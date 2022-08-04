Social stress contributes to accelerated aging of the immune system, study finds

When you experience chronic stress, forgiving is easier. The relationship between personality authenticity (the ability to be oneself) and the ability to forgive under various stress levels has been researched by Russian scientists. They discovered that those who experience chronic stress are more likely to forgive, but those who experience everyday stress are less likely to do so. Authenticity is promoted by the ability to forgive. Life coaching programs could take advantage of the study’s findings, which were published in the journal Clinical Psychology and Special Education.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO