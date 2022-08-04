ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

CBS News

Used car market bubble on the verge of exploding

Experts warn that the market bubble for used cars might explode in the coming months. Wholesale prices for used cars reportedly increased 44% in November 2021 compared to one year before. CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Elaine Quijano sit down with Lisa Beilfuss Popeo, a senior writer for Barron's, to discuss the used car market, its relation to a rise in car repossessions, and when Americans can expect the market to stabilize.
AOL Corp

Skittles are 'unsafe' for consumers, lawsuit charges, because they contain 'a known toxin'

A consumer sued candy maker Mars, alleging Skittles contain a "known toxin" that makes the rainbow candies "unfit for human consumption." In a lawsuit seeking class-action status filed in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California on Thursday, attorneys for San Leandro resident Jenile Thames said Skittles are unsafe for consumers because they contain "heightened levels" of titanium dioxide.
CNET

Lower Your Summer Electric Bill by Setting Your Thermostat to This Temperature

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. If you live in the US, you've likely had to deal with hot temperatures between June and September -- and even longer if you live in the South like I do. And these unbearable temps aren't going away. Several US states broke long-standing temperature records last summer, and this year will likely be just as hot. As you look for ways to beat the heat this summer and beyond, your air conditioner often works overtime, which leaves your energy bills staggeringly high.
Interesting Engineering

Interesting Engineering

ABOUT

Interesting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science.

 https://interestingengineering.com

