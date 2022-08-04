Read on lonestar995fm.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Lubbock Deserves To Be A Test Market for Fast Food
As a very on-brand Taurus™, I have a keen interest in food news. And I usually get my heart broken over it. Something new, fascinating or even just amusingly weird is currently being tested in "limited markets". But as far as I'm aware, Lubbock has never been included in that limited market. I think that's unjust, as Lubbock would be a perfect place to gauge interest in new fast food items.
Apparently Lubbock Is The Most Boring City in America?
We all love Lubbock so I don't believe this to be true but people are saying Lubbock is the most boring city in America. I got sent this Tik Tok and was honestly shocked at what I saw. Matthew Jordan claims to be an actor and comedian on Tik Tok...
It’s Been A Hot, Dry Summer. How Bad Of A Winter Is Texas Going To Have?
No, we aren't anywhere close to being done with summer in Lubbock. It's going to be hot and dry for weeks to come. Then the South Plains Fair will come to town and our chances of rain increases exponentially. Then, we may see a little fall come our way. The...
A Peach Thief Is On The Loose In Lubbock
A peach thief is the loose in Lubbock and one resident has taken to an app to voice frustration and to alert others. Peaches are delicious and on a hot summer day, sitting down and having a peach can be refreshing, and for many, there is nothing better than a peach that is homegrown. Some homeowners enjoy growing and taking care of their own peaches and peach trees, but for at least one Lubbock resident, she is now missing peaches from three sides of her own peach tree on her property that she had planned on saving or selling at a farmers market.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Lubbock Animal Shelter is Hosting a Long-Stay Adoption Event This Friday
If you or someone you know is looking to add a furry friend to your family, you have to check out the Lubbock animal Shelter’s adoption event happening this Friday, August 12th. There are so many amazing dogs that for whatever reason, get looked over at a shelter. These...
Lubbock Halloween Stores Are Opening Earlier Than You Think
Boo did I scare you? Lubbock is about to get a little bit more spooky. While October seems a little far away, Halloween stores are already popping up all over and they are getting ready to serve you. From costumes to decorations and everything in between Spirit Halloween and Party...
Would You Buy one of These Manufactured Homes in Lubbock?
Mustang Homes is a manufactured and modular housing company based out of Lubbock, Texas that builds a variety of beautiful homes. They have houses for any lifestyle, ranging from 300 to over 3000 square feet, there is something for everyone. If you aren’t familiar with manufactured houses, they are pre-built...
Don’t Panic, Lubbock. This Strange Discharge From The Sky Is Called “Rain”.
It seems like we are due for a good old-fashioned freak-out here in the Hub City, and all of the ingredients are coming together to create a sense of panic and confusion among Lubbockites (Lubbockers? Lubbockians? Hub City Hustlas?) This is Rain. It's what happens when it gets too hot...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Should Lubbock Join Other Texas Cities Suing Netflix, Hulu & Disney?
Under state law, "cable" providers are to pay each Texas municipality, i.e. town or city, a franchising free for using the public right-of-way, that is, infrastructure built by tax dollars. This means some streaming services like Netflix, Hulu and Disney+ owe Texas towns some big money. If you're into reading Texas statutes, you can check out the entire chapter about cable franchising, but here's the really applicable part:
CAUTION: Construction Has Started At Popular Lubbock Intersection, Avoid The Area
Well guys we have another area for you to avoid for a little bit in Lubbock if you want to skip some traffic. Construction has now started near 82nd street and Quaker Avenue and things are already getting crazy. I have to obviously drive on those roads because its where...
Yellowstone and 1883 Come To Lubbock and The NRHC
Calling all fans of the hit television series Yellowstone and it's 1883 prequel which airs on Paramount+. The National Ranching Heritage Center at Texas Tech University in Lubbock will be hosting a new exhibit, 1883: A Ranching Origin Story. The exhibit is a partnership between 101 Studios and the National...
Lubbock is Getting Something Different near Quaker & 98th Street
Looking to try something different in Lubbock? Here is your chance. Lubbock's Something Different Grill is getting a second location for more people to be able to enjoy their food. If you've never been this restaurant has six locations, about to be seven. Some are in Texas and a few...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How To Meet The People & Animals Behind The South Plains Wildlife Rehab Center
If you are looking to help support animals and meet them, this is the event for you. Have y'all heard of the South Plains Wildlife Rehabilitation Center here in Lubbock? Well, they are an awesome nonprofit to help animals for 34 years running. They care for orphaned, injured, ill and displaced wild animals with the goal of returning wildlife back to its natural habitat.
‘Where Beauty Meets Art’: Check Out This New Lubbock Salon
If you are looking for a new salon and also happen to be an art lover, you have to check out one of Lubbock’s newest salons, Glam LAB. Glam LAB has been open for about a month now and aims to combine beauty and art into an unique and unforgettable experience. The salon not only offers hair cuts and color, but also offers hair and eyelash extensions, sugaring, and spray tanning.
What’s Up With Lubbock Bars Receiving So Many TABC Citations?
Over the course of a year, the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission has issued 35 fines and warnings to Lubbock-area establishments for serving alcohol to minors, after-hours consumption and other infractions. KAMC News reports that there have been 35 fines and warnings since August of 2021. The most frequent establishment to...
You Can Stay in This One of a Kind Bus in Lubbock
If you are looking for a weekend getaway in Lubbock, or you're traveling through the area, you'll want to take a look at this Airbnb property. This rental is a converted bus that now functions as a cozy place to stay. With enough space for three guests, a well decorated space, and a peaceful location, this unique stay is something you have to check out. Keep scrolling to see inside this one of a kind Airbnb that you can rent in Lubbock, Texas.
Helping Others: Lubbock MOW’s 12th Annual Feed Seniors Now
Looking to help out and give back to the community? This is a great way to do that. Comfort Keepers of Lubbock and Lubbock Meals on Wheels are gearing up for their 12th Annual Feed Seniors Now event. This benefits Lubbock Meals on Wheels’. Weekend Meal Program. This program provides...
Lubbock Food Truck Draws Long Lines With Amazing Food & Drinks
Oh man y'all I don't know if you are ready to learn about this new amazing spot in Lubbock. When something opens in Lubbock they get a lot of attention but man this food truck is killing it with long lines and great food and drinks. I was not ready...
Lubbock’s 52nd Annual Fall Festival is Back, Vendor Signup Is Open
If you are looking for a craft vendor event in Lubbock look no further. Every year The Lubbock Municipal Garden and Arts Center hosts an Annual Fall Festival and this year the craft vendor registration is now open. This event has been going on for 52nd years and it is a lot of fun.
Did People In Lubbock Lose Their Damn Minds Over A Free Water Bottle?
You just know when someone offers something for free, there are those who will take advantage of the situation, and those who will inevitably complain about it. You'll notice which side I am on in due course. Yesterday, my wife mentioned that the hyper-popular and amazing Dutch Bros was offering...
Lonestar 99.5
Lubbock, TX
3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
643K+
Views
ABOUT
Lonestar 99.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0