Borger, TX

98.7 The Bomb

Best Place to Stop Between Amarillo and Wichita Falls

If you're driving from Amarillo to other places in the state or out of state you sometimes want to know the halfway point. Let's look at the halfway point between Amarillo and Wichita Falls. The technical halfway point between Amarillo and Wichita Falls is a small town called Smithdale, Texas....
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Police says city seeing rise in violent crimes

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— According to the Amarillo Police Department, the city is seeing a rise in shootings, aggravated assaults, and deadly conduct cases this year. Cpl. Jeb Hilton with the Amarillo Police Department said this year, there have been 14 homicides with 12 of those being from gunfire. Hilton said this trend of shootings and gun […]
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Northwest Texas Healthcare System ranked as high performing hospital

AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— Officials from Northwest Texas Healthcare System(NWTHS) announced that the U.S. News & World Report has ranked North West Texas Healthcare System as a 2022-2023 High Performing Hospital. According to the release, this is the highest award a hospital can earn for U.S. News Best Hospitals Procedures & Conditions ratings. The release stated that […]
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Have A Coke, and A Smile

Have a Coke and a Smile may not be what the folks at The Old Navy store in Amarillo may be thinking. You see, Monday morning at 10:a.m., a Coca-Cola truck smashed into the building while it was being driven through Westgate Plaza at I-40 and Soncy Road. Apparently, the...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Former Amarillo Bishop John Yanta dies at 90

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Former Amarillo Bishop John Walter Yanta died Saturday at 90, according to the Amarillo Diocese. Yanta served the Amarillo Diocese from 1997 to 2008. He was appointed to the San Antonio Archdiocese by Pope John Paul II on Dec. 30, 1994, as an auxiliary bishop.
AMARILLO, TX
