Amgen Adds Potential Blockbuster Drug With $3.7 Billion ChemoCentryx Deal

International Business Times
The Great Decoupling: Why Corporations Must Drive Supply Chain Security By Diversifying Away From China
Let's face it. China ate our lunch in manufacturing. Since China's 2001 entry into the World Trade Organization, China has successfully organized its massive population, created world-class infrastructure and leveraged predatory domestic market access tactics and intellectual property appropriation to aggressively industrialize at the expense of the West. According to...
HSBC Names Patrick Boumalham New Global Head Of Wealth Sales
HSBC has appointed Patrick Boumalham as its new global head of wealth sales within its markets division, effective in September, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters and confirmed by a company spokesperson. He replaces Antony Shaw, HSBC's global head of wealth sales who was named the CEO of...
Nvidia Warns Of Lower Second-quarter Revenue On Gaming Weakness
Nvidia Corp on Monday warned its second-quarter revenue would drop by 19% from the prior quarter on weakness in its gaming business, sending the chip designer's shares down about 8%. The company reported preliminary results for the second-quarter, just days after chipmaker Intel Corp, Qualcomm and Sony Group forecast weak...
Softbank Plans Vision Fund Layoffs, Streamlined Investments Amid 'Downward Trend' In Share Prices
Japanese investment management conglomerate SoftBank Group Corp. will undergo cost reductions, including layoffs, at Vision Fund, after the investment management conglomerate's venture capital fund posted over $20 billion in net loss during the second quarter. SoftBank chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son said there was a need "to cut costs with no sacred areas."
SoftBank Steps Up Asset Sales From Sinking Portfolio
SoftBank Group Corp is accelerating asset sales after its flagship Vision Fund unit booked nearly $50 billion in losses in just six months, but Chief Executive Masayoshi Son faces narrowing options and slumping valuations, analysts said. Son said on Monday that he is in discussions to sell asset manager Fortress,...
Shrinking U.S. Cattle Herd Signals More Pain From High Beef Prices
U.S. consumers grappling with soaring inflation face more pain from high beef prices as ranchers are reducing their cattle herds due to drought and lofty feed costs, a decision that will tighten livestock supplies for years, economists said. The decline in cattle numbers, combined with stiff costs for other production...
