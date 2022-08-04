ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Top 11 things to do in Houston with kids this weekend of August 5, 2022 include $1.79 Train Rides at Hermann Park, Minion Mania, Free Lego Block Party & more!

By Jerri C.
houstononthecheap.com
 5 days ago
cw39.com

Bun B’s Trill Burgers announces 2 Houston pop-ups this month

HOUSTON (CW39) Houston based Bun B’s Trill Burgers to host two pop-ups where Houstonians can try the newly popular sought-after smashburgers. Trill Burgers will offer its full menu including the OG Trill Burger, Grilled Onion Burger, Vegan Smashburger and seasoned fries, with burgers for sale on a first-come, first-served basis.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

3 days of Anime: Anime Houston returns, this time in downtown for its 2nd year

HOUSTON – Anime fans, the hype doesn’t stop here. This year’s Anime Houston is back and it’s bigger and better. Entering its second year, the convention will double in size and will take place at the Hyatt Regency Houston near downtown. It was held at the Hyatt Houston Houston Intercontinental Airport in north Houston during its first year.
HOUSTON, TX
Axios

6 great places to get tacos in Houston

There are plenty of places to get tacos in Houston, but who stands out above the rest? Here are six terrific places to grab a taco or two. Why it stands out: Dichos serves a wide variety of breakfast tacos. Address: 614 S. Wayside Dr., Suite 101. Hours: 7am-10pm Sunday-Thursday,...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

SHEIN Houston Pop Up Store is coming soon!

HOUSTON (CW39) If you buy SHEIN online, you’ve want to check this out – in person! SHEIN, considered one of the largest global fashion and lifestyle e-retailer, is coming to Houston for a three-day pop-up store from Friday, August 12 – Sunday, August 14!. SHEIN has a...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Cabo Bob’s coming to Willowbrook area this summer

This summer, Cabo Bob's will open a new Willowbrook-area location at 7103 FM 1960, Houston. (Courtesy Cabo Bob's) Cabo Bob’s will be opening a new location this summer at 7103 FM 1960, Houston—the former location of James Coney Island—according to a July 5 news release. The Austin-based build-your-own burrito restaurant opened its first Greater Houston-area location in 2019. Cabo Bob’s serves Tex-Mex cuisine, such as tacos, burritos, nachos and salads, that can be customized by patrons. www.cabobobs.com.
HOUSTON, TX
cechouston.org

Houston Arboretum hiring for several positions

The Houston Arboretum & Nature Center is hiring for several positions for the fall: School Program Coordinator, Part-time Naturalist, Birthday Party Facilitator, and School Program Facilitator. For full job descriptions and application instructions, visit houstonarboretum.org.
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Plan Your Weekend: August 11 to 14, 2022

Find the perfect things to do in H-Town with our Weekend Guide for Thursday, August 11 to Sunday, August 14, 2022. Have an event, attraction, or offering that we missed? Let us know at [email protected] or order a Boosted Calendar Listing and we’ll add it within one business day (usually sooner). Contact us at [email protected] to learn more.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

White Linen Night returns to the Heights after two-year hiatus

HOUSTON — Party people were out on the street in full force Saturday as a popular block party returned to the Heights after a two-year hiatus. White Linen Night, which started in New Orleans as a way for artists and patrons to celebrate the city's creativity, finally returned for 2022.
HOUSTON, TX
Axios

5 cool Airbnbs within driving distance from Houston

Whether you're looking for a rustic cabin or a tiny home near the beach, here are five Airbnb escapes, all within driving distance from Houston. Unplug and get outdoors at this private retreat near the Big Thicket National Preserve. Location: Lumberton. Features: Suspended bed, private hot tub, outdoor shower, kitchen...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Copper thieves target shopping center in east Houston, owners say

An east Houston business owner is warning others to be on the lookout for copper thieves after a recent theft has forced her to shut down her photography studio. Lauren Eureste told KPRC 2 that her studio, Imagine Lauren Photography located in the 800 block of Normandy Street, has been unusable for about four weeks.
HOUSTON, TX
hotelnewsresource.com

Four Points by Sheraton Houston Greenway Plaza Hotel in Houston, Texas Sold

HVS Brokerage & Advisory announced the sale of the lender-owned (REO), 216-key Four Points by Sheraton Houston Greenway Plaza, located at 2828 Southwest Freeway, Houston, Texas 77098. The mid-rise, select-service hotel property, built in 1975, was purchased by Rainier Development & Construction, based in Seattle, Washington, from Emigrant Bank, based...
HOUSTON, TX

