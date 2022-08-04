Read on www.times-online.com
wdayradionow.com
Red River Valley SWAT: Local community support is bringing us "good resources"
(Fargo, ND) -- Red River Valley SWAT spoke with WDAY Radio about how the agency determines when they are deployed, the staff they have on call, and multiple other topics. West Fargo Police Sergeant and Red River Valley SWAT Team Leader Craig Danielson says the team is made from a combination of multiple departments from across our region. He says the wide variety of agencies bring many resouces to the department in return.
Times-Online
Barnes County 4-H offers information meetings
The anticipation is building for 4-H to start this fall. Literally, millions of youth, parents, and volunteers across the country will be signing up for 4-H. Barnes County 4-H will host informational meetings next week at 6:00 PM on Tuesday, Aug 9 and Thursday, Aug 11 in the basement of the courthouse for families to find out what 4-H is all about.
wdayradionow.com
Lady A cancels several North Dakota performances, including Fargo show
(Fargo, ND) -- Lady A is canceling concerts in Fargo, Minot and Sioux Falls, as well as the rest of its 2022 Fall tour. A message from the band said that Charles Kelley would be working on his sobriety. "Being on the road with our fans is our greatest joy,...
valleynewslive.com
Holiday on University temporarily banned from serving food
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A health inspection was completed at the Holiday at 101 University Dr N after Fargo Cass Public Health received a complaint on August 4. In the report the inspector says they observed animal droppings and open food packages. There will be a follow-up on August 8th and as of now, they are not allowed to sell food or drinks.
valleynewslive.com
Lady A postpones concerts in Fargo, Minot
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Lady A concerts scheduled to take place next month in the area are no longer happening. The group posted on social media that they’ll be postponed, as its lead singer Charles Kelley has “embarked on a journey to sobriety”. Lady A...
thefmextra.com
Melberg’s Christian Books to close its doors
A fixture of Moorhead retail is closing its doors at the end of September. Karl Bakkum, who with his wife Denise has owned and operated Melberg’s Christian Books & Gifts for more than 45 years, says of the company’s 70-year tenure, “It’s been a good run.”
kfgo.com
Local broadcaster Doug Hamilton passes away
FARGO (KFGO) – Award-winning local broadcaster Doug Hamilton has passed away after a battle with cancer. Hamilton, a longtime Fargo TV news anchor, was part of the Peabody Award Winning News Team at KFGO during the 1997 flood. Hamilton was also active in the Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre, was the...
kvrr.com
Fargo Police To Add 15 New Officers As Police Academy Graduates
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo Police Department is about to get 15 new officers. They will be sworn in on Monday following the graduation of 22 recruits from the Fargo Police Academy. The academy is a 12-week training program conducted in-house and fully certified by the North Dakota Peace...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
West Fargo restaurant catches fire
(West Fargo, ND) -- A West Fargo restaurant is damaged after a fire broke out late Saturday morning. The West Fargo Fire Department tells WDAY Radio that at 11:50 a.m, crews were dispatched to Spitfire Bar & Grill for a structure fire. When they arrived on scene, flames were visible from the roof of the building, above the commercial kitchen space. Crews quickly knocked down and contained the fire.
newscenter1.tv
Fargo house tests hemp as construction material
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The two small houses are going up on the back half of a lot just off a busy street, not far from downtown Fargo. “These homes are identical in blueprint, they’re 13 by 23, with 12 foot ceilings, there’s a loft in each of them,” explains Grassroots Development president Justin Berg, the man behind this one-of-a-kind construction and research project.
valleynewslive.com
Fargo PD investigates another weekend shooting
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is investigating another weekend shooting. Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of University Drive N at 2:30 a.m. Sunday for reports of vandalism. Once on scene, officers discovered glass from the front door of a business had been broken.
AG Week
AgweekTV Full Show: Tharaldson Ethanol deals with big loss, Lida Farm, labor shortage hits South Dakota co-op
This week on AgweekTV, the Casselton ethanol plant suffered a big loss with the death of its COO. We talk with owner Gary Tharaldson. This is the best time of year for people who like their produce straight from the farm. And, a South Dakota elevator takes a drastic measure to fill a serious labor shortage.
newsdakota.com
Columbia Grain CEO Discusses Gavilon Grain Acquisition
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Recently, several Gavilon Grain silos in Montana and North Dakota were acquired by Columbia Grain International (CGI). This includes the assets and employees of New Rockford, Carrington, Rogers, and Jamestown. Marubeni owns both Gavilon and Columbia Grain and made the decision to divest in the majority of the Gavilon enterprise.
kvrr.com
1 injured in downtown overnight shooting
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo Police are looking for a man after a downtown shooting early this morning. Police say they responded to reports of someone being shot around the 10 Broadway N. just before 2:30 a.m. Officers found the victim suffering from a shot in the rear and say the injuries are non-life threatening.
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Fargo Police find missing teen
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE (4:40 PM): Fargo Police say Kirra has been located and is safe. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fargo Police are asking your help finding a missing 17-year-old girl, last seen around 1:00 AM, August 5. Kirra Borden is described as 5′7″ with brown hair that is buzzed...
valleynewslive.com
Two overnight shootings being investigated by Fargo PD
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -The Fargo Police Department is investigating two shootings that took place overnight. FPD received a report, around 12:15 a.m. Saturday, that someone had been shot near 35th Avenue S and 33rd Street S. Authorities say the caller stated the parties involved had already left the...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Jamestown standoff leads to arrest
(Jamestown, ND) -- An hours-long Jamestown standoff Thursday resulted in an arrest. Authorities first responded to an apartment complex in the 100 block of Fifth Street Northwest around 11am to reports of a woman being held against her will. She was able to escape, but the suspect, 41-year-old Kevin Garnica, then barricaded himself in an apartment for several hours with a knife and gun.
valleynewslive.com
Moorhead neighborhood warning of armed burglar caught on camera
MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A Moorhead neighborhood is on edge after a doorbell camera caught an alleged burglar attempting to breaking into a home moments after busting out a vehicle window in the driveway. It happened in the early morning hours Thursday, Aug. 4 in the 1500 block...
kfgo.com
Police standoff ends in Jamestown, man taken into custody
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KFGO News Dakota) – Law enforcement was involved in an armed standoff in Jamestown for several hours Thursday. Jamestown Police, the Stutsman County Sheriff’s Office, and North Dakota Highway Patrol were called to the scene at about 10 a.m. Jamestown Police Chief Scott Edinger says they...
