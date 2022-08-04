'Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's' Wave 2 DLC Release Time Has Been Confirmed

Read on digg.com
Xbox Series S Getting Huge Upgrade Fans Will Love
Xbox hasn't exactly been hitting the headlines for the right reasons lately. Just last week, former Xbox executive Peter Moore revealed that he actively stoked the fire of the so-called 'console war' between Xbox and PlayStation which isn't something you should perhaps admit to. Current Xbox...
We’re Living In A Triple-A Video Game "Drought" And It’s Just Fine
Don't let the lack of blockbuster video game releases for the second half of 2022 fool you: this gaming "drought" may not be a bad thing for gamers.
'Grand Theft Auto VI' Leaks Suggest a Map as Big as 'Red Dead Redemption 2'
New leaks for the upcoming Grand Theft Auto VI are now giving fans an idea of just how large the new game’s map will be. According to GTA leaker Matheusvictorbr, Rockstar‘s new title will feature a playable map size as massive as the one found in its other sibling title Red Dead Redemption 2 and even come with a standalone, second map just like Guarma which will bring players into the Caribbean.
'Bayonetta 3' Rating Reveals New Plot Details
It's only a matter of months until the witch is back in action.
Alternative Game Engine The Machinery Has Been Cancelled, With Devs Told To Delete All Trace Of It
A short email announcing the project's death was as unexpected as it was unexplained.
Discord bot AI image generator predicts the 'last selfie ever taken'
These visuals of our expected demise will haunt me forever.
'MultiVersus' Vs 'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate' Digital Foundry Tech Review
Comparisons to Nintendo's original "Smash Bros." series are inevitable but the Unreal Engine 4 at this new contender's heart gives it a unique visual style.
After admitting their MMO 'sucks,' developer reworks the entire game
Survival MMO Lost Oasis replaces its mobile forts with static bases, and is now focused on PvE rather than PvP.
Underrated sci-fi shooter is back from the dead
The 4v1 monster-hunting madness of Evolve has been given a new lease of life since 2K brought peer-to-peer servers and matchmaking back. Evolve is the follow-up to Turtle Rock Studios' Left 4 Dead. It saw the studio pivot from pitting players against zombie hordes, to tracking and hunting a player-controller monster instead. Were some people sore about it? Maybe. Were they desperate for Left 4 Dead 3? Yes, yes I was. But after just two years, dedicated server support was retired, and Turtle Rock went back to the zombie drawing board with Back 4 Blood.
'Super Mario 64' Becomes A First-Person Horror Game
Please come to the castle. I am a ghost and want to murder you.
Steam Update Brings Great News for Nintendo Fans
If you're big on Nintendo's various hardware offerings including the Nintendo Switch and some of the company's classic controllers released recently, the latest Steam update that's currently in beta has some good news in store. The update in question focuses on two things and two things alone: added support for Joy-Cons to be used in Steam games as well as improved support for some of those classic, modernized Nintendo controllers people may have picked up in recent years.
Fan-Made GTA 6 Trailer in Unreal Engine 5 Teases What the Game Could Look Like in Miami
This fan-made GTA 6 trailer by TeaserPlay in Unreal Engine 5 teases what the game could look like in the rumored Miami. Insiders report that early designs called for the inclusion of territories modeled after large swaths of North and South America, with the main map down based around a fictional version of ‘Magic City’ as well as its surrounding areas.
Someone finally beat the $20,000 Halo 2 challenge
Once called 'impossible', it was considered one of the most difficult feats in the history of videogames. Earlier this year, Charlie 'Cr1TiKal' White issued a challenge. He offered $5,000 to anyone who could complete a full solo playthrough of Halo 2 on legendary difficulty with 13 of the difficulty-modifying skulls activated. (The 14th skull, called Envy, gives you active camouflage in place of your flashlight.) Three weeks later, with nobody claiming it, he bumped the reward up to $20,000.
Square Enix Reportedly Worried That 'Tomb Raider' And 'Deus Ex' 'Cannibalised' Sales Of Its Japanese Games
The "Final Fantasy" developer is also reportedly looking to sell stakes in remaining studios.
My Favorite iPhone Feature Was Removed
"It was called 3D Touch (known as Force Touch on other types of devices). The screen actually had pressure sensitivity built into the physical screen and it would respond to a more forceful push into the screen. It was pretty cool."
Nintendo Switch Online memberships are faltering because households own multiple Switches, says Nintendo
Nintendo Switch Online subscriptions are slowing because people own multiple Switch consoles, Nintendo has claimed. Earlier today on August 3, Nintendo published its latest fiscal quarter results (opens in new tab), in which the company provides detailed comments for the past three months. On page 14 of the document, Nintendo stated that "growth in the number of members has become more moderate," with regards to Nintendo Switch Online memberships.
Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer Reveal Happening at Call of Duty: Next
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is set to launch on Oct. 28 for PC and consoles, and fans excited about the game will get their first look at its multiplayer version on Sept. 15 at the Call of Duty: Next event. Developer Infinity Ward will showcase Modern Warfare 2's...
Xbox Exclusive Hellblade 2 Will Feature "Accurate" Poop
In case there was any doubt in your mind that video games are cool and weird, it has been confirmed that Xbox-exclusive Senua's Saga: Hellblade II will feature "accurate" bird droppings. Video games have always had a desire to capture as much detail as possible because it helps immerse the player and can be used as a big marketing talking point. Racing games love to have accurate vehicle details, locations, weather conditions, and more while WW2 shooters may focus on historical accuracy. Some games have gotten a bit carried away with these ideas in recent years with titles like Red Dead Redemption 2 trying to emphasize its realism and detail by having horses' testicles shrink in cold weather.
Pokemon Ash Gray Download: How To
Hello trainers. The Pokemon ROM hack and fan game community is an ever-growing and dynamic pocket of the Pokemon fandom. Pokemon Radical Red in particular is one of the most popular ROM hacks and its popularity is still growing. This article will go over how to do the Pokemon Ash Gray download on an emulator so players can start enjoying their own versions of Ash’s Kanto adventure.
Every PS4 and PS5 game coming out in August 2022
There are some big game releases for the PS4 and PS5 in August. Here are some of the greatest titles to add to your collection.
