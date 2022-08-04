Ronan Kanda stabbing: Joseph Whittaker remanded in custody

Read on www.bbc.co.uk
Nicky Campbell teacher admits schoolboy abuse in court documents
A retired teacher fighting extradition from South Africa has admitted abusing schoolboys in Edinburgh, according to court documents seen by the BBC. Broadcaster Nicky Campbell is one of a number of former pupils who have made allegations about the 83-year-old. The man - who the BBC is not naming for...
BBC
Halewood man who killed burglar after seeing break-in via Ring doorbell jailed
A man who stabbed a burglar to death after seeing him breaking into his home via a video doorbell has been jailed. Jordan Brophy, 31, and three others targeted the home of Karl Townsend in Halewood on 29 October 2021 while he and his family were out. Liverpool Crown Court...
BBC
Lincoln: Attempted murder arrest over man's stabbing
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was found seriously injured in Lincoln. Police were called to a property on Kenner Close at about 12:50 BST on Sunday to reports of a man having suffered stab wounds. The man, in his 60s, was found...
BBC
Ipswich footballer attacked by balaclava gang with machete
A footballer was allegedly attacked during a match by a group of people in balaclavas and wielding a machete. The man, in his 20s, was injured during a match between Hope Church and Unity at the Gainsborough Sports Centre in Ipswich at about 16:00 BST on Saturday. Suffolk Police said...
BBC
Camber Sands: Seventh murder arrest as holiday park victim named
A seventh person has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died at a holiday park in Camber Sands. A 53-year-old man, now identified as Michael McDonagh, from London, died at the Parkdean Resort in Lydd Road in the early hours of Saturday. Emergency services were called to...
Man sentenced to 19 years for killing unarmed burglar who was robbing his house
A man from Merseyside has been sentenced to 19 years in jail after stabbing a house intruder to death in October of last year. Karl Townsend, a 32-year-old father from Halewood, had been cleared by a jury of murdering burglar Jordan Brophy outside his home. However, earlier this week, Townsend...
Wife drowned after jumping into holiday home swimming pool to save millionaire husband who had fatal heart attack
A WIFE drowned trying to save her husband after he had a heart attack in the swimming pool of their holiday home, it was reported. Diana Shamash, 80, leapt into the water fully clothed to try to help her 82-year-old property tycoon husband David at the couple's holiday home in the south of France.
Meth addict who killed three people on the road in two years and was banned from driving for life pleads for his licence back because 'skateboarding is too hard'
A recovering meth addict who killed three people in two car crashes has begged for his licence back after he was banned from driving for life. Gold Coast man Kyle John Sheldon, 34, killed motorcyclist Peter McGregor after veering onto the wrong side of the road while drunk in 2009.
BBC
Girl dies after going missing at Windsor water park
An 11-year-old girl has died after going missing at a water sports and activity park. Police were called to the lake at Liquid Leisure Windsor in Datchet, Berkshire, about 15.55 BST on Saturday after the child got into difficulty. She was found more than an hour later by emergency services...
BBC
US fireman finds 10 dead in house blaze are his family
Three children and seven adults have died in a house fire in the US state of Pennsylvania, and a firefighter called to the scene was horrified to find the victims were his own family. Pennsylvania State Police confirmed the names of six of the victims, but have yet to identify...
BBC
Former prosecutor John Watt QC jailed for abusing children
A former Scottish prosecutor has been jailed for 10 years for sexually abusing four young children more than four decades ago. John Watt QC, who was also a criminal defence lawyer, preyed on three young girls and a boy over a 14-year period. The 72-year-old had been extradited from the...
British Pensioner Found Dead in a Pool of Blood in Her St. Lucia Home
The lifeless body of a British pensioner was discovered in a pool of blood under her bed in her St. Lucia home, according to reports. Diana Theodore, 72, was found tied up and gagged with an apparent cut on her head at the house in Choiseul on Saturday after she was reported missing by a friend with whom she lived, a neighbor told Loop News. The body of Theodore’s dog was found alongside her. She appeared to have a cut on her head, The Times reports. “Police responded to an initial call of a burglary,” Superintendent Luke Defraitus of the major crime unit told 88.5 Soufriere FM radio. “Upon their arrival the body of the owner of the premises was found bound and gagged within the premises.” A murder investigation has been launched. Theodore was said to have relocated from the U.K. over 30 years ago, and is survived by a daughter who works in Britain as a college professor. “She was a very nice person,” a neighbor said. “Every time you see her, she would be smiling. Everybody was just in shock and very sad because she is such a nice lady and did not deserve this at all.”
BBC
Archie Battersbee: Family devastated as legal routes exhausted
The family of Archie Battersbee were "devastated" that all legal routes have been exhausted, campaign group Christian Concern has said. The 12-year-old must spend his final days in hospital after the High Court ruled he could not move to a hospice. The family requested the European Court of Human Rights...
BBC
Woman dies after being hit by lorry in Livingston
A 28-year-old woman has died after being hit by a lorry in Livingston, West Lothian. The crash happened at about 02:20 BST on Sunday on Alderstone Road. Emergency services attended but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Police confirmed a 47-year-old man had been arrested in connection with...
BBC
Stockport blood bike stolen while volunteer on shift
A motorbike used to transport donated blood and medicine for the NHS has been stolen while it was in use. The so-called blood bike was taken from outside a home on Houldsworths Street in Reddish, Stockport, in the early hours of Friday. It was later found badly damaged, leaving Manchester...
Soccer-Giggs showed "sinister" side says prosecution in assault trial
MANCHESTER, England, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The jury in the trial of former Manchester United winger Ryan Giggs, facing charges of assaulting his ex-girlfriend and her sister, was told by the prosecution on Monday that the Welsh international had a "sinister" side to him.
BBC
Man, 65, arrested after Lib Dem councillor attacked in Edinburgh
A man has been arrested after a councillor was attacked in the street while delivering his local newsletter. Liberal Democrat Kevin Lang alleged he was was grabbed by the throat in his Almond ward in South Queensferry on Sunday. Mr Lang claimed he was left shaken up after being confronted...
BBC
Woman who ran over and killed boyfriend in Fife avoids jail
A 21-year-old woman who killed the "love of her life" by running him over with her car has avoided a prison sentence. Grace Ross struck Joshua Kerr, 18, near the farm where he worked in Leslie, Fife, on 22 May 2020. He died after suffering a catastrophic head injury. Ross,...
BBC
Cyclists who kill pedestrians could face tougher sentences
Cyclists who kill pedestrians could face tougher sentences under a planned new law for England. The move proposed by Transport Secretary Grant Shapps would close a loophole which means they can only currently be jailed for two years. He said it would "impress on cyclists the real harm they can...
BBC
Jordan Moray: Family hikes for hours searching for missing son
"Come home, everything will be fine, we love you millions. Come home." Jordan Moray went missing from his flat in Aberdare, Rhondda Cynon Taf, in July 2019 with his game console still running. Now his mother, Debbie Moray, has spoken of how the family goes hiking for hours searching for...
