'Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's' Wave 2 DLC Release Time Has Been Confirmed

In case there was any doubt in your mind that video games are cool and weird, it has been confirmed that Xbox-exclusive Senua's Saga: Hellblade II will feature "accurate" bird droppings. Video games have always had a desire to capture as much detail as possible because it helps immerse the player and can be used as a big marketing talking point. Racing games love to have accurate vehicle details, locations, weather conditions, and more while WW2 shooters may focus on historical accuracy. Some games have gotten a bit carried away with these ideas in recent years with titles like Red Dead Redemption 2 trying to emphasize its realism and detail by having horses' testicles shrink in cold weather.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO