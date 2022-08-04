Massachusetts residents can now call “End Hate Now” hotline for reporting acts of hate

Read on www.newbedfordguide.com
Mike
5d ago
There's a slippery slope if I ever saw one... does this mean I can call the hotline if some ahead me doesn't hold the door for me? Obviously they must hate my color and ancestry.
Reply
2
Related
Hotline created to report white supremacist, hate incidents in Massachusetts
By Courtney Cole, WBZ-TVBOSTON - As leadership and law enforcement work to figure out the most effective way to combat white supremacy activity in Boston, this will be the first full week, residents will have a new resource: The "End H8 Now" hotline at 1-83-END-H8-NOW (1-833-634-8669.)It was first launched last Wednesday by U.S. Attorney Rachel Rollins of the District of Massachusetts. And on Sunday, NSC-131 gathered again - this time in The Seaport.Patty Bourrée has been leading Drag Queen Story Hour for kids – every other Sunday – this summer."What we're out here to promote, while we do the events, is...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man indicted for possessing half a kilogram of methamphetamine for distribution
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was indicted last week by a federal grand jury in Boston on methamphetamine charges. Ravouth Chhoy, 33, was indicted on one count of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine. “The...
theberkshireedge.com
CONNECTIONS: The once-disputed Boston Corners was once too isolated to police
Last year, I wrote about Mt. Washington and its border problems. The border war started the day Massachusetts established the border. The 21-square-mile plateau that is Mt. Washington was claimed by both New York and Massachusetts. In 1724, in exchange for 460 pounds, 3 barrels of cider, and 30 quarts...
Massachusetts Man Arrested, More Than 40 Machine Guns Seized
I'm just now finding out about a story that broke this past Friday. A Holyoke man was indicted by a grand jury in Springfield on numerous charges. The defendant allegedly had in his possession more than 40 machine guns, short-barreled rifles, conversion devices, and other weapons. According to the Department...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wamc.org
New Massachusetts law makes it a crime for first responders to take unauthorized photographs of crime scenes
It is now against the law in Massachusetts for first responders to take unauthorized photographs of crime scenes. More than a decade after Amanda Plasse was brutally stabbed to death in her Chicopee apartment and police officers took pictures of her bloody lifeless body with their cellphones, later sharing the photos with others, a bill crafted to respond to their callous actions has become law.
Massachusetts AC repair companies inundated with calls for service
DEDHAM, Mass. — HVAC companies across Massachusetts have been inundated with calls for air conditioning repairs during the latest heatwave. Scott MacFarlane, owner of MacFarlane Energy in Dedham, told Boston 25 News that his company has been getting up to 100 requests for service daily. He said his Cape...
SPEED Act becomes law in Massachusetts
A conference committee report emerged close to the deadline for the end of formal session, but the bill designed to help military members and their families crossed the finish line just in time.
fallriverreporter.com
Fed climate bill could fuel greening of Massachusetts economy
AUG. 8, 2022…..Elected officials and environmental activists are still waiting to see what Gov. Charlie Baker will do with a reshaped clean energy bill on his desk, and they hope major legislation that cleared the U.S. Senate on Sunday will give the governor a bit of extra motivation. A...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man arrested after allegedly illegally possessing over 40 machineguns and conversion devices, short-barred rifles, other weapons, and silencers
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was arrested Friday after being indicted by a federal grand jury in connection with illegally possessing numerous firearms including unregistered machine guns, short-barreled rifles and other weapons as well as firearm silencers. Daniel A. Augusto, 56, was indicted on one count of unlawful possession...
Massachusetts Nurses Association Applauds Gov. Baker’s Veto of Bill That Would Have Allowed Unlicensed Individuals To Administer Insulin To Students
In full transparency, the following is a press release from the Massachusetts Nurses Association submitted to SOURCE media. (stock photo) CANTON – The Massachusetts Nurses Association (MNA), which represents more than 25,000 registered nurses and health professionals, including hundreds of school nurses throughout the Commonwealth, applauds the decision by Governor Charlie Baker to veto House Bill 5052, An Act Providing for Diabetic Management in Schools,” which would have allowed unlicensed school personnel to administer insulin and glucose monitoring tests for children with Type 1 Diabetes who are unable to self-administer these treatments.
wgbh.org
New diversity officers struggle to make an impact in Massachusetts cities and towns
After the murder of George Floyd in 2020, cities across Massachusetts scrambled to hire diversity, equity and inclusion officers, who are typically tasked with advising officials on how to create a fair community for residents of all races and backgrounds. But across the commonwealth, the people in these new positions are struggling to make significant changes and finding a lack of support from other city or town leaders.
Like Maine, New Hampshire in ‘unprecedented crisis’ with number of cases pending without an attorney
New Hampshire started a "hold list" of cases in December 2021 after state public defenders reached their maximum caseloads, and contract and private counsel's workloads hit capacity as well. Photo by Gabe Souza. Much like Maine, New Hampshire courts are struggling to find enough lawyers to represent the state’s poor...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
5 takeaways from a fiery state auditor’s debate
Former Assistant Secretary of Transportation Chris Dempsey and State Sen. Diana DiZoglio attacked each other on a number of issues. Former Assistant Secretary of Transportation Chris Dempsey and State Sen. Diana DiZoglio attacked each other on issues such as transgender rights and non-disclosure agreements in government sexual harassment cases during a contentious debate between the candidates for Massachusetts state auditor.
NECN
When Will Massachusetts' First Cannabis Cafes Open?
In the final hours of the legislative session in late July, Massachusetts lawmakers passed a sweeping cannabis bill aimed at boosting the industry. One of its provisions: tackling social consumption. Once the bill becomes law, cannabis cafes will be one step closer to being able to open in the Bay...
Some MA Residents are Receiving a Scary Email Regarding a Private Activity
Massachusetts folks will want to be on alert as the scammers are at it again. As is the case with many scams, this scam is through the use of email. This past Friday morning when I was sitting in my office in southern Berkshire County, I was going through some emails when I came across this email (and I can't believe I'm approaching this topic but it's to keep the public aware of what could be hitting their inboxes and not to fall for this scam)
Lowest gas prices in Massachusetts average $3.75 per gallon
According to GasBuddy, the lowest price for a gallon of gas in western Massachusetts is $3.75 per gallon, while the most expensive is $4.89.
Drugged while out: As reports of drink spiking incidents increase across Massachusetts, Booze in Boston is providing support for victims
When Sarah went to Loretta’s Last Call in Fenway on July 5, everything was fine until she got into an Uber with a friend and passed out. That’s when her memory goes fuzzy.
Massachusetts Secretary Galvin files complaint against Maine man for scamming veterans
Administrative charges have been filed against a Maine man for targeting Massachusetts military veterans and service members in an investment scam.
This Creepy Behavior Could Get You 5 Years in MA Prison…or $1k Fine
When my wife, Amber, and I moved to Pittsfield back in 2011 we chose a nice neighborhood that includes plenty of flat streets for walking, friendly neighbors, a nice park, and an overall safe and comfortable place to live. As a matter of fact, like many neighborhoods throughout Pittsfield and the Berkshires, we have our own crime watch organization which keeps us up to date with any questionable situations throughout the neighborhood.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire consumer advocate says competitive suppliers could cut electricity bills
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Hot, humid weather has had New Hampshire residents running air conditioners and fans nonstop just days after electric utilities dramatically increased their rates. The supply rate for Eversource in New Hampshire was 10 cents per kilowatt hour before more than doubling to 22 cents as of...
Comments / 6