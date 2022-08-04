Ronan Kanda stabbing: Joseph Whittaker remanded in custody

The lifeless body of a British pensioner was discovered in a pool of blood under her bed in her St. Lucia home, according to reports. Diana Theodore, 72, was found tied up and gagged with an apparent cut on her head at the house in Choiseul on Saturday after she was reported missing by a friend with whom she lived, a neighbor told Loop News. The body of Theodore’s dog was found alongside her. She appeared to have a cut on her head, The Times reports. “Police responded to an initial call of a burglary,” Superintendent Luke Defraitus of the major crime unit told 88.5 Soufriere FM radio. “Upon their arrival the body of the owner of the premises was found bound and gagged within the premises.” A murder investigation has been launched. Theodore was said to have relocated from the U.K. over 30 years ago, and is survived by a daughter who works in Britain as a college professor. “She was a very nice person,” a neighbor said. “Every time you see her, she would be smiling. Everybody was just in shock and very sad because she is such a nice lady and did not deserve this at all.”

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 20 MINUTES AGO