Massachusetts State

Massachusetts residents can now call “End Hate Now” hotline for reporting acts of hate

By Michael Silvia
newbedfordguide.com
 5 days ago
Mike
5d ago

There's a slippery slope if I ever saw one... does this mean I can call the hotline if some ahead me doesn't hold the door for me? Obviously they must hate my color and ancestry.

