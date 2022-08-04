Out and About

• United Way of Skagit County is accepting grant applications through Aug. 15 for agencies that serve Skagit children from birth to age 5 and/or their caregivers. unitedwayskagit.org/grants.

• The American Roots Concert Series is being held this summer at the North Beach Amphitheater at Deception Pass State Park. All concerts are 7–8 p.m. Saturdays. The lineup: Aug. 6 – Seattle Steel Pan Project; Aug. 13 – Shifty Sailors; Aug. 20 – Schmid & guest; Aug. 27 – Mount Vernon High School Mariachi & Folklorico.