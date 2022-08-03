93% roadways for Yellowstone National Park remain open, restoration efforts ongoing

Not to sound like that old man who yells at the kids to get off my lawn, but it seems that with every year, I wax nostalgic for days gone by. I mean, who doesn't think back to the "good ole days" and how things used to be? Back before everyone's head was buried in a screen and people actually talked to each other instead of opting for texting the other person. I'm I the only one that misses those days?

MONTANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO