Accidents

BBC

Girl dies after going missing at Windsor water park

An 11-year-old girl has died after going missing at a water sports and activity park. Police were called to the lake at Liquid Leisure Windsor in Datchet, Berkshire, about 15.55 BST on Saturday after the child got into difficulty. She was found more than an hour later by emergency services...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Spalding: House 'wiped out' after bonfire spreads

A house has been destroyed and another badly damaged after a bonfire or controlled burn spread out of control. Seven fire crews were called to the blaze at Gedney Drove End, near Spalding, Lincolnshire, at about 18:35 BST on Saturday. Resident Stephen Howe said nobody was injured in the blaze...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Woman, 71, arrested after biker killed in Meriden crash

A woman in her 70s has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash. The 33-year-old man from Coventry died at the scene after being thrown from his motorcycle after it collided with a Kia Sorrento in Meriden on Saturday. His bike burst...
ACCIDENTS
The Associated Press

Truck driver acquitted in deaths of 7 motorcyclists in 2019

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A jury on Tuesday acquitted a commercial truck driver of causing the deaths of seven motorcyclists in a horrific head-on collision in northern New Hampshire that exposed fatal flaws in the processing of license revocations across states. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 26, of West Springfield, Massachusetts, was found innocent on seven counts of manslaughter, seven counts of negligent homicide and one count of reckless conduct in connection with the June 21, 2019, crash in Randolph. Jailed since the crash, he appeared to wipe away tears as the verdict was read and briefly raised his index finger skyward before...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
BBC

Kayleigh Harris: Snowboarder died after ski crash in French Alps

A snowboarder who died following a collision on the slopes did not seek medical help because she feared the costs involved, an inquest has heard. Holiday rep Kayleigh Harris, from Taunton in Somerset, was on a day off from her job at a hotel in the French Alps in 2016 when a skier hit her.
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Extra patrols after woman raped on river path in Hereford

Police are investigating after a second woman was raped on a river path in Hereford. West Mercia Police said the woman was attacked between some tennis courts and Victoria Bridge between 21:00 BST and 22:00 on Sunday. It follows another woman being raped on the river path between Old Bridge...
TENNIS
BBC

Rushmere Heath: Firefighters tackle gorse blaze

Firefighters are tackling a large gorse blaze on the outskirts of a town. Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called at 17:40 BST to reports of a fire measuring about one-and-a-half hectares on Rushmere Heath, on the edge of Ipswich, it said. Large plumes of smoke have been seen across...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Actor Ezra Miller charged with burglary

US actor Ezra Miller has been charged with burglary for allegedly breaking into a home in the state of Vermont and stealing bottles of alcohol. According to a police report, officials were alerted to a break-in on 1 May in the town of Stamford. Surveillance video led them to suspect...
VERMONT STATE
BBC

Tingley: Three jailed over revenge shooting at caravan park

Three family members have been jailed for a revenge shooting sparked by a fight at a christening party. Shaun McDermott, 35, recruited cousin Richard Bathie, 53, and Bathie's 18-year-old son Joshua for the attack at a caravan park in Tingley in August 2021. The shooting left their two victims with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Oldham man jailed for manslaughter over punch killing

A man who knocked a man unconscious and then "callously continued to assault him" has been jailed for the killing. Jamie Kennedy, 24, punched Robert Payne, 60, in the face, causing him to fall to the floor and hit his head on a pavement in Oldham on 15 October 2021.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Martin Dyer: Paraglider died from multiple injuries

A man who died while indulging his passion for paragliding suffered multiple injuries, an inquest has heard. Martin Dyer, 55, from Vale of Clwyd, was killed while flying near Talloires-Montmin in eastern France on 14 July. The senior coroner for north Wales east and central, John Gittins, said no post-mortem...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Haddenham: Combine harvester destroyed in hot weather blaze

A combine harvester was completely destroyed in a hot weather blaze, a fire service said. The fire broke out in Haddenham, near Aylesbury, on Monday afternoon, and quickly spread across a field. Crews from across Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire managed to prevent it spreading to adjacent land and homes. "The extremely...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

No prosecutions after Kincaidston house blast

No prosecutions are to be sought over an explosion in South Ayrshire which seriously injured a family last year. Two adults and two children were treated in hospital and four houses were destroyed after the blast in Gorse Park, in the Kincaidston area of Ayr. The Health and Safety Executive...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

David Fudge: Motorcyclist killed by U-turning driver, jury hears

A driver killed a motorcyclist when performing a U-turn after taking the wrong exit, a court heard. William Curtis pulled out of an access gate shortly after leaving a roundabout on the A4146 near Billington, Bedfordshire, on 18 November 2018. He collided with and killed David Fudge, 66, who was...
ACCIDENTS

