Lubbock, TX

Lonestar 99.5

Lubbock Deserves To Be A Test Market for Fast Food

As a very on-brand Taurus™, I have a keen interest in food news. And I usually get my heart broken over it. Something new, fascinating or even just amusingly weird is currently being tested in "limited markets". But as far as I'm aware, Lubbock has never been included in that limited market. I think that's unjust, as Lubbock would be a perfect place to gauge interest in new fast food items.
Lonestar 99.5

A Peach Thief Is On The Loose In Lubbock

A peach thief is the loose in Lubbock and one resident has taken to an app to voice frustration and to alert others. Peaches are delicious and on a hot summer day, sitting down and having a peach can be refreshing, and for many, there is nothing better than a peach that is homegrown. Some homeowners enjoy growing and taking care of their own peaches and peach trees, but for at least one Lubbock resident, she is now missing peaches from three sides of her own peach tree on her property that she had planned on saving or selling at a farmers market.
Lonestar 99.5

Would You Buy one of These Manufactured Homes in Lubbock?

Mustang Homes is a manufactured and modular housing company based out of Lubbock, Texas that builds a variety of beautiful homes. They have houses for any lifestyle, ranging from 300 to over 3000 square feet, there is something for everyone. If you aren’t familiar with manufactured houses, they are pre-built...
Lonestar 99.5

Should Lubbock Join Other Texas Cities Suing Netflix, Hulu & Disney?

Under state law, "cable" providers are to pay each Texas municipality, i.e. town or city, a franchising free for using the public right-of-way, that is, infrastructure built by tax dollars. This means some streaming services like Netflix, Hulu and Disney+ owe Texas towns some big money. If you're into reading Texas statutes, you can check out the entire chapter about cable franchising, but here's the really applicable part:
Lonestar 99.5

Yellowstone and 1883 Come To Lubbock and The NRHC

Calling all fans of the hit television series Yellowstone and it's 1883 prequel which airs on Paramount+. The National Ranching Heritage Center at Texas Tech University in Lubbock will be hosting a new exhibit, 1883: A Ranching Origin Story. The exhibit is a partnership between 101 Studios and the National...
Lonestar 99.5

How To Meet The People & Animals Behind The South Plains Wildlife Rehab Center

If you are looking to help support animals and meet them, this is the event for you. Have y'all heard of the South Plains Wildlife Rehabilitation Center here in Lubbock? Well, they are an awesome nonprofit to help animals for 34 years running. They care for orphaned, injured, ill and displaced wild animals with the goal of returning wildlife back to its natural habitat.
Lonestar 99.5

‘Where Beauty Meets Art’: Check Out This New Lubbock Salon

If you are looking for a new salon and also happen to be an art lover, you have to check out one of Lubbock’s newest salons, Glam LAB. Glam LAB has been open for about a month now and aims to combine beauty and art into an unique and unforgettable experience. The salon not only offers hair cuts and color, but also offers hair and eyelash extensions, sugaring, and spray tanning.
Lonestar 99.5

What’s Up With Lubbock Bars Receiving So Many TABC Citations?

Over the course of a year, the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission has issued 35 fines and warnings to Lubbock-area establishments for serving alcohol to minors, after-hours consumption and other infractions. KAMC News reports that there have been 35 fines and warnings since August of 2021. The most frequent establishment to...
Lonestar 99.5

You Can Stay in This One of a Kind Bus in Lubbock

If you are looking for a weekend getaway in Lubbock, or you're traveling through the area, you'll want to take a look at this Airbnb property. This rental is a converted bus that now functions as a cozy place to stay. With enough space for three guests, a well decorated space, and a peaceful location, this unique stay is something you have to check out. Keep scrolling to see inside this one of a kind Airbnb that you can rent in Lubbock, Texas.
Lonestar 99.5

Lonestar 99.5

Lubbock, TX
Lonestar 99.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas.

