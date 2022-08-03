Read on www.foxbusiness.com
Social Security payments: Millions of SSI recipients to get two checks worth up to $1,652 next month
Supplemental Security Income recipients will be getting not one, but two payments in September 2022, totaling to $1,652.
Biden admin. wants to take money out of Americans' pockets, put it in the government's: Rep. Davidson
Biden admin. wants to take money out of Americans' pockets, put it in the government's: Rep. Davidson.
Larry Kudlow: What is probably the worst part of Manchin-Schumer bill has been removed
Some good news today, in two parts. First, more Americans are working. That is unambiguously good. Corporate payrolls up 471,000 in July, with a 5.2% year-to-year wage increase, 6.2% if you're a blue-collar worker. The unemployment rate is down to 3.5%. The small-business oriented household survey, not quite as strong:...
Markets will be in for a 'rude awakening’ following jobs report, economist warns
MacroMavens founder Stephanie Pomboy warned Friday following the release of the July employment report that "markets are going to be in for a rude awakening." Speaking on "Mornings with Maria," the economist noted that "employment is the most lagging of lagging indicators" and that is "troubling" for what it implies for the Federal Reserve.
Walmart, Oracle, Robinhood lead job cuts this week
ORCL ORACLE CORP. 77.35 -0.05 -0.06%. Earlier reports from last month said jobs would be cut at Oracle's divisions in India, Canada and Europe, with thousands of workers facing pink slips. According to The Wall Street Journal, hundreds of Oracle employees have already been let go. JULY JOBS BREAKDOWN: WHICH...
July jobs breakdown: Which industries hired the most workers last month?
The U.S. economy added a surprisingly strong number of jobs in July, buoyed by hiring at restaurants and bars, which have been eager to onboard new workers amid a persistent labor shortage. Employers added 528,000 jobs in July, the Labor Department said in its monthly payroll report released Friday, blowing...
Still time to save: Today’s 30-year mortgage refinance rates dip further below 5% | August 5, 2022
Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own. Based...
July jobs report 'scorcher' raises odds of another super-sized Fed rate hike
The sizzling-hot July jobs report could force the Federal Reserve to continue raising interest rates at the fastest pace since 1994 as it tries to crush inflation and cool the labor market. U.S. employers unexpectedly added 528,000 jobs in July, the Labor Department said Friday, a surprisingly strong gain that...
Jersey Shore businesses face ‘real catastrophe’ amid soaring inflation: Mayor
Jersey Shore Mayor Lon Myers warned Friday that small business owners in the area face a "real catastrophe" as they are faced with soaring inflation, which is currently at a four-decade high. "Businesses up here along the boardwalk and in our beachfront area are very seasonal in nature, so they...
Labor Secretary Marty Walsh: 'None' of the inflationary pressures caused by Biden admin
Labor Secretary Marty Walsh argued shortly after the release of the July employment report Friday that "none" of the price pressures Americans have been dealing with were caused by the Biden administration. He also laid out the actions the administration has been taking to try and lower costs as the...
Senate Dems pass social spending, tax bill, working from home disparaged and more: Monday's 5 things to know
Here are five key things that could impact Monday's trading. MAJOR WIN FOR DEMS: The Senate Sunday passed the Democrats' social spending and taxation bill after a marathon "vote-a-rama" session that lasted more than 15 hours, marking a major win for the Democratic agenda just over three months before Election Day.
Job growth surged in July, recovering all employment lost during pandemic
Total jobs increased by significantly more than expected in July, sparking debate once again about the current state of the economy and whether it’s in a recession. Non-farm payroll employment increased by 528,000 in July, according to the latest employment report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). During this time, the unemployment rate decreased to 3.5%. The job gains were led by increases in leisure and hospitality, professional and business services and healthcare.
Oil bounces as China, U.S. data ease recession concerns
SINGAPORE, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Oil prices bounced higher from multi-month lows on Monday as investors' appetite improved following data on U.S. jobs and Chinese exports data that eased recession concerns.
Who will pay for the balance of capping insulin prices? Everyone else.
Senate Democrats are attempting to rein in the price of insulin through their social spending bill which will raise $739 billion in tax revenues. The 100-year-old drug has tripled in price over the last two decades, forcing diabetics to pay thousands of dollars a year or ration supplies. And capping...
Today’s best mortgage deal: 30-year rates tumble even lower | August 5, 2022
Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own. Based...
Republican lawmaker rips Inflation Reduction Act: Gov't taking money out of your pocket, putting it in theirs
During an interview on "Mornings with Maria" Friday, House Financial Services Committee member Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Ohio, slammed Democrats' social spending and tax bill, arguing it will not help alleviate the inflationary impacts on American consumers "at all." REP. WARREN DAVIDSON: Five infantry divisions worth of IRS agents. And they...
Oracle lays off hundreds of employees
Oracle laid off hundreds of employees this week as the business software provider prioritizes its healthcare IT services and cloud businesses, according to people familiar with the company’s actions. The job cuts principally hit staff at Oracle’s advertising and customer experience group, the people said. The group sells services...
Biden touts jobs numbers, says he has made 'significant progress' in effort to 'rebuild the middle class'
President Biden on Friday touted U.S. job growth, which unexpectedly accelerated in July, saying "more people are working than at any point in American history," and using jobs numbers to prove he has kept his campaign promise to "rebuild the middle class." Employers added 528,000 jobs in July, the Labor...
FOXBusiness
China’s supply chains are being used as a military ‘mechanism’ in active warfare: Trade expert
China's supply chains are being used as a military 'mechanism' in active warfare: Trade expert.
Demand for grocery delivery cools as food costs rise
Karen Raschke, a retired attorney in New York, started getting her groceries delivered early in the pandemic. Each delivery cost $30 in fees and tips, but it was worth it to avoid the store. Then earlier this spring, Raschke learned her rent was increasing by $617 per month. Delivery was...
