Beyond the byline: East Coast equestrian transplant Deb Hafner is an award-winning writer for the Millcreek Journal

Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Big Band Tuesdays at The Gallivan Center in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Utah Set To Experience Record High TemperaturesBlogging TimeUtah State
Filipino Americans Put On A Show At Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
idesignarch.com
Modern English Style Cottage in Utah with Mountain Background
Inspired by English country cottages, this family home in Highland, Utah south of Salt Lake City features architectural and design details of a modern house in the countryside. The property was designed by Bradford R. Houston Design, built by Jackson & LeRoy and Establish.Design was responsible for the interior decorating.
southsaltlakejournal.com
South Salt Lake home to new Famous Dave’s Quick ‘Que
What do Coon Rapids, Minnesota, Las Vegas and South Salt Lake City have in common?. Each has a Famous Dave’s “Line-service model” restaurant called “Quick ‘Que,” as in quick barbeque. However, the SSL location is the first drive-thru. The drive-thru is on the corner of Morris Avenue and State Street. It is just south of I-80 in a building that was once a KFC. The drive-thru is open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sundays.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Utah
Compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in Utah using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
etvnews.com
Travel Opportunities Available with Salt Lake Express
Carbon County was recently approached by the Salt Lake Express bus line with an opportunity for members of the community to have a way to get to Salt Lake City or back twice each day. Commissioner Larry Jensen explained the route opportunity during the commission meeting hosted on Wednesday evening....
Raising Cane’s expands to Midvale, hiring 130+ employees
MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers is expanding to Midvale, with the location set to open in early September at 890 East Fort Union Boulevard. Representatives say that the chain’s Midvale restaurant will feature the new Raising Cane’s Restaurant design, “which provides a faster, more convenient experience for guests.” The venue will feature […]
Local teen brings competitive horse riding to new heights
PARK CITY, Utah — 14-year-old Ivy Malman and her ten-year-old half Quarter Horse half Welsh Pony, Teddy, are jumping through hoops to ensure they continue to team up to compete […]
kslnewsradio.com
Breeze Airways debuts service out of Provo City Airport
PROVO, Utah — Breeze Airways debuted service out of Provo City Airport on Thursday. The airline also began service out of San Bernardino, California on Thursday as well. The airline will offer daily nonstop flights from the two cities to San Francisco. Additionally, the airline will also offer one-stop/no plane change between Provo and San Bernardino via San Francisco.
travelawaits.com
My 4 Favorite Places To RV In Utah
My husband and I just wrapped up a few months of RV life in Utah, and wow, were we surprised and pleased. I can’t speak highly enough about the state of Utah, which is way more than what I think the rest of the world knows. You don’t have to be a rockhound, mountain climber, or National Park enthusiast to visit the Beehive State, but rest assured that you might not want to leave once you get here. There’s something extraordinary about Utah and these four places to RV on your journey. Take a look!
KSLTV
Casey Scott surprises drivers for ‘Free gas Friday’
DRAPER, Utah — Gas in Utah is down $0.50 cents from one month ago, but the average price per gallon still sits at $4.76. That’s why Casey Scott was out in Salt Lake County handing out free gas cards on Friday.
ksl.com
'There is so much wisdom in this room': Utah celebrates 130 centenarians
WEST JORDAN — The year Salt Lake City native James Broadwater was born, President Warren G. Harding installed the first radio in the White House, the Lincoln Memorial was dedicated, work began on the original Yankee Stadium, and the Ottoman Empire collapsed. That was 1922. On April 12 of...
ksl.com
Utah's treasure hunt is back at it with a kid-friendly version for families
This story is sponsored by Kodiak Cakes. Two years ago, the world remembers business doors closing and staying home for months. But Utahns might remember the $5,000 treasure hunt that took the Wasatch Front by storm. In 2021, the prize money doubled. It was so popular, national news outlets picked up the story, including the New York Post and Fox News.
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Utah
There is no doubt that Utah is one of the most beautiful states. However, many beautiful places are still very underrated and not many people explore them. Either because they don't about them at all or simply because they are not aware of how beautiful they really are. With that in mind, I have put together a list of three beautiful but underrated places in Utah that you should really visit, in case you haven't already. Are you curious to see if you know any of these places? Here's the complete list:
Utah couple with Down Syndrome running popular food truck
From cookies to ice cream and soda, the Utah couple with Down Syndrone have a sweet treat for everyone with their increasingly popular food truck.
visitogden.com
Walking the Walk in Ogden, Utah
Ogden’s abundance of high-quality events and its growing arts scene has made it the go-to destination for quick, Wasatch Front getaways. Whether you’re visiting for some fresh, local produce at Farmers Market or enjoying one of the many sold-out Twilight Concert Series shows, there’s always a bit more to do while you’re here, so plan some extra time.
Utah group comes together for injured teen
PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (ABC4) – Gracelyn Wilkinson was a teenager when she stepped on exposed live wires — and her life was changed forever. She was shocked. Since then, she’s needed open chest surgery, a kidney autotransplant — and she’s spent long stretches in the hospital. “Gracelyn is on a feeding tube, has been for […]
Seasoned hikers encounter bear on Park City trail
PARK CITY, Utah — When Tori Trombley and Emily Hansen went hiking in Park City on Thursday, they expected their day to be much like the other 300 days a […]
kjzz.com
Church responds to AP report on helpline for local leaders regarding abuse confessions
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released a statement about a recent Associated Press article, saying the report “seriously mischaracterized” the purpose of a helpline set up to help local leaders when dealing with members who confess to abuse. In...
kjzz.com
Utah family remembers firefighter who died in motorcycle crash
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Alex Kluger retired from the Unified Fire Authority in April after a 22-year career. This week, 49-year-old Kluger was killed in a motorcycle crash not far from his home in Salt Lake City’s Sugar House neighborhood. “He was a hero, he’s our hero....
utahbusiness.com
How Nicole Tanner founded Swig
The Founder Series is a column by and about Utah founders and how they got to where they are today. Click here to read past articles in the series. I grew up on a dairy farm in Driggs, Idaho, and had an amazing childhood as the fifth of eight children. When you live out in the country, you have to create your own fun, so it helped that I had seven siblings to keep me entertained. I had a love for a good cold soda from an early age. I lived next door to my grandparents, and I have many fond memories of sneaking an ice-cold Coca-Cola out of their fridge and then also a Ding Dong or a Twinkie from their pantry.
Heavy rainfall in northern Utah results in flooding
The National Weather Service issued official Flood Advisories in some areas of northern Utah Saturday afternoon due to heavy rainfall.
