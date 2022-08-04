ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Telestream to Showcase Solutions from Encoding.com Acquisition at IBC 2022

By Tom Butts
 5 days ago
The Associated Press

MetOx Technologies Announces Arthur (Bud) Vos as Chief Executive Officer

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- MetOx Technologies, Inc., a Houston-based manufacturer of high temperature superconducting (HTS) wire, announces Arthur (Bud) Vos as its new CEO, adding to its world-class team of business leaders developing technology for advanced energy transition solutions. Bud brings decades of experience scaling businesses in clean energy and grid technologies, and a track record for innovative leadership. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809006018/en/ Arthur (Bud) Vos, CEO, MetOx Technologies, Inc. (Photo: Business Wire)
