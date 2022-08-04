ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Extra patrols after woman raped on river path in Hereford

Police are investigating after a second woman was raped on a river path in Hereford. West Mercia Police said the woman was attacked between some tennis courts and Victoria Bridge between 21:00 BST and 22:00 on Sunday. It follows another woman being raped on the river path between Old Bridge...
TENNIS
BBC

Owami Davies: Fifth arrest over missing student nurse

Detectives have arrested a fifth man in the case of a missing student nurse. Owami Davies, 24, who was studying at King's College London, was recorded on CCTV in the company of a man on 7 July - the day she was last seen. Four men previously arrested in connection...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Woman who ran over and killed boyfriend in Fife avoids jail

A 21-year-old woman who killed the "love of her life" by running him over with her car has avoided a prison sentence. Grace Ross struck Joshua Kerr, 18, near the farm where he worked in Leslie, Fife, on 22 May 2020. He died after suffering a catastrophic head injury. Ross,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Tingley: Three jailed over revenge shooting at caravan park

Three family members have been jailed for a revenge shooting sparked by a fight at a christening party. Shaun McDermott, 35, recruited cousin Richard Bathie, 53, and Bathie's 18-year-old son Joshua for the attack at a caravan park in Tingley in August 2021. The shooting left their two victims with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Oldham man jailed for manslaughter over punch killing

A man who knocked a man unconscious and then "callously continued to assault him" has been jailed for the killing. Jamie Kennedy, 24, punched Robert Payne, 60, in the face, causing him to fall to the floor and hit his head on a pavement in Oldham on 15 October 2021.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Girl dies after going missing at Windsor water park

An 11-year-old girl has died after going missing at a water sports and activity park. Police were called to the lake at Liquid Leisure Windsor in Datchet, Berkshire, about 15.55 BST on Saturday after the child got into difficulty. She was found more than an hour later by emergency services...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Actor Ezra Miller charged with burglary

US actor Ezra Miller has been charged with burglary for allegedly breaking into a home in the state of Vermont and stealing bottles of alcohol. According to a police report, officials were alerted to a break-in on 1 May in the town of Stamford. Surveillance video led them to suspect...
VERMONT STATE
BBC

Deliveroo driver stabbed in road rage killing, jury told

A Deliveroo driver was fatally stabbed in a road rage attack by a van driver who was "not prepared to let matters rest", a court has heard. Takieddine Boudhane, 30, died following the confrontation in Finsbury Park, north London, on 3 January 2020. His alleged attacker, 28-year-old plumber Nathan Smith,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Wakefield murder inquiry after assault victim's death

A man who was seriously hurt after being assaulted in Wakefield has died from his injuries, police said. Jack Kirmond, 33, from Wakefield, was found outside Sharlston Rovers Rugby Club, in Weeland Road, at 00:18 BST on Sunday. He had suffered a serious head injury and was taken to hospital...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Spalding: House 'wiped out' after bonfire spreads

A house has been destroyed and another badly damaged after a bonfire or controlled burn spread out of control. Seven fire crews were called to the blaze at Gedney Drove End, near Spalding, Lincolnshire, at about 18:35 BST on Saturday. Resident Stephen Howe said nobody was injured in the blaze...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Dundee killer to stay in prison after home release attack

A convicted killer who tried to murder a woman while on home release will not be freed from jail, following a parole hearing into his case. Robbie McIntosh targeted Linda McDonald as she walked her dog in woods near her home in Dundee in 2017. McIntosh faced an automatic parole...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Former prosecutor John Watt QC jailed for abusing children

A former Scottish prosecutor has been jailed for 10 years for sexually abusing four young children more than four decades ago. John Watt QC, who was also a criminal defence lawyer, preyed on three young girls and a boy over a 14-year period. The 72-year-old had been extradited from the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Martin Dyer: Paraglider died from multiple injuries

A man who died while indulging his passion for paragliding suffered multiple injuries, an inquest has heard. Martin Dyer, 55, from Vale of Clwyd, was killed while flying near Talloires-Montmin in eastern France on 14 July. The senior coroner for north Wales east and central, John Gittins, said no post-mortem...
ACCIDENTS

