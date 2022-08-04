Doechii – ‘She / Her / Black Bitch’ EP review: rising star is well on the way to perfecting her sound

Read on www.nme.com
Related
NME
Iggy Azalea reveals she’s “coming back” to music: “Cry about it”
Iggy Azalea has announced that she’s returning to music, after claiming she would be taking “a few years” off last summer. The Australian rapper released her third and most recent studio album, ‘The End Of An Era’, in August 2021. Shortly before it came out,...
NME
Blondie share rediscovered home recording of ‘Mr Sightseer’
Blondie have released a rediscovered home recording of a song called ‘Mr Sightseer’ – listen below. The unearthed home recording from 1978 had previously never made it out of the band’s bedroom but has now been newly mastered by Michael Graves for the band’s first ever authorised and in-depth box set archive, ‘Blondie: Against The Odds 1974-1982’.
NME
Girls’ Generation – ‘Forever 1’ review: K-pop’s most illustrious girl group prove why they’re timeless and boundless
Longevity isn’t a defining trait of K-pop as an industry, but whether you got into this yesterday or have been here for a hot minute, the name Girls’ Generation is inescapable. For a while there, some fans were worried that one of K-pop’s most revered acts would be relegated to the top shelves over time, but judging by the furore around their 15th anniversary, it’s clear that the K-pop halls of fame will always have a permanent shrine for SNSD.
NME
BTS’ J-Hope to release limited edition vinyl of solo album ‘Jack In The Box’
BTS rapper J-Hope will be releasing a limited edition vinyl of his solo debut album ‘Jack In The Box’ later this year. Earlier today (August 8), Big Hit Music announced on fan community site Weverse that J-Hope’s July solo album ‘Jack In The Box’ will get a limited edition vinyl release that includes a booklet, folded poster and photo card. It’s now available for preorder via the Weverse shop, and other major online and brick-and-mortar retailers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NME
Wu-Tang Clan fan hit with £500 fine for rapping N-word in ‘Protect Ya Neck’
A Scottish man has been fined £500 for rapping along to the N-word in Wu-Tang Clan’s 1992 hit ‘Protect Ya Neck’. According to Scottish outlet The National, 25-year-old Kyle Siegel, who is white, was ordered to pay the fine – as well as an additional £20 “victim surcharge” – last week after a hearing in Lerwick Sheriff Court, during which he took full responsibility for the offence.
purewow.com
Dad Reacts After Kate Middleton Sees His 8-Year-Old Standing Alone and Strikes Up a Conversation
Journalist and former Olympian Matthew Syed would've never expected his 8-year-old son to strike up a random conversation with the Duchess of Cambridge while en route to the Commonwealth Games. And yet, that's exactly what happened. It all started when he asked his son, Ted, to wait in the...
NME
Renée Zellweger addresses fatsuit controversy: “You want to be respectful and responsible”
Renée Zellweger has spoken on the controversy surrounding her fatsuit for TV series The Thing About Pam. The NBC crime drama series was released earlier this year, though generated talk last year when photos from filming emerged of the Oscar-winner in character as Pam Hupp. The show follows the...
NME
Olivia Newton-John has died aged 73
Singer and Grease actor Olivia Newton-John has died aged 73. Newton-John died peacefully at her ranch in Southern California on Monday (August 8), as confirmed by her husband John Easterling in a statement. A post on her Instagram read: “Dame Olivia Newton-John passed away peacefully at her ranch in Southern...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NME
Peter Jackson says he was ghosted by makers of ‘Lord Of The Rings’ TV series
Peter Jackson has said that he was ghosted by the makers of the upcoming Amazon Prime Video Lord Of The Rings series. The anticipated new show The Rings Of Power is due to premiere next month, and is set thousands of years before the events of Jackson’s landmark film trilogy, which were released around two decades ago.
