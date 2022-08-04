The Secret to Building a Successful and Lasting Business

Read on www.inc.com

Apply Now for Inc.'s Best in Business Awards
The Inc. Best in Business awards are back for an even more expansive third year. Once again, we're looking to celebrate companies of all sizes and industries that have made an extraordinary impact in their fields and on society this year. We're looking for businesses that are smart, strategic, leaders in their industries. But more than that, we want to find companies that have heart--and are pouring it into the people and communities around them.

It Takes Courage to Start A Company. It Takes Even More if You're Black
For decades small businesses have been the backbone of America. And while Black workers have helped these businesses succeed, being a Black business owner has not been easy. In the age of online shopping, we forget that in many places in the US, Jim Crow laws made it illegal for Blacks to have a storefront or to own a business. It takes courage to leave behind the security of a paycheck for the uncertainty of self- employment, no matter who you are. However, being a Black business owner means dealing with additional challenges.

Elon Musk Just Explained His 'Life-Changing Decision,' and the Story Is Quite Entertaining
Of all the Elon Musk mini-controversies we've been collectively sucked into over the past decade or so, the one we put to bed last week might have been the "Elon Musk-iest." It had everything: innovation, rumor, miscommunication, assumption, futurism, minimalism, financial mystique, oneupsmanship, forgotten Tweets, obfuscation, nuance, secrecy, and -- if we're being honest in the end: triviality.

Want to Be More Efficient and Likable at Work? Use More Emojis
People's love for emojis is universal. In a recent survey of employees globally, 58 percent of respondents said using emojis at work allows them to communicate more nuanced feelings with fewer words, and 55 percent said using emojis can speed up workplace communication. Two thirds of global respondents said they felt closer and more bonded in a conversation when messaging someone who understands the emoji they're using. The July survey from ed tech company Duolingo and Slack polled 9,400 hybrid workers in North America, Asia and Europe--1,000 of whom were based in the U.S.

Google's CEO Just Introduced the 'Simplicity Sprint' For All 170,000 Employees. What It Is, And Why It's Amazing
Google recently announced the financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet and Google, commented on the "solid performance" in the second quarter, with revenues of $69.7 billion, up 13% versus last year. While revenues show double-digit growth, they are down from last year's...

My New Hire Was Secretly Working a Second Full-Time Job
Inc.com columnist Alison Green answers questions about workplace and management issues--everything from how to deal with a micromanaging boss to how to talk to someone on your team about body odor. A reader asks:. My company hired a person to start in January as a sales development rep. At the...

In 4 Words, Google CEO Sundar Pichai Just Gave the Best Advice on How to Lead
Parents, picture this: your child has just taken a test they've been studying for. Do you usually wait for good test results before you take them out for ice cream?. Leaders, picture this: an employee has been working long hours on a report. Do you usually wait to see its final quality before you recognize their effort?

4 Ways to Manage the Tone of Your Email
If spoken with a smile, this question will probably elicit an answer of "Yeah, sure." If included in an email, however, anything can happen. If your reader is having a good day, she may respond, "Sure, no problem!" But if she is feeling stressed or overwhelmed, or if you've had...

A Family Health Crisis Led This Entrepreneur to Start a Spice Business Based on Ancient Indian Medical Practice
Born to an Indian-Malawian family in Silicon Valley, Raina Kumra was fed herbs by her grandmother whenever she felt sick as a child. Kumra remembers chewing up cloves when she had a toothache and drinking peppermint tea when her stomach was upset. So in March 2020 when her daughter broke her collarbone in a bike accident and her husband had knee-replacement surgery, Kumra turned to her grandmother's teachings in Ayurveda, an ancient medical practice from India emphasizing diet and herbal remedies, to heal them.

To Operationalize Kindness, Just Care
Since the release of my book, The Not So Subtle Art of Caring: Letters on Leadership (2022, John Hunt), one of the questions I am asked most frequently is, "How do you operationalize kindness?" Sometimes, I am wont to answer, "How do some operationalize micromanaging people or otherwise beating the heck out of them?"

Tesla Just Unveiled a Wacky Idea at One of Its Superchargers and It's Something Every Company Can Learn From
Tesla's Supercharger network is easily one of the company's smartest idea. When the company started selling its Model S sedan in 2012, the biggest barrier to driving an electric vehicle (EV) was that there was virtually no charging infrastructure. You could plug your vehicle in at home, but that was very slow unless you had a spare 50 amp dryer outlet.

The 'Copy-Paste Technique' Is the Easiest, Most Effective Self-Improvement Hack, a New Wharton Study Finds
Starting healthy new habits is hard. Catching the latest virus going around (as we've all been reminded the last few years) is incredibly easy. Wouldn't it be nice if establishing an exercise routine or system to keep up with your email was as easy as catching Covid?. Maybe it can...
