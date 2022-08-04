Cowboys Camp: Anthony Barr Signing Official, Dallas Fans React

Dallas addressed one position of concern on Wednesday while seemingly ignoring another.

The Dallas Cowboys had two big positional concerns heading into Wednesday. A thinning wide receiver room and a linebacker corps that is a Leighton Vander Esch or Jabril Cox injury away from sniffing disaster.

The wide receiver situation has been exasperated by the delayed recovery time of Michael Gallup and the recent Jones fracture to the right foot of James Washington.

The Cowboys shored up maybe the weakest position on the strongest side of the ball with the signing of former first-round draft pick Anthony Barr .... which went official late Thursday afternoon.

Barr, 30, was the No. 9 overall pick by the Minnesota Vikings in 2014 and made four straight Pro Bowls from 2015-18.

After being teased with the like of Bobby Wagner and Von Miller joining the club at linebacker, Cowboys fans seem ecstatic to hear of the signing of Barr.

There is plenty of reason to be excited. During his time with the Vikings, Barr tallied 495 tackles, 39 tackles for loss, 31 passes defended, 17.5 sacks, eight forced fumbles and five interceptions.

Barr has struggled with injuries the last couple of seasons, missing 14 games in 2020 and six games last season, and his Pro Bowl days might be over. But he can fill a role with Dallas at a budget price. ... and will start strutting his stuff in a Friday walkthrough and then in pads in Oxnard on Saturday.

Barr can earn up to $3 million with the Cowboys in 2022 including incentives. If those incentives are met, he'll be worth every penny.

And most Cowboys fans couldn't be happier.

