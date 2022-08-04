Read on www.bbc.co.uk
BBC
Halewood man who killed burglar after seeing break-in via Ring doorbell jailed
A man who stabbed a burglar to death after seeing him breaking into his home via a video doorbell has been jailed. Jordan Brophy, 31, and three others targeted the home of Karl Townsend in Halewood on 29 October 2021 while he and his family were out. Liverpool Crown Court...
BBC
Jack Woodley: Teens sentenced for gang attack murder
Ten teenagers who murdered an 18-year-old man in a gang attack have been sentenced. Jack Woodley, 18, died from a single stab wound during an 80-second attack in which he was punched, kicked and stamped upon by 10 youths. All 10, now aged between 15 and 18, were convicted of...
BBC
Woman, 71, arrested after biker killed in Meriden crash
A woman in her 70s has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash. The 33-year-old man from Coventry died at the scene after being thrown from his motorcycle after it collided with a Kia Sorrento in Meriden on Saturday. His bike burst...
Teen plunges to his death & is ‘swallowed up’ after fall at power plant ‘watching sunset with friends’
A TEENAGER was “swallowed up” after falling to his death at a power plant while watching the sunset with his friends. Anthony Clawson, 18, and three of his friends were visiting the Market Street Power Plant on Friday evening when their trip ended in tragedy. As the teens...
BET
Driver Responsible For Catastrophic Los Angeles Car Crash That Killed Six People Has Been Identified
A day after a speeding vehicle dramatically plowed through a crowded intersection in Los Angeles’ Windsor Hills neighborhood, igniting a crash that instantly killed six people, the driver of the speeding vehicle has been identified. According to KABC, the driver was 37-year-old Nicole Lorraine Linton. Linton survived the crash,...
Wife drowned after jumping into holiday home swimming pool to save millionaire husband who had fatal heart attack
A WIFE drowned trying to save her husband after he had a heart attack in the swimming pool of their holiday home, it was reported. Diana Shamash, 80, leapt into the water fully clothed to try to help her 82-year-old property tycoon husband David at the couple's holiday home in the south of France.
Meth addict who killed three people on the road in two years and was banned from driving for life pleads for his licence back because 'skateboarding is too hard'
A recovering meth addict who killed three people in two car crashes has begged for his licence back after he was banned from driving for life. Gold Coast man Kyle John Sheldon, 34, killed motorcyclist Peter McGregor after veering onto the wrong side of the road while drunk in 2009.
BBC
Girl dies after going missing at Windsor water park
An 11-year-old girl has died after going missing at a water sports and activity park. Police were called to the lake at Liquid Leisure Windsor in Datchet, Berkshire, about 15.55 BST on Saturday after the child got into difficulty. She was found more than an hour later by emergency services...
BBC
US fireman finds 10 dead in house blaze are his family
Three children and seven adults have died in a house fire in the US state of Pennsylvania, and a firefighter called to the scene was horrified to find the victims were his own family. Pennsylvania State Police confirmed the names of six of the victims, but have yet to identify...
BBC
Aircraft seized as part of €8.4m cocaine operation
Cocaine with an estimated street value of €8.4m (£7m) has been seized in the Republic of Ireland. Two men have been arrested and a plane has also been seized in County Longford. Two cars were stopped in the Lough Owel area of County Westmeath shortly after 18:00 local...
FBI, Albuquerque police probe possible link among killings of 4 Muslim men. What we know.
Authorities were searching for clues Monday into a possible link between the killings of four Muslim men in New Mexico over nine months.
BBC
Speeding driver who waved at police as he failed to stop is jailed
A banned driver who waved at police before going almost double the speed limit has been jailed for 14 months. Mohammed Rafiq, 50, overtook vehicles and "made no intention of stopping or slowing down". He was later caught after reaching a dead end in the north side of the city...
BBC
Owami Davies: Fifth arrest over missing student nurse
Detectives have arrested a fifth man in the case of a missing student nurse. Owami Davies, 24, who was studying at King's College London, was recorded on CCTV in the company of a man on 7 July - the day she was last seen. Four men previously arrested in connection...
BBC
Woman dies after being hit by lorry in Livingston
A 28-year-old woman has died after being hit by a lorry in Livingston, West Lothian. The crash happened at about 02:20 BST on Sunday on Alderstone Road. Emergency services attended but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Police confirmed a 47-year-old man had been arrested in connection with...
BBC
Man, 65, arrested after Lib Dem councillor attacked in Edinburgh
A man has been arrested after a councillor was attacked in the street while delivering his local newsletter. Liberal Democrat Kevin Lang alleged he was was grabbed by the throat in his Almond ward in South Queensferry on Sunday. Mr Lang claimed he was left shaken up after being confronted...
BBC
Sheffield Chinese student attacks: Woman jailed for 18 months
A woman who targeted Chinese students in a series of violent assaults has been jailed for 18 months. Shan He, 34, attacked six people in Sheffield city centre in September 2021, hitting her victims on the head with a hammer or a bottle. He, a Chinese national who had also...
BBC
Stockport blood bike stolen while volunteer on shift
A motorbike used to transport donated blood and medicine for the NHS has been stolen while it was in use. The so-called blood bike was taken from outside a home on Houldsworths Street in Reddish, Stockport, in the early hours of Friday. It was later found badly damaged, leaving Manchester...
BBC
Convicted murderer fails to return to Leyhill prison
Police have appealed for the public's help in tracking down a convicted murderer. Terry Game, 50, left Leyhill Prison in South Gloucestershire on a temporary licence on Thursday morning and has not returned. Avon and Somerset Police said he has breached the conditions of his licence and is now being...
BBC
Wolverhampton chop shop linked to dozens of car thefts
A "major chop shop" discovered in Wolverhampton could be linked to the thefts of dozens of vehicles, West Midlands Police has said. The force said it found parts, including engines, from stolen cars and motorbikes when it searched a unit at Central Trading Estate on 27 July. No arrests have...
BBC
Boy, 16, locked up for knife attack on woman, 85, in Montrose
A 16-year-old boy who repeatedly stabbed an Angus pensioner in her home with a knife from her own kitchen has been locked up for four years. The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, inflicted multiple wounds on the 85-year-old woman during the attack in Montrose last September. The...
