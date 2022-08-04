ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Doechii – ‘She / Her / Black Bitch’ EP review: rising star is well on the way to perfecting her sound

By Kyann-Sian Williams
NME
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.nme.com

Comments / 0

Related
NME

Blondie share rediscovered home recording of ‘Mr Sightseer’

Blondie have released a rediscovered home recording of a song called ‘Mr Sightseer’ – listen below. The unearthed home recording from 1978 had previously never made it out of the band’s bedroom but has now been newly mastered by Michael Graves for the band’s first ever authorised and in-depth box set archive, ‘Blondie: Against The Odds 1974-1982’.
MUSIC
NME

Girls’ Generation – ‘Forever 1’ review: K-pop’s most illustrious girl group prove why they’re timeless and boundless

Longevity isn’t a defining trait of K-pop as an industry, but whether you got into this yesterday or have been here for a hot minute, the name Girls’ Generation is inescapable. For a while there, some fans were worried that one of K-pop’s most revered acts would be relegated to the top shelves over time, but judging by the furore around their 15th anniversary, it’s clear that the K-pop halls of fame will always have a permanent shrine for SNSD.
MUSIC
NME

BTS’ J-Hope to release limited edition vinyl of solo album ‘Jack In The Box’

BTS rapper J-Hope will be releasing a limited edition vinyl of his solo debut album ‘Jack In The Box’ later this year. Earlier today (August 8), Big Hit Music announced on fan community site Weverse that J-Hope’s July solo album ‘Jack In The Box’ will get a limited edition vinyl release that includes a booklet, folded poster and photo card. It’s now available for preorder via the Weverse shop, and other major online and brick-and-mortar retailers.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Tv#Bitch#Rap Star#Tde#Tiktok
NME

Wu-Tang Clan fan hit with £500 fine for rapping N-word in ‘Protect Ya Neck’

A Scottish man has been fined £500 for rapping along to the N-word in Wu-Tang Clan’s 1992 hit ‘Protect Ya Neck’. According to Scottish outlet The National, 25-year-old Kyle Siegel, who is white, was ordered to pay the fine – as well as an additional £20 “victim surcharge” – last week after a hearing in Lerwick Sheriff Court, during which he took full responsibility for the offence.
MUSIC
NME

Olivia Newton-John has died aged 73

Singer and Grease actor Olivia Newton-John has died aged 73. Newton-John died peacefully at her ranch in Southern California on Monday (August 8), as confirmed by her husband John Easterling in a statement. A post on her Instagram read: “Dame Olivia Newton-John passed away peacefully at her ranch in Southern...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NME

The Impressions’ Sam Gooden has died, aged 87

Sam Gooden, one of the founding members of legendary Chicago soul outfit The Impressions – and the only member to have stuck with the group for its entire six-decade run – has died at the age of 87. The news of Gooden’s passing was confirmed by his daughter,...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
NME

DMA’s tease arrival of new single ‘I Don’t Need To Hide’

DMA’s are teasing the arrival of a new single called ‘I Don’t Need To Hide’. The band shared a short clip on Twitter with the song’s apparent title. It shows the band in a rehearsal space gearing up to perform the new track. There’s a...
MUSIC
NME

Bonobo, Daphni and Shygirl announced for Printworks’ AW22 season

Bonobo, Daphni and Shygirl are among the artists who have been announced on the line-up for Printworks London’s autumn/winter 2022 season. The Rotherhithe nightclub, which opened in 2017, is going ahead with its plans to host a series of events later this year, despite the recent news that it is set to close after the local council approved plans for a redevelopment.
MUSIC
NME

BLACKPINK announce release date for second album ‘Born Pink’

BLACKPINK have announced the release date for their upcoming second album ‘Born Pink’. As confirmed previously, the follow-up to the K-pop band’s 2020 debut ‘The Album’ will be previewed by lead single ‘Pink Venom’ on August 19. A recent teaser video also signalled a September arrival for the new full-length effort although it didn’t give an exact day.
MUSIC
NME

The Pogues bassist Darryl Hunt dies aged 72

The Pogues bassist Darryl Hunt had died at the age of 72. Hunt, who joined the band in 1986, died in London yesterday (August 8). The Pogues wrote on Twitter that they were “saddened beyond words” to share the news. No information about the cause of his death has been shared publicly.
MUSIC
NME

A live-action ‘Pac-Man’ film is reportedly in development

A live-action film based on beloved video game Pac-Man is reportedly in the works. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Bandai Namco Entertainment and Wayfarer Studios are developing the project. There’s no word on a director nor cast yet. Pac-Man was first released in 1980 and sees the titular character...
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Watch Travis Scott perform his first major headline show since Astroworld in London

Last night (August 6) saw Travis Scott give his first major headline performance since last year’s Astroworld tragedy. Performing the first of two sold-out headline shows at London’s O2 Arena – the second coming tonight (August 7) – Scott kicked off the proceedings with a performance of ‘Hold That Heat’. Pyrotechnics framed Scott as he entered on a podium, with much of his set – which included ‘Butterfly Effect’, ‘Way Back’, ‘MAFIA’ and ‘Sicko Mode’ among the 23-song setlist (which you can see in full below) – captured by fans and quickly shared to social media.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy