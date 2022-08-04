ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bjorn Riis channels Pink Floyd on new video for Dark Shadows

By Jerry Ewing
 4 days ago

Airbag guitarist Bjorn Riis deliberately channels his passion for Pink Floyd in his brand new video for Dark Shadows (Part 1) , which you can watch below.

It's taken from an upcoming mini-album, A Fleeting Glimpse , which will be released through Karisma Records on September 30, which is deliberately inspired by Riis's passion for David Gilmour and Pink Floyd, an idea Riis suggested to his label as they were preparing to release his fourth solo album Everything To Everyone earlier this year.

"I really tries to get as close to the Pink Floyd sound, without actually copying or simply  doing covers," the guitarist explains.

Riis has hooked up with Pink Floyd backing singer from the 80s and 90s, Durga McBroom for Dark Shadows (Part 1) , while. the video has been edited by photographer and Prog writer Anne-Marie Forker.

" Dark Shadows (Part 1) was originally written for Everything To Everyone ," adds Riis. "I always liked the mood of this song so for this project, I did some changes to the arrangements and wrote the lyrics. I’m very pleased with how it turned out because it is a powerful blend of both me and my sound and some familiar Floydian moods.

"It was such a thrill for me to work with Durga McBroom and have her beautiful voice on one of my songs. I grew up with that voice! She delivered a truly stunning performance."

"I thoroughly enjoyed working on this project. I think the song has a unique sound, and I’m honored to have been asked to sing on it," McBroom adds.

A Fleeting Glimpse was recorded at the Double Decker Studios, Oslo and the Riis Studio, Oslo. It was mixed at Subsonic Studio by long-time collaborator Vegard Kleftås Sleipnes, and was mastered by Jacob Holm-Lupo (White Willow, Donner).

Aside from Riis on vocals, guitars, bass and keyboards, and  guest vocals from McBroom, the mini-album also features appearances from Arild and Øyvind Brøter from Pymlico, Per Øydir and Mimmi Tamba.

You can view the new album artwork and tracklisting below.

Pre-order A Fleeting Glimpse .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xnojm_0h4cekoB00

(Image credit: Karisma Records)

Bjiorn Riis: A Fleeting Glimpse
1. Dark Shadows (Part 1)
2. A Voyage to the Sun
3. Summer Meadows
4. Dark Shadows (Part 2)

