherries appear to be full of goodness on the face of it (and are fine to eat yourself), you really should banish any thoughts of giving them to a dog.

In fact, you should store cherries in a cupboard, out of any dogs' sight, just in case they decide to taste the fruit themselves. After all, accidents can and do happen and it's best to slip cherries out of harm's way.

You can rest easier if a manufactured dog food contains cherries because they'll be stripped of the most harmful parts and used sparingly but is it best to avoid this fridge favorite altogether.

Why are cherries bad for dogs?

It may surprise you to learn that a cherry's pits, stems and leaves contain cyanide – a rapidly acting, potentially lethal poison that prevents a body's cells from using oxygen.

On top of that, the cherry pits pose a risk of their own, either through choking or potentially becoming lodged in a dog's digestive tract and causing an intestinal obstruction. Perhaps you could cut away the pits, stems and leaves, then, or maybe opt for cherries without pits such as Maraschinos.

If you do, the risks are dramatically reduced and yet it's not actually worth the hassle and it's not even beneficial. While cherries are nutritious, a dog would need to eat loads of them in order to make any positive difference to their health. And since they contains lots of sugar, this could put them at risk of diabetes and obesity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YAzcO_0h4dDwG300

(Image credit: Getty)

What to do if your dog eats cherries?

A lot depends on how much a dog eats. If your dog ends up scoffing one or two cherries – even with the pits, stems and leaves intact – there's a very slim chance they're going to become acutely ill.

You should, however, keen an eye on your pet for the next 24 hours or so for signs of a change in their bowel habits. If there's a blockage, your dog may suffer constipation or poop less. They may have a decreased appetite or vomit.

Too many cherries with pits, stems and leaves, however, and you should be seeking the immediate advice of a veterinarian because there is a strong chance of cyanide poisoning.

It can take less than 20 minutes for symptoms to appear and these include drooling, rapid and difficult breathing, a fast heartbeat, watery eyes, vomiting and muscle spasm. A dog's gums can become bright red and their pupils can dilate. It's a serious matter and needs urgent attention.

Summary

It's always better to be safe than sorry so rather than go to the trouble of cutting away a cherry's pits, stems and leaves, it's wiser to just avoid giving a dog this fruit in the first place. There are plenty of alternatives out there and it simply isn't worth the risk.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
purewow.com

Why Do Dogs Lick You?

If you’ve ever said, “Oh, he’s kissing you!” as your pup enthusiastically licks someone, you’re not wrong. Dog licking is a sign of affection. However, if your pup focuses their licking exclusively on someone’s face, it could mean they’re subconsciously looking for a snack (we’ll explain this later). The slobbery practice of licking—like most canine habits—is instinctual. Sure, there are ways to curb it if it gets out of control, but it’s typically not a cause for concern. Read on so you can answer more thoroughly the next time someone asks, “Why do dogs lick you?”
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Poop#Cherries#Dog Nutrition Food#Vitamins C#Calories#Pet Owner
buzznicked.com

Pit Bull Has Puppies With A Dachshund And It’s The Weirdest Crossbreed We’ve Ever Seen

There are a lot of dog breeds out there that make you laugh like the labradoodle, or the one I heard of recently called a cockapoopoo. But this one definitely made me laugh out loud when I saw pictures of it. It’s the tale of an unlikely mix, a pit bull and a dachshund. The dog is called a Dox-Bull. This dog is named Rami and was recently turned over to the Moultrie Colquitt Humane Society. Just wait until you see what this dog looks like.
ANIMALS
One Green Planet

Petition: Justice For 2,000 Cows Cooked to Death in the Heat of Kansas

At least 2,000 cattle have tragically died at a concentrated animal feeding operation in Kansas. Temperatures soared to over 100 degrees in the plains state, and rows of carcasses showed the toll the heat took on the poor cows. In the now widely viewed video footage, endless rows of cow carcasses are shown lined up along the edge of a farm field.
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pet Food
NewsBreak
Pets
dailyphew.com

“She Stunk, She Couldn’t See, And She Bled All Over The Couch”: Kind People Save A Dying Dog And Her Transformation Is Incredible

Lauren Buckley started fostering animals after she rescued her dog, Brooks. He was on the euthanasia list at an overcrowded Alabama shelter and Buckley simply couldn’t imagine her life without the pup after she found out about him. The whole experience made her realize how many dogs who are facing a grim future could be the perfect companion for someone else if only given the chance. It’s been four years since and Buckley has been loving every second of it!
ALABAMA STATE
SheKnows

This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ For Thinning Hair Thanks to The ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ & It's 20% Off

Click here to read the full article. Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand costs $32 for 6.7 ounces. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it from the 150+ near-perfect online reviews onsite from happy shoppers. However,...
HAIR CARE
shefinds

4 Foods No One Should Eat After 4 PM Because They Almost Always Lead To Bloating, According To Experts

Suffering from frequent late night bloating? We checked in with registered nutritionists, dietitians and other health experts for more information about 4 common foods that are often linked to indigestion when consumed in the late afternoon or evening. Read on for helpful tips and suggestions from Melissa Mitri, MS, RD, registered dietitian, health and weight loss expert and Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
NUTRITION
Distractify

Confused by Ice in Urinals in Bar Bathrooms? Here's Why It’s There

When people drink heavily, they inevitably pee a lot. Like, a lot more than they would if they weren't inebriated, thanks to the suppression of our body's ability to produce the hormone vasopressin, rendering booze a very effective diuretic. So this means that bars need to make sure their toilets are in tip-top condition and their bathrooms are in perfect working order. But what does ice have to do with all of that? Why do bars put ice in urinals?
RESTAURANTS
buzznicked.com

Couple Adopts What They Thought Was A Mini-Pig, Keeps Her As A Pet As She Grows To Over 500 Lbs

Anytime I hear that someone has a pet mini pig, I have a hard time not thinking that eventually that mini pig will be turned into food for the family. That was not the case with this mini pig though! Derek Walter and Steve Jenkins are roommates who live in Toronto. Their friend had a mini pig that was up for adoption. Thinking that the mini pig would only be about 70 lbs full-grown, they decided to adopt Esther the pig. But to their surprise, Esther did not stop growing. She’s now topping the scales at a whopping 530 lbs! That’s quite the surprise. I recently started following Esther the Pig on Facebook, and she is pretty adorable. Even though she is insanely large and probably a pretty inconvenient pet, Derek & Steve have taken full advantage of her inspiration. They have given up bacon and have even started a shelter for abused & abandoned commercial farm animals. Their shelter is called The Esther Effect Farm Animal Sanctuary. Who knew that a pig could have so much influence on two roommates.
ANIMALS
PetsRadar

PetsRadar

10K+
Followers
281
Post
924K+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you’re a dog, cat, reptile, horse or rabbit owner, PetsRadar will help you find the food, product or insurance plan your pet needs quickly and easily, thanks to hundreds of in-depth reviews and expert guides.

 https://www.petsradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy