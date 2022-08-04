Top 5 Most Loved Restaurants on DoorDash in Michigan

Read on wgrd.com
Michigan’s “Best Burrito” Is Filled With Some Unexpected Ingredients
I love Mexican food so much that I could eat it every single meal. My wife Lindsey however is not a big fan of how gassy I can get so that hasn't happened in our house yet. One of my favorite Mexican foods to enjoy is a burrito. There are limitless possibilities for what you can put inside. I love mine stuffed full of steak, cheese, beans, guac, and rice topped with some sour cream and hot sauce.
idesignarch.com
Beautiful Glass Beach Cottage Overlooking Lake Michigan
This gorgeous modern beach cottage in South Haven, Michigan, southwest of Grand Rapids, is a unique lakefront house on North Beach. Guests can enjoy unforgettable views of Lake Michigan on the semi-circular decks facing the beach. An outdoor spiral staircase connects the top two decks which also feature outdoor fireplaces.
1051thebounce.com
Beloved Michigan Cider Mill Changing Owners After 100 Years
In Michigan, fall is way too short a season, in my opinion. I love fall, but it seems to be over in the blink of an eye. That said, although there’s plenty of summer left, I’m already starting to look around at fall things to do in the Mitten, and there are plenty of options.
swmichigandining.com
Monarca’s Ice Cream
Well…we were supposed to be kid free for a few days. My parents like to take the kids for a few days each summer back to their place in Illinois. We set it up this year so they would take the kids home after our weekend at my dad’s cousin’s place near Three Rivers.
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this month
A popular restaurant chain is opening a new location in Michigan this month. If you're a fan of wings, burgers, and BBQ platters, then you'll want to mark your calendar for Monday, August 8, 2022, because that is the day Smokey Bones will be opening its newest location in Utica, Michigan.
GRBJ—Hospitals in Grand Rapids rank best in Michigan, according to report
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — BHSH System’s Spectrum Health Blodgett and Butterworth and Trinity Health St. Mary’s are the best hospitals in the metro Grand Rapids area, as well as among the best hospitals statewide, according to U.S. News & World Report’s 2022-23 best regional hospitals list.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Town Will Pay You $15,000 to Move There
Living in Michigan is pretty grand, if you ask me. We have all the seasons, and even though I could do without winter, there’s something special about spring starting up, and it’s something you just wouldn’t feel in a warmer climate. That said, now, a Michigan town is actually paying people to move there- and they could pay you.
Where Is She Going? Fox 17’s Michelle Dunaway Shares Her Big Life Update
Grand Rapids is an amazing place to live and work. As a media personality, I know what it's like to have your job title change and take on new roles and challenges. That's what's happening to Michelle Dunaway a member of the Fox 17 morning news. Michelle Dunaway Is Leaving...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Village Inn serves homestyle brunch classics in Fruitport
FRUITPORT TOWNSHIP, MI -- From All American classic breakfast options to chicken fried steak and pot pies, Village Inn is a favorite spot for brunch. Owners Connie and Steve Mckellips opened Village Inn in the winter of 2021, a year after the business was left vacant by previous owners. The...
Who’s Ready For The 2022 Grand Rapids Polish Heritage Festival?
The Grand Rapids Polish Heritage Festival is coming up soon and I can't wait to celebrate. On the last weekend of August each year people in West Michigan come together in downtown Grand Rapids for three days to celebrate and have fun. Grand Rapids Polish Heritage Festival 2022. The Dozynki...
Northern Michigan meat market opens with full-service bar, onsite smokehouse
AMBER TOWNSHIP, MI – Ludington Meat Company is touting itself as a “one-of-a-kind” experience for shoppers – offering much more than a meat counter. The full-service meat market is a meat processor with an onsite smokehouse, butcher block and deli counter. It also offers a bar and grill with indoor and outdoor seating. Customers are welcome to “shop-and-sip” cocktails, draft beer and wine or order a meal for dine-in or takeout.
You can pick your own sunflowers at this West Michigan farm
HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — A local family farm is inviting the community to come explore their sunflower fields. Bremer Produce in Hudsonville is free to enter and flowers are $1 per stem or $10 for a whole bouquet. The family says its a great way to get outside and make...
jtv.tv
More Than 200 Motorcycles Escort Michigan Vietnam Wall
A member of the Michigan Vietnam Replica Wall escort motorcade thanks veterans for their service as the wall is delivered and set up at James J. Keeley Park. (August 7, 2022 4:13 PM) That rumble heard across northern Jackson County on Sunday morning was a personal escort. More than 200...
Michigan open-call auditions for American Idol are Monday
MICHIGAN, USA — The first step on the road to become an American Idol is coming up on Monday. All you have to do, is register for a spot in the open-call auditions and you'll get your shot to impress the American Idol producers and earn a spot on the show.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan’s Highest Rated Airbnb is Beautiful
Travel season is still in full swing, and one popular trend is going to an Airbnb in or near travelers’ destinations. Frankly, even when the summer travel season is over, chances are Airbnb stays will continue to be popular, even in the off season. So, which Michigan Airbnb is the most popular in the state?
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Portage, MI, USA
We were walking on a paved trail through our nice city and came across this lovely quilted heart. It made me think of the painted rocks we have had scattered throughout our community. The great thing about the quilted heart is that I get to keep it! I love quilting and I think I’ll make some hearts and spread the joy! 💕
The Sugar Factory Ruins of Bay City, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. When Michigan’s lumber trade began taking a nosedive in the late 1800s, what were we supposed to do for income? The Upper Peninsula had mining but what about in the lower half of the mitten?
Massive Million Mondays
The Free Beer and Hot Wings Show along with the Michigan Lottery are giving you a shot at winning big cash with the Michigan Lottery!. Listen to Free Beer and Hot Wings Show every Monday in August for your chance at $50 in 'Mystery Key Cashword' Instant Win Games. 'Mystery Key Cashword' instant tickets from the Michigan Lottery where you could win up to $300,000 instantly and over $35 million in total prize.
Ultimate Toddler Activities Guide: 20+ Things to Do in West MI
Toddler Activities in West Michigan & Grand Rapids. You may think you know of the things to do with kids in Grand Rapids, but when your toddler is on the move and ready to play, it’s time to go!. To help you search for the “best toddler activities near...
