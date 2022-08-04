ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Top 5 Most Loved Restaurants on DoorDash in Michigan

By Lisha B
My Magic GR
My Magic GR
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on mymagicgr.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
My Magic GR

Have You Met Michigan’s Most Famous Cats?

There are holidays every single day of the year whether or not you realize it. Not all of them are "bank holidays" that give us an excuse to stay home, but we still love to celebrate the little days along the way. And today is a very special day if you consider yourself a "cat person".
MICHIGAN STATE
westernherald.com

"Vintage in the Zoo" is at the heart of the revival of vintage

Residents of Kalamazoo and its surrounding areas have most likely already heard of the colossal buy, sell and trade event of vintage novelties known as “Vintage in the Zoo.” Vendors from all over Michigan and its neighboring states make the trek to the gathering to ensure their items are featured in the marketplace which includes hundreds of sellers and customers.
KALAMAZOO, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
Grand Rapids, MI
Food & Drinks
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Grand Rapids, MI
Restaurants
Local
Michigan Restaurants
Grand Rapids, MI
Lifestyle
100.5 The River

Michigan’s “Best Burrito” Is Filled With Some Unexpected Ingredients

I love Mexican food so much that I could eat it every single meal. My wife Lindsey however is not a big fan of how gassy I can get so that hasn't happened in our house yet. One of my favorite Mexican foods to enjoy is a burrito. There are limitless possibilities for what you can put inside. I love mine stuffed full of steak, cheese, beans, guac, and rice topped with some sour cream and hot sauce.
MICHIGAN STATE
idesignarch.com

Beautiful Glass Beach Cottage Overlooking Lake Michigan

This gorgeous modern beach cottage in South Haven, Michigan, southwest of Grand Rapids, is a unique lakefront house on North Beach. Guests can enjoy unforgettable views of Lake Michigan on the semi-circular decks facing the beach. An outdoor spiral staircase connects the top two decks which also feature outdoor fireplaces.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
1470 WFNT

Grandma Delivers Baby in Mom’s Driveway and Everybody’s Doing Just Fine

This little girl was in a huge hurry to make her debut in the world and couldn't wait to get to the hospital. Luckily Grandma was there to deliver her in the driveway. Gabrielle VanDyk of Kentwood was at home when her water broke. The West Michigan woman had been having some labor pains on Sunday morning (7/24) but assumed she was having Braxton Hicks contractions.
KENTWOOD, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Vegan#Hot Dog#Doughnut#Food Drink#Doughs Doughnut Shop
1051thebounce.com

Beloved Michigan Cider Mill Changing Owners After 100 Years

In Michigan, fall is way too short a season, in my opinion. I love fall, but it seems to be over in the blink of an eye. That said, although there’s plenty of summer left, I’m already starting to look around at fall things to do in the Mitten, and there are plenty of options.
MICHIGAN STATE
swmichigandining.com

Monarca’s Ice Cream

Well…we were supposed to be kid free for a few days. My parents like to take the kids for a few days each summer back to their place in Illinois. We set it up this year so they would take the kids home after our weekend at my dad’s cousin’s place near Three Rivers.
SCHOOLCRAFT, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Town Will Pay You $15,000 to Move There

Living in Michigan is pretty grand, if you ask me. We have all the seasons, and even though I could do without winter, there’s something special about spring starting up, and it’s something you just wouldn’t feel in a warmer climate. That said, now, a Michigan town is actually paying people to move there- and they could pay you.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
MLive

Northern Michigan meat market opens with full-service bar, onsite smokehouse

AMBER TOWNSHIP, MI – Ludington Meat Company is touting itself as a “one-of-a-kind” experience for shoppers – offering much more than a meat counter. The full-service meat market is a meat processor with an onsite smokehouse, butcher block and deli counter. It also offers a bar and grill with indoor and outdoor seating. Customers are welcome to “shop-and-sip” cocktails, draft beer and wine or order a meal for dine-in or takeout.
FOOD & DRINKS
tornadopix.com

Rising rents in western Michigan are driving families out of their homes

Since 2019, the cost of renting locally has increased by 16 percent in Kent County, 19 percent in Muskegon County, and 12 percent in Ottawa County. Michigan, USA – The cost of rent continues to increase across the country. Reports say rent is up more than 10 percent from last year, and community leaders say more and more western Michigan families are priced out of homes.
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Smell of ribs, music fill the air at Kalamazoo Ribfest

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The smell of ribs filled the air in Kalamazoo Friday for the first day of Ribfest. The two day festival made it's big return to Arcadia Creek Festival Place in Kalamazoo after two years of cancellations because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Chris Kirkpatrick of NSYNC is...
KALAMAZOO, MI
My Magic GR

My Magic GR

Grand Rapids, MI
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

My Magic GR plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mymagicgr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy