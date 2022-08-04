ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Wine Country Runs to host new 10k race in Paso Robles

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 5 days ago
New shorter race will be held in tandem with half marathon

– Wine Country Runs, a Paso Robles non-profit organization, will host the 25th annual half marathon and new 10K on Sunday, Nov. 13. The race will be held at CaliPaso Winery, located at 4230 Buena Vista Drive, Paso Robles, and will be limited to the first 750 registrants. All registration proceeds from the race will benefit local charities and youth sports organizations in Northern San Luis Obispo County.

New this year, the 6.2-mile 10K course is an out-and-back run perfect for beginners, or for those who cannot commit to a half marathon training schedule. “We listened to the community, and the consensus was, we needed a middle-range run that would be challenging for seasoned runners, but also something they wouldn’t have to train for months in advance;” said Ashley Blake, Wine Country Runs Committee member, “this 10K course is the perfect range for these runners.”

Runners who do have the time to train will enjoy the 13.1-mile half marathon course, which loops through the Estrella District of Paso Robles wine country. Both courses feature scenic views of picturesque vineyards and agrarian landscapes during one of the most beautiful seasons in wine country, when autumn frosts change grapevines from green to gold and burgundy.

Following the race, all runners and spectators may take part in the fun and festive post-race party at CaliPaso Winery. Located in the courtyard and on the expansive lawn, there will be food, beer, wine, and music for all to enjoy. “It’s truly the highlight of the day to see family, friends and loved ones celebrate the runners and their achievements,” said Ashley Blake.

Registration for the half marathon and 10K includes a commemorative race t-shirt, race bib, breakfast ticket, wine pass, and chip timing. In addition, half marathon participants will receive a finishers medal and commemorative stemless wine glass. Beer and wine will be available for purchase for those that are 21 years of age and older. On-site parking, ample restrooms, and many water refill stations will be provided throughout the venue and on the race course.

A “Win Your Weight in Wine” grand prize is given to the first place male and female half marathon winners. Other awards include an engraved plaque for the top three finishers in each gender category and race division, as well as gift cards to The Running Warehouse in San Luis Obispo.

Registration for the half marathon is $99 and the 10K is $64 until Sept. 30. Prices will increase to $109 for the half marathon and $69 for the 10K on Oct. 1. To register or to learn more, visit winecountryruns.com.

