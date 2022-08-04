ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TODAY.com

How Trump’s stolen election claim is impacting races in key states

The conspiracy theory that the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump has played a major role in key elections around the country, evidenced by election-denying candidates winning primary races in Arizona, Michigan and Missouri. NBC’s Vaughn Hillyard reports in this week’s Sunday Focus.Aug. 7, 2022.
MICHIGAN STATE
POLITICO

Historic climate bill faces state schism on clean energy

The sweeping package that passed the Senate yesterday is raising several critical energy questions for the nation's climate future: Where would new wind turbines and solar panels go? And would a surge in renewable energy bridge a sharp red-state, blue-state political divide that has defined the climate issue for the past decade?
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TODAY.com

Despite major policy wins, Biden’s poll numbers remain low

“Meet the Press" moderator Chuck Todd joins Willie Geist on Sunday TODAY to discuss President Biden’s week in Washington. Despite major policy wins, Biden’s poll numbers remain low, sparking questions about who will be on the ballot in 2024. “The Democratic party has never been in love with Joe Biden, they’ve always just tolerated him,” Todd says.Aug. 7, 2022.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

