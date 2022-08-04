ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Jack Woodley: Teens sentenced for gang attack murder

Ten teenagers who murdered an 18-year-old man in a gang attack have been sentenced. Jack Woodley, 18, died from a single stab wound during an 80-second attack in which he was punched, kicked and stamped upon by 10 youths. All 10, now aged between 15 and 18, were convicted of...
Woman, 71, arrested after biker killed in Meriden crash

A woman in her 70s has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash. The 33-year-old man from Coventry died at the scene after being thrown from his motorcycle after it collided with a Kia Sorrento in Meriden on Saturday. His bike burst...
Girl dies after going missing at Windsor water park

An 11-year-old girl has died after going missing at a water sports and activity park. Police were called to the lake at Liquid Leisure Windsor in Datchet, Berkshire, about 15.55 BST on Saturday after the child got into difficulty. She was found more than an hour later by emergency services...
US fireman finds 10 dead in house blaze are his family

Three children and seven adults have died in a house fire in the US state of Pennsylvania, and a firefighter called to the scene was horrified to find the victims were his own family. Pennsylvania State Police confirmed the names of six of the victims, but have yet to identify...
Aircraft seized as part of €8.4m cocaine operation

Cocaine with an estimated street value of €8.4m (£7m) has been seized in the Republic of Ireland. Two men have been arrested and a plane has also been seized in County Longford. Two cars were stopped in the Lough Owel area of County Westmeath shortly after 18:00 local...
Owami Davies: Fifth arrest over missing student nurse

Detectives have arrested a fifth man in the case of a missing student nurse. Owami Davies, 24, who was studying at King's College London, was recorded on CCTV in the company of a man on 7 July - the day she was last seen. Four men previously arrested in connection...
Woman dies after being hit by lorry in Livingston

A 28-year-old woman has died after being hit by a lorry in Livingston, West Lothian. The crash happened at about 02:20 BST on Sunday on Alderstone Road. Emergency services attended but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Police confirmed a 47-year-old man had been arrested in connection with...
Man, 65, arrested after Lib Dem councillor attacked in Edinburgh

A man has been arrested after a councillor was attacked in the street while delivering his local newsletter. Liberal Democrat Kevin Lang alleged he was was grabbed by the throat in his Almond ward in South Queensferry on Sunday. Mr Lang claimed he was left shaken up after being confronted...
Sheffield Chinese student attacks: Woman jailed for 18 months

A woman who targeted Chinese students in a series of violent assaults has been jailed for 18 months. Shan He, 34, attacked six people in Sheffield city centre in September 2021, hitting her victims on the head with a hammer or a bottle. He, a Chinese national who had also...
Stockport blood bike stolen while volunteer on shift

A motorbike used to transport donated blood and medicine for the NHS has been stolen while it was in use. The so-called blood bike was taken from outside a home on Houldsworths Street in Reddish, Stockport, in the early hours of Friday. It was later found badly damaged, leaving Manchester...
Convicted murderer fails to return to Leyhill prison

Police have appealed for the public's help in tracking down a convicted murderer. Terry Game, 50, left Leyhill Prison in South Gloucestershire on a temporary licence on Thursday morning and has not returned. Avon and Somerset Police said he has breached the conditions of his licence and is now being...
Wolverhampton chop shop linked to dozens of car thefts

A "major chop shop" discovered in Wolverhampton could be linked to the thefts of dozens of vehicles, West Midlands Police has said. The force said it found parts, including engines, from stolen cars and motorbikes when it searched a unit at Central Trading Estate on 27 July. No arrests have...
Boy, 16, locked up for knife attack on woman, 85, in Montrose

A 16-year-old boy who repeatedly stabbed an Angus pensioner in her home with a knife from her own kitchen has been locked up for four years. The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, inflicted multiple wounds on the 85-year-old woman during the attack in Montrose last September. The...
