One Last Hurrah Before Back-to-School in Canyon
If you blink you will miss it. That is what we hear all the time. I feel like this speaks the truth about our summer this year. I feel like we blinked and all missed it. It seemed to just fly by and now everything is about back to school.
Panhandling in Amarillo: Is the Begging Getting Out of Hand?
I was driving around Amarillo the other day. I had several errands to run all over the city and one thing I kept noticing was nearly every intersection had panhandlers. I looked at my fella and asked, "is it just me or are there more and more panhandlers these days."
Best Place to Stop Between Amarillo and Wichita Falls
If you're driving from Amarillo to other places in the state or out of state you sometimes want to know the halfway point. Let's look at the halfway point between Amarillo and Wichita Falls. The technical halfway point between Amarillo and Wichita Falls is a small town called Smithdale, Texas....
1 arrested after man hit, killed by car on Amarillo Blvd.
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding an arrest that was made after the death of a man who was hit by a car while crossing Amarillo Boulevard Sunday evening. According to a news release from the department, officers were dispatched to a crash involving a pedestrian in the […]
Amarillo Police says city seeing rise in violent crimes
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— According to the Amarillo Police Department, the city is seeing a rise in shootings, aggravated assaults, and deadly conduct cases this year. Cpl. Jeb Hilton with the Amarillo Police Department said this year, there have been 14 homicides with 12 of those being from gunfire. Hilton said this trend of shootings and gun […]
Amarillo asking for portions of Civic Center lawsuit to be resolved
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As the legal proceedings continue in Potter County surrounding the city of Amarillo’s funding mechanism to pay for improvements and renovations to the Amarillo Civic Center Complex, the city is requesting that portions of the litigation that they believe “can be decided now as a matter of law,” be decided sooner […]
Dog Park At Amarillo’s John Stiff Park Closed Until Further Notice
For most of us with dogs, getting the dog out of the house is an important activity. I know several people who take their dogs to John Stiff Memorial Park. Until further notice, those trips are going to have to wait. Why Did They Close The Dog Park?. According to...
Northwest Texas Healthcare System ranked as high performing hospital
AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— Officials from Northwest Texas Healthcare System(NWTHS) announced that the U.S. News & World Report has ranked North West Texas Healthcare System as a 2022-2023 High Performing Hospital. According to the release, this is the highest award a hospital can earn for U.S. News Best Hospitals Procedures & Conditions ratings. The release stated that […]
Updated: Amarillo Restaurant Officially Closed Building For Sale
The quickest way to lose your business is not to pay your employees. That was step number one for Grill Italia. They had announced earlier that their place was closing but owner, Pepi Osmani, promised it was temporary. He was out of the country when the temporary closing was announced...
Training For High Demand Jobs In High School? Maybe Here In Amarillo.
I remember back when I was in high school, one of the classes I took as an elective was home economics. Now, it's POSSIBLE I took that class because I figured there would be a lot of girls in it and I was looking for a girlfriend. I know, I stereotyped, that's bad. However, the class was surprisingly split.
The Disturbing Disappearance of Steven Koecher from Amarillo, Texas
His name is Steven Koecher, he was a graduate of Amarillo High School in Texas back in 1998. Though when Steven went missing he was living in Utah. He was actively looking for work and had made a trip to Henderson, Nevada on December 13, 2009. His family thought he might be job hunting so he could make his rent.
All the Great Patio’s You Need to Get Out and Enjoy in Amarillo
Amarillo has a lot of places where you can grab your friends and head out for a great meal. You drive down almost any main street of this great town and you are going to run into a place or two. Amarillo has some interesting weather as well. We talk...
Amarillo is Growing and East Amarillo is Getting New Businesses
I love seeing growth in Amarillo. Many people think that the only growth happening in Amarillo is in the Southwest, but that's not the case. Amarillo is growing everywhere!. Amarillo is seeing lots of new growth to the east. In fact, the I-40 and Grand area have a new Ross...
806 Cars Backpack Event & More School Supply Giveaways In Amarillo
Can you believe that school season is right around the corner? I know parents are rejoicing, and kids are in between happy and sad. However, with school getting ready to get back in full swing, it means it's time to snatch up those school supplies. This past weekend, 806 Cars...
Borger family’s federal sentencing for Jan. 6 involvement delayed
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The sentencing hearings for the members of the Borger family who pleaded guilty earlier this year for their involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol have been delayed to the end of September. According to documents filed in the United States District Court for the District of […]
Texas woman charged with holding 17 immigrants hostage in home
A Texas woman has been accused of holding 17 undocumented immigrants hostage in her home.
kgncnewsnow.com
Have A Coke, and A Smile
Have a Coke and a Smile may not be what the folks at The Old Navy store in Amarillo may be thinking. You see, Monday morning at 10:a.m., a Coca-Cola truck smashed into the building while it was being driven through Westgate Plaza at I-40 and Soncy Road. Apparently, the...
How to Confuse Out of Towners: Amarillo’s Quirky Things
Amarillo is a unique town. We are smack dab in the middle of I-40 and we are in the top of Texas, so we have things very unique to our map dot. We have some very strange things happening in Amarillo, things that make other people go hmm. Here are...
abc7amarillo.com
Former Amarillo Bishop John Yanta dies at 90
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Former Amarillo Bishop John Walter Yanta died Saturday at 90, according to the Amarillo Diocese. Yanta served the Amarillo Diocese from 1997 to 2008. He was appointed to the San Antonio Archdiocese by Pope John Paul II on Dec. 30, 1994, as an auxiliary bishop.
August is a Great Time in Amarillo to Clear the Shelters
Amarillo seems to have a problem with our animals making their way to the shelters. There is no room. If everyone just had their dogs and cats fixed this problem would get a lot better. There will still be a need for our local shelters but it wouldn't seem to...
