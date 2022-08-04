Read on www.bbc.co.uk
BBC
Girl dies after going missing at Windsor water park
An 11-year-old girl has died after going missing at a water sports and activity park. Police were called to the lake at Liquid Leisure Windsor in Datchet, Berkshire, about 15.55 BST on Saturday after the child got into difficulty. She was found more than an hour later by emergency services...
BBC
Spalding: House 'wiped out' after bonfire spreads
A house has been destroyed and another badly damaged after a bonfire or controlled burn spread out of control. Seven fire crews were called to the blaze at Gedney Drove End, near Spalding, Lincolnshire, at about 18:35 BST on Saturday. Resident Stephen Howe said nobody was injured in the blaze...
BBC
Woman, 71, arrested after biker killed in Meriden crash
A woman in her 70s has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash. The 33-year-old man from Coventry died at the scene after being thrown from his motorcycle after it collided with a Kia Sorrento in Meriden on Saturday. His bike burst...
BBC
Thornton Heath fatal explosion: SGN faces 'serious questions', MP says
Neighbours of a young girl who was killed in an explosion say they want answers from their gas supplier. Three other people were taken to hospital after the blast at a house in Thornton Heath, south London. Residents say they reported a strong smell of gas two weeks ago and...
Teen plunges to his death & is ‘swallowed up’ after fall at power plant ‘watching sunset with friends’
A TEENAGER was “swallowed up” after falling to his death at a power plant while watching the sunset with his friends. Anthony Clawson, 18, and three of his friends were visiting the Market Street Power Plant on Friday evening when their trip ended in tragedy. As the teens...
BET
Driver Responsible For Catastrophic Los Angeles Car Crash That Killed Six People Has Been Identified
A day after a speeding vehicle dramatically plowed through a crowded intersection in Los Angeles’ Windsor Hills neighborhood, igniting a crash that instantly killed six people, the driver of the speeding vehicle has been identified. According to KABC, the driver was 37-year-old Nicole Lorraine Linton. Linton survived the crash,...
If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately
If you find money on your windshield, your car may be a target for thieves. Click here to see how to respond to this situation! The post If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Woman dies in her sleep in front of children and husband on flight to UK
Helen Rhodes was a ‘devoted wife and mother’ and ‘the glue that held her family together’, a friend said
Truck driver acquitted in deaths of 7 motorcyclists in 2019
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A jury on Tuesday acquitted a commercial truck driver of causing the deaths of seven motorcyclists in a horrific head-on collision in northern New Hampshire that exposed fatal flaws in the processing of license revocations across states. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 26, of West Springfield, Massachusetts, was found innocent on seven counts of manslaughter, seven counts of negligent homicide and one count of reckless conduct in connection with the June 21, 2019, crash in Randolph. Jailed since the crash, he appeared to wipe away tears as the verdict was read and briefly raised his index finger skyward before...
BBC
Kayleigh Harris: Snowboarder died after ski crash in French Alps
A snowboarder who died following a collision on the slopes did not seek medical help because she feared the costs involved, an inquest has heard. Holiday rep Kayleigh Harris, from Taunton in Somerset, was on a day off from her job at a hotel in the French Alps in 2016 when a skier hit her.
Crucial clue missing from home of family who vanished on camping trip following visit to Walmart
A MISSING item could be a crucial clue as cops investigate why a family vanished a month ago after leaving for a camping trip. Jill Sidebotham, 28, and her two-year-old daughter, Lydia, were last seen by family on June 27. Jill's father Ron told Seacoastonline that a money jar containing...
BBC
Extra patrols after woman raped on river path in Hereford
Police are investigating after a second woman was raped on a river path in Hereford. West Mercia Police said the woman was attacked between some tennis courts and Victoria Bridge between 21:00 BST and 22:00 on Sunday. It follows another woman being raped on the river path between Old Bridge...
BBC
Rushmere Heath: Firefighters tackle gorse blaze
Firefighters are tackling a large gorse blaze on the outskirts of a town. Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called at 17:40 BST to reports of a fire measuring about one-and-a-half hectares on Rushmere Heath, on the edge of Ipswich, it said. Large plumes of smoke have been seen across...
BBC
Actor Ezra Miller charged with burglary
US actor Ezra Miller has been charged with burglary for allegedly breaking into a home in the state of Vermont and stealing bottles of alcohol. According to a police report, officials were alerted to a break-in on 1 May in the town of Stamford. Surveillance video led them to suspect...
BBC
Tingley: Three jailed over revenge shooting at caravan park
Three family members have been jailed for a revenge shooting sparked by a fight at a christening party. Shaun McDermott, 35, recruited cousin Richard Bathie, 53, and Bathie's 18-year-old son Joshua for the attack at a caravan park in Tingley in August 2021. The shooting left their two victims with...
BBC
Oldham man jailed for manslaughter over punch killing
A man who knocked a man unconscious and then "callously continued to assault him" has been jailed for the killing. Jamie Kennedy, 24, punched Robert Payne, 60, in the face, causing him to fall to the floor and hit his head on a pavement in Oldham on 15 October 2021.
BBC
Martin Dyer: Paraglider died from multiple injuries
A man who died while indulging his passion for paragliding suffered multiple injuries, an inquest has heard. Martin Dyer, 55, from Vale of Clwyd, was killed while flying near Talloires-Montmin in eastern France on 14 July. The senior coroner for north Wales east and central, John Gittins, said no post-mortem...
BBC
Haddenham: Combine harvester destroyed in hot weather blaze
A combine harvester was completely destroyed in a hot weather blaze, a fire service said. The fire broke out in Haddenham, near Aylesbury, on Monday afternoon, and quickly spread across a field. Crews from across Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire managed to prevent it spreading to adjacent land and homes. "The extremely...
BBC
No prosecutions after Kincaidston house blast
No prosecutions are to be sought over an explosion in South Ayrshire which seriously injured a family last year. Two adults and two children were treated in hospital and four houses were destroyed after the blast in Gorse Park, in the Kincaidston area of Ayr. The Health and Safety Executive...
BBC
David Fudge: Motorcyclist killed by U-turning driver, jury hears
A driver killed a motorcyclist when performing a U-turn after taking the wrong exit, a court heard. William Curtis pulled out of an access gate shortly after leaving a roundabout on the A4146 near Billington, Bedfordshire, on 18 November 2018. He collided with and killed David Fudge, 66, who was...
