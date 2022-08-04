Social stress contributes to accelerated aging of the immune system, study finds

Read on www.nia.nih.gov
scitechdaily.com
Researchers Find an Unexpected Cause of Forgiveness
When you experience chronic stress, forgiving is easier. The relationship between personality authenticity (the ability to be oneself) and the ability to forgive under various stress levels has been researched by Russian scientists. They discovered that those who experience chronic stress are more likely to forgive, but those who experience everyday stress are less likely to do so. Authenticity is promoted by the ability to forgive. Life coaching programs could take advantage of the study’s findings, which were published in the journal Clinical Psychology and Special Education.
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
scitechdaily.com
Water: Do You Really Need 8 Glasses a Day?
You’ve probably heard that you should drink eight glasses of water every day — that’s about half a gallon (2 liters) of fluid. This claim has become widely accepted, but is it actually just a myth? This article looks at where this recommendation originated and how much water we really should be drinking each day.
Global warming could affect children's fitness
Children are not as physically fit as their parents were when they were kids, and this will likely harm them as the Earth warms, new research claims. The findings are based on a comprehensive review of more than 150 studies that looked at how children maintain physical activity, exercise and cope with heat, as well as how this might change as global temperatures rise. The research was published recently in the journal Temperature.
sixtyandme.com
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome: What You Need to Know
If you are one of the millions who suffer from chronic fatigue syndrome, you know how debilitating it can be. Chronic fatigue syndrome is a condition that causes extreme tiredness and a lack of energy. It can make even the simplest tasks seem impossible. In this blog post, we will...
Senate Passes Sweeping Climate And Health Care Bill
Senate Democrats voted for legislation aimed at making health care affordable & reducing greenhouse gasses.
NIH Director's Blog
Acid Reflux (GER & GERD) in Infants
In infants, gastroesophageal reflux (GER) happens when stomach contents come back up into the esophagus, which can cause regurgitation and spitting up. GERD is a more severe and long-lasting condition in which GER causes repeated symptoms that are bothersome or lead to complications.
archyworldys.com
Seeds that help prevent cancer
According to National Cancer Institute, This is a disease where malignant cells spread throughout the body irregularly, which, in some cases, are part of the formation of tumors that can be benign or malignant. The World Health Organization, WHO, states that in the year 2020, almost 10 million deaths around...
psychologytoday.com
Calming Your Brain Through Breathwork
Body states related to breath can change brain activity. Slow controlled breathing, specifically inhaling through your nose, can help slow your thinking. Controlled breathing efforts provide regular and rhythmic somatosensory signals to your brain, which can help entrain a calming of your mind. Racing thoughts. Over thinking. Perseveration. These are...
YOGA・
Why You Should Forget About Your Body Fat Percentage?
Your body composition is the makeup of bones, muscle, and fat, and medical professionals agree that it's important to be informed about your body's proportions.
Senators introduce bill to help people with disabilities access reproductive health care
Democratic Sens. Tammy Duckworth and Patty Murray introduced legislation Thursday to help bridge the gap in reproductive health care access for people with disabilities in the wake of the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade. The bill, called the Reproductive Health Care Accessibility Act, would provide funding for...
BBC
Loneliness sufferers urge others to get 'life-saving' help
A woman who battled feelings of severe loneliness has described how she believes a free NHS mental wellbeing service helped save her life. Alli Osborne, from Poole in Dorset, contacted Steps 2 Wellbeing in an attempt to overcome anxiety and an increased sense of isolation. The service, which covers Dorset...
psychologytoday.com
Accepting the Unexpected
Attempting to suppress unwanted thoughts can lead to an increase in having these thoughts. Instead of pushing unwanted thoughts and feelings away, just let them be. Acceptance is an important component of mental wellness and a skill that can be developed. Here is a challenge: Don’t think about pizza for...
5 Warning Signs of Adult ADHD
5 Warning Signs of Adult ADHD When Not Taking Your MedsBlogepreneur. What is Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) If you find yourself frequently forgetting deadlines, zoning out during conversations, or feeling overwhelmed by simple tasks, you might be experiencing symptoms of adult ADHD. Though it’s often thought of as a childhood condition, adult ADHD is a natural and severe disorder that can cause significant problems in your life if left untreated.
How to get rid of painful muscle knots
This article was originally featured on The Conversation. Imagine you’ve just completed a tough upper-body workout. Your muscles feel a bit tired, but all in all you’re able to go about the rest of your day just fine. The next morning, you wake up and realize the back...
Psych Centra
What Does It Mean to Be Touch Starved?
Touch starvation occurs when you go without skin-to-skin contact for long periods. Over time, it can impact your mental health and well-being. Being touch starved — aka touch deprived or skin hungry — can happen when you have had little to no touch from other living things. As...
Psych Centra
Thought Disorder in Schizophrenia
Schizophrenia and thought disorder are different mental health conditions, but they share some overlap. Formal thought disorders (FTDs) are a form of disordered thinking that can make it challenging to communicate effectively. Doctors diagnose FTD when symptoms cause a significant negative impact on your everyday interactions and the ability to communicate.
ohmymag.co.uk
Stress or anxiety?: Here's how to tell the difference
Anxiety and stress are similar, but it is sometimes difficult to tell the difference. But they are not the same thing. Stress is a biological (not psychological) reaction that is triggered by the body when faced with a change/disturbance. Stress is related to a concrete event such as an important decision to be made, an announcement to be made, a project to be delivered, etc.
psychologytoday.com
One Easy Change in Perspective Can Deepen Your Understanding
Focusing on shared values is an empowering way to build understanding, which isn’t the same as an agreement. Each of us holds values that are in tension with each other. These values are expressed differently but are common to almost everyone. Reflecting on our inner contradictions is a powerful...
technologynetworks.com
Vitamin K Prevents Form of Cell Death
A team of researchers located at Helmholtz Munich reports on a novel function of vitamin K, which is generally known for its importance in blood clotting. The researchers discovered that the fully reduced form of vitamin K acts as an antioxidant efficiently inhibiting ferroptotic cell death. Ferroptosis is a natural form of cell death in which cellular iron plays an important role and which is characterized by the oxidative destruction of cellular membranes. In addition, the team identified FSP1 as the warfarin-insensitive enzyme reducing vitamin K, the identity of which had been postulated but remained unknown for more than half a century.
