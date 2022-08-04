Commonwealth Games: Jersey sprinter Zachary Saunders sets personal best in 200m

Read on www.bbc.co.uk
Related
Romance across enemy lines for the Lionesses: Split loyalties for England star Jess Carter as she faces showdown against her German goalkeeper partner in Euros final
Chelsea teammates Jess Carter, 24, and Ann-Katrin Berger, 31, are a football fairytale love story but they now face putting that aside and staring each other down as bitter rivals in Wembley's Euros final on Sunday. They are a seamless team both on and off the pitch but the couple...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Wales' Gemma Frizelle wins gold in rhythmic gymnastics hoop final
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Gemma Frizelle won an historic gold in the rhythmic gymnastics hoop final for Wales,...
BBC
Diamond League: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce runs world leading 10.66 seconds for 100m
World champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has run the fastest women's 100m of the year, clocking 10.66 seconds to win at the Diamond League in Silesia, Poland. Jamaican Fraser-Pryce, 35, who won a record fifth women's 100m world title last month in Oregon, skipped the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. American Aleia Hobbs...
BBC
'As I no travel go abroad go run, my pikin don do am for us’ - Tobi Amusan parents react to victory
Parents of Nigerian Hundred Metres Hurdler Oluwatobiloba Amusan dey happy as dia daughter set world record for athletics. Tobi Amusan win di 100 metres women’s Hurdles event for di Commonwealth Games wey dey happun for Birmingham, England. She set new Games Record of 12.30 seconds to win Gold medal...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Watch: 18-year-old Brianna Lyston wins U20 200m in 22.65; USA's Jamison is silver | U20 Worlds
Jamaican Brianna Lyston runs a brave 22.65 on a rain-soaked track to win the 200m final at the U20 World Championships in Cali, Colombia. Jayla Jamison of the United States is silver with a personal best 22.77; Alana Reid is third in a PB of 22.95 to make it gold and bronze for Jamaica.
Woman born with one arm and very short legs after mum's failed abortion wants to live life to the fullest
A 25-year-old woman with severe disabilities has revealed how she refuses to be held back and wants to 'live life to the fullest'. Charlie Rousseau, from Quebec in Canada, revealed how she learnt the reason for her disabilities when her mother told her that she had tried to have an abortion and claimed it went wrong.
SkySports
Commonwealth Games: Jamaica dominate New Zealand to reach first major final
The outfit followed up their exceptional final pool win over Australia with another clinical performance in the semi-final. Jamaica dominated defensively from the outset and held a 36-22 half-time lead over the Silver Ferns. Shamera Sterling and Latanya Wilson set the tone in the circle, with Jodi-Ann Ward and Nicole Dixon-Rochester complementing them.
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Rhythmic gymnast Louise Christie claims silver for Scotland
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Rhythmic gymnast Louise Christie took a historic silver in the women's ribbon final to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Nicky Campbell teacher admits schoolboy abuse in court documents
A retired teacher fighting extradition from South Africa has admitted abusing schoolboys in Edinburgh, according to court documents seen by the BBC. Broadcaster Nicky Campbell is one of a number of former pupils who have made allegations about the 83-year-old. The man - who the BBC is not naming for...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: England men sweep to 4x100m relay title defence
Defending champions England swept to 4x100m relay gold as Ojie Edoburun anchored home a slick display. Edoburun, who was called up to the team after Reece Prescod was forced out with injury, finished clear of Trinidad and Tobago in 38.35 seconds. Jona Efoloko, 22, was preferred to Adam Gemili on...
Feel Good Friday: Mexico's 'Granny Jordan' Scores Big in Viral TikTok Video
Here’s a video that will make you smile. Andrea Garcia Lopez — now known as “Granny Jordan” — has become a viral sensation on TikTok thanks to a video showing the 71-year-old hoopster faking out an opponent before scoring off the backboard on the court of a small town in Mexico. The video, taken by her grandson, has racked up over 1 million views. Michael Jordan is probably smiling, too.
MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 59 video: Mohammed Usman flattens Zac Pauga with devastating second-round knockout to win TUF title
Mohammed Usman lived up to his famous family name with a devastating knockout to finish Zac Pauga to claim The Ultimate Fighter championship at UFC Vegas 59 on Saturday. An underdog according to betting experts, Usman only needed a short left hook that clipped Pauga in the second round that sent him down to the canvas in a heap. Usman followed with a single hammer first that separated Pauga from consciousness as the fight was stopped at just 36 seconds in the second round.
UFC・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jereem Richards follows mourning with Comm Games 200m gold
BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Jereem Richards is in the midst of a difficult year yet the Trinidad and Tobago sprinter continues to be an inspiration on the athletics track. Richards successfully defended his Commonwealth Games 200 meters crown in Birmingham on Saturday night in 19.80 seconds. A finalist at...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Laura Muir captures 1500m title
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Scotland's Laura Muir won the Commonwealth 1500m crown with a remorseless display that ground...
Commonwealth Games 2022: Most memorable moments from Birmingham
The Commonwealth Games draws to a close on Monday after a fortnight of captivating sport in Birmingham.Here we take a look at some of the standout moments of the 2022 Games.Golden Oldies📖 In the history books!Enjoy the moment 75 year old George Miller became the Commonwealth Games' oldest gold medalist as @Team_Scotland took the 🥇 in the Para Mixed Pairs B2/B3 Lawn Bowls.#CommonwealthGames #B2022 pic.twitter.com/MjRw7aMtxT— Commonwealth Sport (@thecgf) August 5, 2022George Miller became the oldest Commonwealth gold medallist in the Games’ history after winning the para-bowls mixed pairs final.The 75-year-old is the lead director for partially-sighted partner Melanie Inness...
Manchester United and England legend Wayne Rooney claims the club ‘should allow Cristiano Ronaldo to go’.
Manchester United and England legend Wayne Rooney has claimed that United should allow last season’s top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo to leave the club this summer. Ronaldo has been at the heart of a weeks-long transfer saga, with the 37-year-old desperate to play Champions League football this season however, United are yet to receive a serious offer for the striker.
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Eilish McColgan to carry Scotland flag at closing ceremony
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Birmingham 2022 gold medallist Eilish McColgan will carry the Scotland flag at Monday's Commonwealth...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: England lose thrilling lawn bowls pairs final
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England duo Amy Pharaoh and Sophie Tolchard claimed silver after losing a thrilling final...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Divers Grace Reid & James Heatly win gold as Scotland end with 51 medals
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Scotland will end Birmingham 2022 with a stunning haul of 51 medals after divers...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: England's men win hockey bronze against South Africa
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England's men earned a third successive Commonwealth Games hockey bronze medal as they beat...
Comments / 0