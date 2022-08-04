ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Shreveport Car-Jacker Leads Vernon Parish Police on a Dangerous Chase

By Rueben Wright
96.5 KVKI
96.5 KVKI
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on 965kvki.com

Comments / 0

Related
96.5 KVKI

Shreveport Police Seek Theft Suspect

Shreveport Police are seeking the identification of a suspect accused of stealing a woman's wallet from her purse, and using her credit card for multiple purchases. Police were called July 14th to a local Wal Mart and obtained security footage of the possible suspect using the stolen card. Police are releasing the footage in hopes of identifying the man in the footage.
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

Check Out Shreveport’s Top 5 Best Rated Mexican Restaurants

Every single time a new restaurant pops up in the Shreveport-Bossier area, everyone says, 'We don't need another Mexican restaurant.' And then, when it turns out to be another Mexican restaurant, it's packed! Why is that? It's because here in northwest Louisiana, we love Mexican food! That leads us to the question, who has the best Mexican food in Shreveport-Bossier City? We turned to Yelp! for the answer.
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Leesville, LA
State
Louisiana State
City
Shreveport, LA
Shreveport, LA
Crime & Safety
County
Sabine Parish, LA
County
Vernon Parish, LA
Vernon Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
Sabine Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
96.5 KVKI

This New Snow Cone Spot Is Already a Bossier Favorite

One Of My Favorite Treats in the Ark-La-Tex is a Snow Cone from a Food Truck. There is a delicious spot in Longview that serves up snowcones from an Airstream trailer, and although snowcones were never my favorite snack, this place took snowcones to the next level. This spot tops their snow cones with cream, making me wonder why anyone eats snow cones any other way.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
96.5 KVKI

Shreveport Police Make Arrest in June Homicide

On June 25, 2022, at 11:20 p.m. Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to a shooting in the 5400 West 70th Street. Arriving officers located a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The Shreveport Fire Department responded to the scene and pronounced the male victim deceased. The victim was later identified as Jeremy Wyatt.
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

Bossier Police Need Help Catching a Business Thief

The Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the subject pictured above. On July 15,2022 The subject entered the circle k located at 1201 Barksdale Blvd in Bossier City. The subject was captured on video surveillance stealing merchandise and placing the items...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Louisiana State Police#Homicides#Swimming#Shreveport Car Jacker#Vernon Parish Detectives
96.5 KVKI

Shreveport Police Need Help Catching Burglary Suspect

On May 4th, 2022, Shreveport Police officers were called to the 100 block of East Kings Highway in reference to a burglary of a business. During the investigation detectives obtained security footage of a possible suspect. That footage was used to identify the suspect as Christopher D. Boykin (07-18-1991). An arrest warrant was issued for the arrest of Boykin for the offense of simple burglary.
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

Weezie is Ready for Her Next Chapter, Could It Be With You?

Sweet Weezie has spent her entire life in the shelter, but she's ready to start her next chapter. Could it be with you?. Meet Weezie today at Pet Savers Shreveport. She's up to date on her shots and spayed. Weezie's adoption fee is $125. Just remember, adopting a dog is a big commitment. Make sure you're ready to take care of your new friend FOR LIFE before making the leap to pet ownership.
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

Louisiana Boardwalk Sold to New Ownership Group

The Louisiana Boardwalk announced they have been sold to a new ownership group. Boardwalk Routh, LLC, of the Routh Group from Texas will collaborate with local Boardwalk leadership for growth and expansion opportunities. The Boardwalk was opened in 2003 amid much excitement and anticipation. Phase 1 featured a huge anchor,...
LOUISIANA STATE
96.5 KVKI

Perkins’ Disqualification Ruling Upheld by Judge Panel

The 3 judge panel set to hear Mayor Adrian Perkins' appeal to his disqualification has ruled in favor of the disqualification lawsuit. The panel, consisting of Chief Judge Milton Moore III of Monroe, Judge Shonda Stone from Shreveport and Judge Jeff Thompson of Benton have upheld the disqualification ruling of Caddo District Judge Brady O' Callaghan.
SHREVEPORT, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
96.5 KVKI

Why Is Sober Dating on the Rise in Shreveport?

My Friend Decided to Avoid Alcohol Until She Finds Love. My friend and I both share our hilarious dating stories with each other. Let's call her Becky for the purpose of this story. Becky and I both broke off our engagements around the same time. Since then we have both been actively dating and realized the dating pool is rough out here in Shreveport-Bossier. So we get together often and vent and mainly share some horrid first-date stories.
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

How Much Do You Know About the Louisiana State Flag?

I love the fact that right behind me in the KEEL studio hangs the State Flag of Louisiana. Regardless of her shortcomings, I'm proud to have been born in Louisiana. I wish we had more of Texas' attitude towards state pride. Because Louisiana has been influenced by England, Spain, and...
LOUISIANA STATE
96.5 KVKI

Why Are Businesses in Bossier Avoiding Accepting Cash?

Why Are Certain Businesses in Bossier Being so Weird About Cash?. Recently I went to one of my favorite places for a quick dinner and I walked away with a weird unsettled feeling. Everything was fine, but I missed an alert posted out front of the eatery, I say I missed the sign because clearly, I was not the only one who missed it.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
96.5 KVKI

NOAA Updates Hurricane, Storm Forecast, More Record Heat for NWLA

If you thought we were going to get away with a quiet hurricane season, the weather experts at NOAA say, 'Not so fast.' In May, NOAA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, predicted that we'd see up to 21 named storms this year for the Atlantic Hurricane Season which runs from June 1st through November 30th.
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

96.5 KVKI

Shreveport, LA
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

96.5 KVKI plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy