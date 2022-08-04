Shreveport Car-Jacker Leads Vernon Parish Police on a Dangerous Chase

Read on 965kvki.com
Related
Did Thief At Bossier Dollar General Stores Have Inside Help?
In a recent release from the Bossier Crime Stoppers, we learn that the Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the subject pictured above. The report states that on July 25, 2022 the subject above entered the Dollar General on Benton Spur...
Shreveport Police Seek Theft Suspect
Shreveport Police are seeking the identification of a suspect accused of stealing a woman's wallet from her purse, and using her credit card for multiple purchases. Police were called July 14th to a local Wal Mart and obtained security footage of the possible suspect using the stolen card. Police are releasing the footage in hopes of identifying the man in the footage.
What Are the Most Dangerous Intersections in Shreveport Bossier?
With school back in session all around Shreveport and Bossier, we have to be extra cautious around school zones. We know about traffic headaches around Youree Drive in Shreveport and Airline Drive in Bossier City. But are those two big roads the worst in the area for accidents?. For the...
Check Out Shreveport’s Top 5 Best Rated Mexican Restaurants
Every single time a new restaurant pops up in the Shreveport-Bossier area, everyone says, 'We don't need another Mexican restaurant.' And then, when it turns out to be another Mexican restaurant, it's packed! Why is that? It's because here in northwest Louisiana, we love Mexican food! That leads us to the question, who has the best Mexican food in Shreveport-Bossier City? We turned to Yelp! for the answer.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This New Snow Cone Spot Is Already a Bossier Favorite
One Of My Favorite Treats in the Ark-La-Tex is a Snow Cone from a Food Truck. There is a delicious spot in Longview that serves up snowcones from an Airstream trailer, and although snowcones were never my favorite snack, this place took snowcones to the next level. This spot tops their snow cones with cream, making me wonder why anyone eats snow cones any other way.
Shreveport Police Make Arrest in June Homicide
On June 25, 2022, at 11:20 p.m. Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to a shooting in the 5400 West 70th Street. Arriving officers located a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The Shreveport Fire Department responded to the scene and pronounced the male victim deceased. The victim was later identified as Jeremy Wyatt.
Massive Arcadia Bluegill Just Certified New Louisiana Record
Just a couple of months ago, back on May 30, Tim Trahan of Arcadia, decided to try his luck bass fishing in his neighbor's pond and that trip turned into something dreams are made of. After Tim got a bite on his Zoom Super Fluke, he set the hook on...
Bossier Police Need Help Catching a Business Thief
The Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the subject pictured above. On July 15,2022 The subject entered the circle k located at 1201 Barksdale Blvd in Bossier City. The subject was captured on video surveillance stealing merchandise and placing the items...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Shreveport Police Need Help Catching Burglary Suspect
On May 4th, 2022, Shreveport Police officers were called to the 100 block of East Kings Highway in reference to a burglary of a business. During the investigation detectives obtained security footage of a possible suspect. That footage was used to identify the suspect as Christopher D. Boykin (07-18-1991). An arrest warrant was issued for the arrest of Boykin for the offense of simple burglary.
Weezie is Ready for Her Next Chapter, Could It Be With You?
Sweet Weezie has spent her entire life in the shelter, but she's ready to start her next chapter. Could it be with you?. Meet Weezie today at Pet Savers Shreveport. She's up to date on her shots and spayed. Weezie's adoption fee is $125. Just remember, adopting a dog is a big commitment. Make sure you're ready to take care of your new friend FOR LIFE before making the leap to pet ownership.
Louisiana Boardwalk Sold to New Ownership Group
The Louisiana Boardwalk announced they have been sold to a new ownership group. Boardwalk Routh, LLC, of the Routh Group from Texas will collaborate with local Boardwalk leadership for growth and expansion opportunities. The Boardwalk was opened in 2003 amid much excitement and anticipation. Phase 1 featured a huge anchor,...
Perkins’ Disqualification Ruling Upheld by Judge Panel
The 3 judge panel set to hear Mayor Adrian Perkins' appeal to his disqualification has ruled in favor of the disqualification lawsuit. The panel, consisting of Chief Judge Milton Moore III of Monroe, Judge Shonda Stone from Shreveport and Judge Jeff Thompson of Benton have upheld the disqualification ruling of Caddo District Judge Brady O' Callaghan.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Top 5 Reasons Why Shreveport Singles Want to Stay Single
An increasing number of singles are opting out of the dating game in Shreveport-Bossier City in order to stay single. Being single myself, I decided to find out why and the simplest way seemed to ask. Groundbreaking, right?. I guess I've always just thought I needed to be a part...
Shreveport Mayor Disqualification Appeal Hearing Early Friday
Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins may not have to wait long to find out if his disqualification from this year's Mayoral race will stand. Later this morning, Friday August 5th, the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals will hear his case. This hearing will be a three judge panel, which will feature...
Why Is Sober Dating on the Rise in Shreveport?
My Friend Decided to Avoid Alcohol Until She Finds Love. My friend and I both share our hilarious dating stories with each other. Let's call her Becky for the purpose of this story. Becky and I both broke off our engagements around the same time. Since then we have both been actively dating and realized the dating pool is rough out here in Shreveport-Bossier. So we get together often and vent and mainly share some horrid first-date stories.
How Much Do You Know About the Louisiana State Flag?
I love the fact that right behind me in the KEEL studio hangs the State Flag of Louisiana. Regardless of her shortcomings, I'm proud to have been born in Louisiana. I wish we had more of Texas' attitude towards state pride. Because Louisiana has been influenced by England, Spain, and...
Why Are Businesses in Bossier Avoiding Accepting Cash?
Why Are Certain Businesses in Bossier Being so Weird About Cash?. Recently I went to one of my favorite places for a quick dinner and I walked away with a weird unsettled feeling. Everything was fine, but I missed an alert posted out front of the eatery, I say I missed the sign because clearly, I was not the only one who missed it.
$10K Winning Mega Millions Ticket Sold in Bossier Still Unclaimed
If you can find them, check any Mega Millions lottery tickets you might have purchased last week while the jackpot was worth over a whopping billion dollars!. According to the website, localtoday.news, a Mega Millions ticket that was sold last week in Bossier City is worth $10,000 and it has yet to be claimed.
Bodcau Plans Huge Celebration for National Hunting And Fishing Day
You and the kids will want to make plans to join the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries for the 2022 National Hunting and Fishing Day Festival on Saturday, September 24th, from 9:00 am until 2:00 pm, at the shooting range at Bayou Bodcau Dam and Reservoir, 1700 Bodcau Dam Rd, Haughton, LA.
NOAA Updates Hurricane, Storm Forecast, More Record Heat for NWLA
If you thought we were going to get away with a quiet hurricane season, the weather experts at NOAA say, 'Not so fast.' In May, NOAA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, predicted that we'd see up to 21 named storms this year for the Atlantic Hurricane Season which runs from June 1st through November 30th.
96.5 KVKI
Shreveport, LA
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
96.5 KVKI plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0