NME
The Impressions’ Sam Gooden has died, aged 87
Sam Gooden, one of the founding members of legendary Chicago soul outfit The Impressions – and the only member to have stuck with the group for its entire six-decade run – has died at the age of 87. The news of Gooden’s passing was confirmed by his daughter,...
NME
Kanye West’s lawyer quits amid divorce proceedings with Kim Kardashian
Kanye West has reportedly bid farewell to his most recent attorney – the fifth to be involved with his divorce from Kim Kardashian – while a trial date for the case has been confirmed. Rolling Stone reports that, during a trial-setting conference held in LA last Friday (August...
NME
DMA’s tease arrival of new single ‘I Don’t Need To Hide’
DMA’s are teasing the arrival of a new single called ‘I Don’t Need To Hide’. The band shared a short clip on Twitter with the song’s apparent title. It shows the band in a rehearsal space gearing up to perform the new track. There’s a...
NME
Bonobo, Daphni and Shygirl announced for Printworks’ AW22 season
Bonobo, Daphni and Shygirl are among the artists who have been announced on the line-up for Printworks London’s autumn/winter 2022 season. The Rotherhithe nightclub, which opened in 2017, is going ahead with its plans to host a series of events later this year, despite the recent news that it is set to close after the local council approved plans for a redevelopment.
NME
BLACKPINK announce release date for second album ‘Born Pink’
BLACKPINK have announced the release date for their upcoming second album ‘Born Pink’. As confirmed previously, the follow-up to the K-pop band’s 2020 debut ‘The Album’ will be previewed by lead single ‘Pink Venom’ on August 19. A recent teaser video also signalled a September arrival for the new full-length effort although it didn’t give an exact day.
NME
The Pogues bassist Darryl Hunt dies aged 72
The Pogues bassist Darryl Hunt had died at the age of 72. Hunt, who joined the band in 1986, died in London yesterday (August 8). The Pogues wrote on Twitter that they were “saddened beyond words” to share the news. No information about the cause of his death has been shared publicly.
NME
A live-action ‘Pac-Man’ film is reportedly in development
A live-action film based on beloved video game Pac-Man is reportedly in the works. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Bandai Namco Entertainment and Wayfarer Studios are developing the project. There’s no word on a director nor cast yet. Pac-Man was first released in 1980 and sees the titular character...
NME
Watch Travis Scott perform his first major headline show since Astroworld in London
Last night (August 6) saw Travis Scott give his first major headline performance since last year’s Astroworld tragedy. Performing the first of two sold-out headline shows at London’s O2 Arena – the second coming tonight (August 7) – Scott kicked off the proceedings with a performance of ‘Hold That Heat’. Pyrotechnics framed Scott as he entered on a podium, with much of his set – which included ‘Butterfly Effect’, ‘Way Back’, ‘MAFIA’ and ‘Sicko Mode’ among the 23-song setlist (which you can see in full below) – captured by fans and quickly shared to social media.
NME
Arctic Monkeys return to the stage with a glittering disco ball for first gig since 2019
Arctic Monkeys have returned to the stage this evening (August 9) in Istanbul for their first gig since 2019. Alex Turner and co. took to the stage in Istanbul tonight for one of two nights at the Zorlu Center PSM. They’re next due to head to Burgas (August 12), Pula (August 16) and Prague (August 18).
NME
The Libertines’ Gary Powell claims Morrissey ignored him over other bandmates: “He showed his true colours”
Gary Powell has claimed that Morrissey ignored him on several occasions when the former The Smiths singer was linked to matters concerning The Libertines and the New York Dolls. Powell, who drums in The Libertines and also played for the New York Dolls at the 2004 Meltdown festival that Morrissey...
NME
Pete Davidson sought trauma therapy following frequent abuse from Kanye West
Pete Davidson has reportedly sought out trauma therapy as a result of Kanye West‘s online bullying. According to a source at People, the comedian has been “triggered” by the incessant “attention and negativity” he has received from West since he started dating the rapper’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.
Comments / 0