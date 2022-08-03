93% roadways for Yellowstone National Park remain open, restoration efforts ongoing

Read on www.montanarightnow.com
KULR8
Yellowstone announces timeline for reopening of North Entrance and Northeast Entrance roads
YELLOWSTONE NAT’L PARK - The North Entrance and Northeast Entrance roads into Yellowstone National Park are anticipated to be open again by October of 2022 with a short-term reconnection. While long-term road reconstruction is expected to take years to complete, the park has announced solutions that will reopen the...
This is One Major Improvement That Bozeman Needs Right Now
As the Bozeman area continues to grow, there's been an increasing problem. No, we're not talking about the housing market, we're talking about the infrastructure. On almost every corner in Bozeman, you'll see a new hotel, apartment complex, or condo. Developers have been buying up most of the available land and replacing historic neighborhoods with large multi-story buildings.
Check it Out! Montana’s First Dude Ranch is Unbelievably Awesome
The historic O.T.O. Dude Ranch was the first of its kind in Montana. The ranch is located 10 miles north of Yellowstone National Park, in the Cedar Creek drainage, against the backdrop of the Absaroka Mountains. In 1910, the construction of a series of cabins began on a piece of...
montanarightnow.com
Body of missing angler recovered in Park County
PARK CO., Mont. - A search and rescue mission has been launched for a missing angler. The angler is missing in the river just south of the Carters Bridge area, Park County Sheriff's Office reported. Little information has been released about the search. We will provide updates as we get...
Looking for a Party? Head Out to One of Montana’s 10 Drunkest Cities
In a list of the 10 drunkest cities in America, the top four cities are Green Bay, Eau Claire, Appleton, and Madison, all in Wisconsin. I thought it was interesting, however, number seven on that list is a Montana city. I needed to dig deeper and figure out which cities are the drunkest. I found a list from Road Snacks, and they ranked Montana's drunkest cities based on bars and pubs per capita, drunk tweets, and even divorce rate. Here are the results.
Body of missing angler found near Livingston fishing site
The body of a missing woman last seen near Carter's Bridge Fishing Access Site, south of Livingston, has reportedly been found.
Bozeman's Most Instagram Worthy Locations
Montana is a place that is filled with towns and cities with rich histories. The issue that some folks have is that these towns might seem tough to pronounce. Easy for locals, not for tourists. 8 More Incredibly Dull Towns in Montana. We have one boring towns list. Now we...
montanarightnow.com
Burn pile reignites, starts one-acre grass fire near Fowler Lane
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Firefighters are giving a reminder to people to be mindful of current conditions after a grass fire was sparked from a legal burn pile. At 11:09 am Thursday, the Hyalite Fire Department was dispatched to a grass fire in the area of Fowler Lane and Gebhardt Trail.
What Do Montanans Wish Would Make A Comeback? Here Are The Top 5.
Not to sound like that old man who yells at the kids to get off my lawn, but it seems that with every year, I wax nostalgic for days gone by. I mean, who doesn't think back to the "good ole days" and how things used to be? Back before everyone's head was buried in a screen and people actually talked to each other instead of opting for texting the other person. I'm I the only one that misses those days?
The Ultimate Bozeman Guide to Asian Food
Need to try something new and exciting for lunch or dinner? You might want to check this out. Bozeman is one of the best food cities in Montana. We have upscale restaurants, family-friendly spots, and incredible food trucks everywhere. We have so many restaurants we did The Ultimate Guide to Burgers in Bozeman.
Bozeman details plans for Fowler Avenue expansion project
Residents voiced their concerns to Bozeman city commissioners at a work session on Tuesday night for the proposed Fowler Avenue connection from Oak Street to Huffine Lane.
Bozeman Residents Truly Miss This 80’s Hangout. We Need One Again
As I think back to my childhood, there is one thing that will forever stand out. It was the place to be every Friday and Saturday night. You got to hang out with your friends unsupervised and have your first "slow skate" with a crush. This is also the place where the "good kids" would say swears. Ahh...the good times.
One of Bozeman’s Most Popular Breakfast Spots is For Sale
Times are certainly changing in Bozeman. Many places that have existed for decades are no longer around. Even some of the places that still exist just aren't the same anymore. Bozeman has quite a few awesome breakfast spots. Many of them have been around for years and have earned a solid reputation. One of the more popular places for breakfast in Bozeman is the Nova Cafe downtown. The restaurant first opened in 2005 and has been filling the bellies of Bozemanites ever since.
No injuries in Bozeman RV fire, incident remains under investigation
An RV fire was quickly snuffed out Wednesday afternoon near the old Kmart site in Bozeman. The incident remains under investigation.
bozone.com
Sun sets on downtown street concert series
Following a month of incredible performances that crowded the streets usually reserved for commuters, there’s still time to enjoy a show in the heart of town. The Downtown Bozeman Association continues to present the 22nd annual Music on Main summer concert series in historic Downtown Bozeman in the coming weeks. Music on Main festivities will take place on Main Street between Rouse and Black Ave. on Thursday evenings, August 4th and 11th. The music begins at 7pm and runs until 8:30pm.
Montanans Vote In Gun Poll And The Results Are Totally One Sided.
Over the weekend, there was a shooting at a Bozeman retailer. While still under investigation, it seems that there was an altercation that led to one man pulling out a gun and shooting the other. Full disclosure, I'm a big believer in the 2nd Amendment, but I understand that not...
danielscountyleader.com
Cromwell-Weber Married in Belgrade
Brayden Cromwell and Gabby Weber were married July 15, 2022 in Belgrade, MT in the “Big Yellow Barn” with Cole Schram of- ficiating. Brayden, son of Sean and Kyla Cromwell of Scobey, gradu...
406mtsports.com
'The full package': Montana State gains three-star running back Major Givens
BOZEMAN — Major Givens believes Montana will be a good fit for him, partly because he rode cows as a child. Givens is about to begin his senior year at Steele Canyon High School in Spring Valley, California, a San Diego suburb he moved to from Texas when he was 7 years old. On some days after school in Texas, he’d jump a fence onto a field where cows were grazing and hop on their backs … “for fun,” he said.
Bozeman School District struggling to fill non-teaching positions
With staffing shortages becoming more and more prominent in Gallatin County, Bozeman Schools have also taken a hit for staffing certain positions.
montanarightnow.com
Safety a priority in Bozeman schools
BOZEMAN, MONT. - It is back to school month and with how the last school year ended there is national concern with safety measures inside our schools. Bozeman School District is aiming to be proactive to make sure kids in this district feel safe and secure while learning. Deputy Superintendent of Instruction Marilyn King listed several measures the school district uses to keep their schools safe. Staff trainings, an anonymous communication system students can use, safety drills and learning from other situations around the country to prevent them here.
