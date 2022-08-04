You Know What? Today’s The Perfect Day To Try New Eatery In Lanesboro

Read on quickcountry.com
Breathtaking Flower Farm Now for Sale in Southeast Minnesota
If you've been wanting to own your own business and are ok getting your hands a little dirty, a dream property (that smells absolutely amazing!) is now on the market in Southeast Minnesota for $1,495,000!. Dream Peony Farm For Sale in Southeast Minnesota Could Be Your Next Adventure. I know...
The Truth About Rochester’s $399k ‘Shy’ Home (PHOTOS)
With interest rates going up, some real estate specialists have said we can expect a bit of slow-down of people putting their houses on the market just to move across town to another home. That may be true, but I swear a bunch of PIll Hill and Pill Hill area homes haven't heard the news.
Famous Celebrity Couple Spotted Walking in Rochester on Monday
The last few weeks, Gerard Butler has been spotted around Rochester, Minnesota. Now, it seems as if 2 more celebrities have been spotted as well. Ivanka Trump and Jarod Kushner Spotted in Downtown Rochester, Minnesota. About the same time I was dealing with a St. Bernard getting stung by a...
Attractive Rochester Home Has 6 Tantalizing Places To Pee!
Checking out this Pill Hill home in Rochester, Minnesota, (about a block away from the Hiway 52 Frontage Road) I had to back up and start counting the bathrooms. Total Count: 06. SIX, that's two full baths and 4 (yes, FOUR) partials. If I did my math correctly, you're never more than a hundred or so feet away from a place to hold an important meeting.
Check Out the Perfect Minnesota Home for Sale Just Minutes From Rochester
If you've been looking for a perfect house for a family in Southeast Minnesota, one just popped on the real estate market in Oronoco for $799,900...and it is AMAZING!. Perfect House for a Family in Minnesota Just Popped Up On The Market in Oronoco. I know that the real estate...
Minnesota’s Crack Down on Speeding Leads to Nearly 19,000 Tickets Last Month
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Law Enforcement from 300 agencies in Minnesota cited nearly 19,000 drivers for speeding during extra speed enforcement during the month of July. The southeast region of the state saw some of the most citations written. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office led greater Minnesota as the agency with the most number of citations written with 196. State Troopers in the Rochester area led the Minnesota State Patrol districts in the number of citations written with 1,353, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.
Down By The Riverside Concert In Rochester Canceled
I hate to be the one to tell you sad news today, but unfortunately, I've got some for Rochester, Minnesota. And yes, it involves a free outdoor concert. Down By The Riverside Concert Canceled for August 7th in Rochester, Minnesota. I honestly am bummed and wish that I could make...
Faribault Man Crashes in NW Rochester Neighborhood
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Faribault man could face charges after crashing in a northwest Rochester neighborhood Monday night. Rochester Police officers responded to the report of a rollover crash in the 2,000 block of Valley High Dr. Northwest around 11 p.m. A police spokesperson said investigators determined a 2018 Dodge Charger was traveling west when it struck a curb, left the roadway and struck a parked car in the 1950 block of Valley High Dr. Northwest.
Popular Fall Item Just Spotted At Target Stores in Minnesota
I know it is about 90+ degrees outside in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, and Iowa has some nasty heat advisory for tomorrow, but I'm going to interrupt your sweat session to let you know it is time to bust out the buffalo plaid flannel. I know the calendar just turned to August but according to the items I just spotted at Target in Rochester, Minnesota, fall is here.
Rochester, Southeast MN and Iowa See Soggy Weekend
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A soggy weekend prompted flood watches in Rochester and throughout southeast Minnesota. The Rochester flood watch was allowed to expire Monday morning. The Rochester International Airport saw showers and thunderstorms bring 1.99 inches of rain Saturday and 0.89 inches Sunday, according to NOAA data. The National...
