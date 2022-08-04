Alex Jones Could Lose His $300,000 Armored Truck, Poor Guy

Read on digg.com
Trevor Noah Has Best Explanation Yet For What Just Happened To Alex Jones' Face
The "Daily Show" host spots "one of the funniest moments" of Jones' defamation trial.
Alex Jones said he would prove he is truly sorry to Sandy Hook parents by inviting them on Infowars
In court, Alex Jones made a bizarre invitation to Sandy Hook parents, by inviting them onto Infowars — the show where he defamed them.
Watch the moment Alex Jones learned his attorney 'messed up' and sent Sandy Hook parents' lawyers the contents of Jones' phone going back years
InfoWars founder Alex Jones previously stated he did not have messages related to Sandy Hook.
‘The View’ Host Sunny Hostin Doesn’t Think Alex Jones’ Lawyers Turned Over His Phone Accidentally: ‘They Did the Right Thing’
Sunny Hostin is pretty confident that a digital copy of Alex Jones’ phone didn’t fall into the hands of Sandy Hook parents this week by mistake. According to the host of “The View,” it was probably an intentional move by Jones’ lawyers. On Wednesday, during...
Alex Jones’ lawyer gives middle finger to Sandy Hook victim’s family’s attorney
Alex Jones’ lawyer gave the middle finger to the plaintiff attorney representing the family of a Sandy Hook victim in court.The founder and host of far-right radio show InfoWars had already been found liable for defamation by the Texas court for claiming the school shooting was a “hoax” to gain “power or money.”The parents of a child who died in the deadliest mass shooting in the country’s history were seeking $150m in damages for Jones’ statements regarding the incident.This video shows the heated moment in the courtroom, for which the lawyer, Andino Reynal, later apologised for.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Florida police free pelican trapped in Tampa Bay fishing lineSteve Bannon calls Alex Jones ‘greatest political thinker’ since Founding FathersChris Pincher avoids reporter’s question on Boris Johnson’s downfall
Lawyer tells Alex Jones to ‘shut your mouth’ during tense exchange at Sandy Hook lawsuit
Alex Jones was told to “shut your mouth” during a tense exchange with a lawyer of a Sandy Hook family.The InfoWars host approached representatives of Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, whose son Jesse, 6, was killed in the massacre, after they gave testimony on Tuesday.Jones accused lawyers of feeding the jury “fake videos” during his defamation trial, sparking a response from one of the attorneys.“Oh shut your mouth,” the lawyer told Jones as he walked away.“That’s what you’re trying to do, shut my mouth, you’ll never succeed,” Jones responded.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Alex Jones 'never intentionally meant to hurt' Sandy Hook family suing for defamationAlex Jones’ lawyer gives middle finger to Sandy Hook victim’s family’s attorneySteve Bannon calls Alex Jones ‘greatest political thinker’ since Founding Fathers
Reporter shares Alex Jones' response to defamation verdict
Right-wing talk show host Alex Jones will have to pay the parents of a Sandy Hook shooting victim a little more than $4 million in compensatory damages, a jury decided. CNN’s Drew Griffin reports on how Jones responded later on Infowars.
Alex Jones' Ex-Wife Slams 'InfoWars' Host As 'Mentally Ill & Delusional' Hours Before He Was Ordered To Pay $4.1 Million In Court
Kelly Jones, the former wife of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, claimed her ex-husband has a ruthless disregard for the truth as his two-week defamation trial came to a close."Alex is truly mentally ill. To me, he should be protected from himself and others," the activist alleged during an explosive interview on Thursday.Radar has discovered that Kelly made the bombshell remarks about her ex just before a jury determined the InfoWars host must pay at least $4.1 million to the parents of a 6-year-old Sandy Hook victim over his claims the tragedy was nothing more than an elaborate hoax.Jurors returned on...
Alex Jones bizarrely declared 'victory for truth' after being ordered to pay $4.1 million in damages to Sandy Hook parents
In his post-verdict statement, Jones also appealed to his supporters to buy T-shirts and books to keep InfoWars going.
‘This is not your show’: Judge scolds Alex Jones for lying under oath during defamation trial
Alex Jones was reprimanded by a judge during his defamation trial on Tuesday, 2 August, for not telling the truth while under oath.Judge Maya Guerra Gamble scolded the Infowars founder after he told the jury that he complied with the pretrial evidence gathering despite not complying and that he is bankrupt which has not been proven."You may have filed for bankruptcy. That doesn’t make a person or a company bankrupt... This is not your show...You must tell the truth while you testify," Judge Gamble said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Mother Of Sandy Hook Child Delivers Emotional Testimony Telling Alex Jones Her Son Existed During Defamation Trial
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered. The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards: The Best Entries So Far. The contest hasn't selected any winners yet, but the entries so far are absolutely delightful.
