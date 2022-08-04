Top 11 things to do in Houston with kids this weekend of August 5, 2022 include $1.79 Train Rides at Hermann Park, Minion Mania, Free Lego Block Party & more!

Read on www.houstononthecheap.com
Related
cw39.com
Bun B’s Trill Burgers announces 2 Houston pop-ups this month
HOUSTON (CW39) Houston based Bun B’s Trill Burgers to host two pop-ups where Houstonians can try the newly popular sought-after smashburgers. Trill Burgers will offer its full menu including the OG Trill Burger, Grilled Onion Burger, Vegan Smashburger and seasoned fries, with burgers for sale on a first-come, first-served basis.
Bun B's Trill Burgers pop-up returns to Houston with two dates
After his 'Good Morning America' win, the Texas rapper comes home to serve more smashburgers.
Why Houston dive bar Poison Girl has a giant Kool-Aid man in their patio
The whimsical creation in the Montrose bar's back patio has a storied past.
Click2Houston.com
3 days of Anime: Anime Houston returns, this time in downtown for its 2nd year
HOUSTON – Anime fans, the hype doesn’t stop here. This year’s Anime Houston is back and it’s bigger and better. Entering its second year, the convention will double in size and will take place at the Hyatt Regency Houston near downtown. It was held at the Hyatt Houston Houston Intercontinental Airport in north Houston during its first year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
6 great places to get tacos in Houston
There are plenty of places to get tacos in Houston, but who stands out above the rest? Here are six terrific places to grab a taco or two. Why it stands out: Dichos serves a wide variety of breakfast tacos. Address: 614 S. Wayside Dr., Suite 101. Hours: 7am-10pm Sunday-Thursday,...
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 15 Festivals, Events & Things to Do This Week in Houston: August 8 to 14, 2022
Make the most of your week with our top festivals, events, and things to do this week in Houston from Monday, August 8 to Sunday, August 14, 2022. We’ve whittled down all the happenings in H-Town to our 15 picks for the week, but you can always check out the extended calendar for more things to do in Houston.
cw39.com
SHEIN Houston Pop Up Store is coming soon!
HOUSTON (CW39) If you buy SHEIN online, you’ve want to check this out – in person! SHEIN, considered one of the largest global fashion and lifestyle e-retailer, is coming to Houston for a three-day pop-up store from Friday, August 12 – Sunday, August 14!. SHEIN has a...
3 $25,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets sold in South & Southeast Texas
Two's a company, three's a crowd and that may be true when it comes to love, but when it comes to winning lottery money in the state of Texas, the more the merrier.
Cabo Bob’s coming to Willowbrook area this summer
This summer, Cabo Bob's will open a new Willowbrook-area location at 7103 FM 1960, Houston. (Courtesy Cabo Bob's) Cabo Bob’s will be opening a new location this summer at 7103 FM 1960, Houston—the former location of James Coney Island—according to a July 5 news release. The Austin-based build-your-own burrito restaurant opened its first Greater Houston-area location in 2019. Cabo Bob’s serves Tex-Mex cuisine, such as tacos, burritos, nachos and salads, that can be customized by patrons. www.cabobobs.com.
cechouston.org
Houston Arboretum hiring for several positions
The Houston Arboretum & Nature Center is hiring for several positions for the fall: School Program Coordinator, Part-time Naturalist, Birthday Party Facilitator, and School Program Facilitator. For full job descriptions and application instructions, visit houstonarboretum.org.
$5.2M historic Houston home is a monument to mid-century modern
Frank Lloyd Wright's protégé and friend, Karl Kamrath, built the house to be his personal residence.
365thingsinhouston.com
Plan Your Weekend: August 11 to 14, 2022
Find the perfect things to do in H-Town with our Weekend Guide for Thursday, August 11 to Sunday, August 14, 2022. Have an event, attraction, or offering that we missed? Let us know at [email protected] or order a Boosted Calendar Listing and we’ll add it within one business day (usually sooner). Contact us at [email protected] to learn more.
White Linen Night returns to the Heights after two-year hiatus
HOUSTON — Party people were out on the street in full force Saturday as a popular block party returned to the Heights after a two-year hiatus. White Linen Night, which started in New Orleans as a way for artists and patrons to celebrate the city's creativity, finally returned for 2022.
Popston known for unique Houston-inspired frozen pops
These aren't the popsicles from your childhood. Popston serves up unique frozen pops with Houston-inspired flavors - like Shipley Donuts! 🍨
5 cool Airbnbs within driving distance from Houston
Whether you're looking for a rustic cabin or a tiny home near the beach, here are five Airbnb escapes, all within driving distance from Houston. Unplug and get outdoors at this private retreat near the Big Thicket National Preserve. Location: Lumberton. Features: Suspended bed, private hot tub, outdoor shower, kitchen...
Click2Houston.com
Copper thieves target shopping center in east Houston, owners say
An east Houston business owner is warning others to be on the lookout for copper thieves after a recent theft has forced her to shut down her photography studio. Lauren Eureste told KPRC 2 that her studio, Imagine Lauren Photography located in the 800 block of Normandy Street, has been unusable for about four weeks.
hotelnewsresource.com
Four Points by Sheraton Houston Greenway Plaza Hotel in Houston, Texas Sold
HVS Brokerage & Advisory announced the sale of the lender-owned (REO), 216-key Four Points by Sheraton Houston Greenway Plaza, located at 2828 Southwest Freeway, Houston, Texas 77098. The mid-rise, select-service hotel property, built in 1975, was purchased by Rainier Development & Construction, based in Seattle, Washington, from Emigrant Bank, based...
Galveston woman asking to choose home for former pet capuchin monkey that was not allowed on island
Lilly the monkey escaped from their home after a break-in back in 2020 and went missing. The woman located her and was notified that she isn't allowed to have the animal in her home.
KHOU
Houston woman accused in deadly California wreck appears in court
Nicole Linton appeared in court on Monday. She's accused of causing a wreck that killed multiple people last week.
‘Jackass’ Star Steve-O’s Buc-ee’s Prank Cut Short by Management, Texas Police Respond
When travelers stopped at the Buc-ee’s in Wharton, Texas, early last week, they expected to be wowed. What they didn’t expect, however, was that one of their fellow shoppers would be Jackass star Steve-O. As anyone who’s ever stopped at the gas station and mega-convenience store knows, Buc-ee’s...
Comments / 0