Huge Concert Coming to Thursdays Downtown this Week
There have been some great performances at Thursdays Downtown so far this summer. But this week I'd say Rochester, Minnesota is welcoming the biggest guest of the 2022 Thursdays Downtown season. I predict it will be pretty packed this Thursday. You may already know them or maybe you heard about...
Rochester Area Included in Flood Watch Through Sunday Morning
..FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...*. WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.*. WHERE...Portions of Iowa, southeast Minnesota and Wisconsin,including the following counties, in Iowa, Allamakee, Chickasaw, Clayton, Fayette, Floyd, Howard, Mitchell and Winneshiek. In southeast Minnesota, Dodge, Fillmore, Houston, Mower, Olmsted,...
The Most Unusual/Greatest Live Music You’ll Ever See In Rochester
What do pickup trucks, Deee-lite, Björk, and Mozart's Magic Flute have in common? They're all rolling into Rochester's Peace Plaza Saturday, August 20, 2022!. And Dee-lite (Groove is in the hearrrrrt!) and Bjork and more 90s songs than you can shake a stick at!* The Pickup Truck Opera takes Mozart’s 1791 opera, The Magic Flute, throws it on a trailer, and hauls it into the modern world. Here's the Mixed Precipitation troupe at a recent rehearsal.
Injury Crash at I-90 and Highway 63 Interchange Near Stewartville
Stewartville, MN (KROC-AM News) - An unknown number of people were injured in a two-vehicle crash near Stewartville this afternoon. The State Patrol says the crash occurred around 1:40 PM at the I-90 and Highway 63 interchange. A 73-year-old man from Sioux Falls South Dakota was exiting westbound I-90 to southbound Highway 63 when his SUV crashed into a car that was traveling south on Highway 63.
Rochester Police Respond to Multiple Overdoses Over the Weekend
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police officers responded to what is being described as an "unusually high" number of overdose calls over the weekend. Police Captain Casey Moilanen says the first of three overdose calls came in just after 7:30 p.m. Friday in the 10 block of 11th Ave. Southeast. Responding officers revived a 31-year-old man by using Narcan. He was brought to St. Mary’s Hospital for further treatment.
New Children’s Business Fair in Rochester Happening on Saturday
If you've got kids, you already know that they are amazingly smart. In fact, the next huge invention of our time could be coming from a child in the Rochester, Minnesota area. It's true! If you've got kids, check out the first-ever Children's Business Fair happening in Rochester on Saturday, August 6th.
Mystery of the Single Black Socks Found in Rochester
Have you ever noticed while walking around downtown Rochester, MN or driving around that you’ll randomly see a single black sock laying around? Not a pair, just one. And it’s almost always a black sock. What’s up with that? Rochester man Brett Pauley has been wondering the same thing.
Tuesday is Primary Election Day in Minnesota
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Tomorrow is an election day in Minnesota. Primary elections are being held in statewide and local races for the elected positions that will appear on the November ballot. Locally, Rochester area voters are being asked to narrow the field of candidates for Congress in the First District, along with positions on the Rochester School Board, the Olmsted County Board of Commissioners, the Rochester City Council, and for Mayor of Rochester.
Expect a Miracle – No Rain For Saturday’s Epic Car Show
Help save lives while checking out the 2nd Annual Gift of Life Transplant House Car Show, this Saturday, August 6, 2022!. The Gift of Life Transplant House, on 2nd Street in Rochester, Minnesota is a place for people involved with transplants at the Mayo Clinic to rest, recover, and be supported. Two homes, across the street from each other provide transplant patients and their caregivers with high-quality, affordable accommodations in a supportive, home-like environment. (Source)
Really Important Question – Can Your Child Hear the Teacher?
Here in SE Minnesota, and around the nation, back-to-school time is filled with so many errands and must-do's, sometimes the hearing check is way down on the list, or even forgotten. Please, keep it up on the top of the list. Why Test My Kid's Hearing? Can't I Tell If...
