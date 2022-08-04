Hays County residents looking for some relief from relentless wildfires

Read on foxsanantonio.com
Austin animal shelters struggling with overcrowding
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin's animal shelters are struggling with overcrowding while facing the challenges of maintaining the city's no-kill status. Hundreds of animals are living in pop-up crates at the Austin Animal Center (AAC) as people aren't adopting like they were before. Austin's shelters are packed with hundreds of...
Heavy smoke damages West Side convenience store during early morning fire
SAN ANTONIO - A local convenience store suffered heavy smoke damage after an early morning fire. The fire started just before 7 a.m. Monday at the Northstar Grocery off Westshire Drive near Loop 410 on the West Side. San Antonio Fire Department officials said that when they arrived, they found...
Gas prices drop 30 cents overnight in San Antonio, state average down $1.17 since June
SAN ANTONIO - Have you noticed the prices at the pump taking a nose dive lately?. According to Gas Buddy, several stations in San Antonio have gas prices at $3.15 a gallon on Tuesday, which is over a 30 cent drop overnight from an average of $3.46 on Monday. The...
New Braunfels residents upset over astronomically high energy bills
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - As energy bills continue to soar throughout San Antonio, our neighbors in New Braunfels are also seeing high utility bills. New Braunfels Utilities (NBU) held a press conference on Monday to let their residents know that they are here to help. Since our story aired last...
Energy provider gives answers on New Braunfels high energy bills
After News 4 San Antonio aired a story last week about high energy bills in New Braunfels, executives of New Braunfels Utilities (NBU) held a press conference for media Monday morning. NBU CEO Ian Taylor, CFO Dawn Schriewer, and Chief Administrative Officer David Hubbard were in attendance for the press...
Landlord charged with arson after tenant's house set on fire
SAN ANTONIO – Police say a landlord was accused of setting a house on fire because tenants wouldn’t pay rent. The incident happened on August 4th at 1020 Lamar Street. Police were dispatched at 4:16 p.m. for reports of a burglary. Upon arrival, police discovered that Elizabeth Flores...
SLOW DOWN: Back to school means driving safe around school zones
SAN ANTONIO - Two more school districts in our area - Pleasanton Independent School District and Natalia ISD - are heading back to school on Tuesday. And as more and more children head back to school. we will start to see those flashing lights in school zones, which means slow down.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Westbound lanes of I-10 at Graytown is now open
UPDATE AT 4:39 P.M. - According to officials, IH 10 W is now open, however, the eastbound access road between Pfeil Road and FM 1518 will remain closed. UPDATE AT 1:45 P.M. - The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 at Graytown Road remain closed on Monday afternoon. TxDOT cameras show traffic backed up maybe 1-2 miles.
Suspect told clerk 'this is the way it's going to be' while stealing $400 worth of beer
SAN ANTONIO - A man was arrested on Monday accused of stealing more than $400 of beer from a local convenience store. Hector Del Rio, 42, was charged with aggravated robbery after allegedly walking out of the QuickTrip convenience store off Old Pearsall Road last month. The robbery happened on...
Iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be rolling into town this week
SAN ANTONIO - Keep your eye out for this on the road! The iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is rolling into town this week. The 27-foot hotdog on wheels will be at the following locations:. August 11th. Walmart 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. 1515 N. Loop 1604 E, San Antonio, Texas.
U.S. Marshals need your help finding wanted man from South Side
SAN ANTONIO - The U.S. Marshals need your help to find Marco Cruz-Garza who has an active arrest warrant for allegedly violating the conditions of his supervised release. In October of last year, Cruz-Garza was sentenced to three months in prison on charges involving illegal re-entry into the U.S. He was also ordered to serve one year of supervised release.
Man in wheelchair hit while trying to cross West Side street
SAN ANTONIO - A man in a wheelchair is in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle on a West Side street. The accident happened just before 3 a.m. Monday at Buena Vista Street and South Navidad Street. Police said the man in the wheelchair was in the middle...
ColoZeum Backpack Drive and Dance Event Fundraiser, hosted by NXG Dance Crew
SAN ANTONIO - One local nonprofit hosted a back-to-school drive with a twist. Project Smash collaborated with NCG Dance Crew and hosted a backpack drive at the Leon Valley Community and Conference Center today. The unique event had local food trucks and vendors; the attendees got to watch dance battles,...
Man arrested after ramming his truck into ex-girlfriend's home
ATASCOSA, Texas – A man was arrested after he was accused of ramming his truck into his ex-girlfriend's home. Police were dispatched on August 4th to 12195 Barker Lane for reports of a family disturbance. According to arrest records, Dathan Faulkner showed up at his ex's home, where the...
U.S. Army conducts military training on Monday in Downtown San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - Low-flying helicopters and and controlled explosions could be heard on Monday night at the Alamodome, as the United States Army conducted military training. The training did not have direct contact with the community. Safety precautions were put place to protect participants and residents, according to officials. Many...
SHARE PHOTOS on this International Cat Day
SAN ANTONIO – It’s a special day to celebrate pet cats – International Cat Day!. It’s science! Studies show pet cats have a positive effect on human health, even aiding in cognitive functionality. After a busy day, coming back to your cat and observing its cute antics helps calm the nerves.
Boerne ISD kicks off new campaign for students and staff to report suspicious activity
SAN ANTONIO – The Boerne Independent School District launched its new See Something, Say Something campaign to encourage students, staff, and members of the community to report any suspicious activity. The campaign kicked off with promotional videos and posters, along with reminders during the campus morning news and announcements.
San Antonio Zoo offering $10 admissions starting Monday
SAN ANTONIO - If you are looking for some last-minute plans for you and your kids before the new school year, how about visiting the number 1 zoo in Texas for just $10?. The San Antonio Zoo is reducing its price next week to end your summer break on the right note.
No cellphones allowed in new Texas restaurant
One Fort Worth, Texas restaurant owner is putting a unique spin on patrons' dining out experience by incorporating a no cellphone policy. In the historic Fort Worth stockyards where cattle once roamed, a new Italian restaurant called Caterina’s is bringing back the old days in a unique way. Customers...
VIA Link to make ride-sharing more efficient for transit customers
SAN ANTONIO - Residents on the South side now have access to a new on-demand ride-sharing service, which aims to make their commute easier. Via Metro Transit customers can now share rides in the area, as well as book trips outside a fixed route. Via Link will cost the same...
