You Know What? Today’s The Perfect Day To Try New Eatery In Lanesboro

Minnesota’s Crack Down on Speeding Leads to Nearly 19,000 Tickets Last Month
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Law Enforcement from 300 agencies in Minnesota cited nearly 19,000 drivers for speeding during extra speed enforcement during the month of July. The southeast region of the state saw some of the most citations written. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office led greater Minnesota as the agency with the most number of citations written with 196. State Troopers in the Rochester area led the Minnesota State Patrol districts in the number of citations written with 1,353, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.
Rochester, Southeast MN and Iowa See Soggy Weekend
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A soggy weekend prompted flood watches in Rochester and throughout southeast Minnesota. The Rochester flood watch was allowed to expire Monday morning. The Rochester International Airport saw showers and thunderstorms bring 1.99 inches of rain Saturday and 0.89 inches Sunday, according to NOAA data. The National...
Faribault Man Crashes in NW Rochester Neighborhood
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Faribault man could face charges after crashing in a northwest Rochester neighborhood Monday night. Rochester Police officers responded to the report of a rollover crash in the 2,000 block of Valley High Dr. Northwest around 11 p.m. A police spokesperson said investigators determined a 2018 Dodge Charger was traveling west when it struck a curb, left the roadway and struck a parked car in the 1950 block of Valley High Dr. Northwest.
I know it is about 90+ degrees outside in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, and Iowa has some nasty heat advisory for tomorrow, but I'm going to interrupt your sweat session to let you know it is time to bust out the buffalo plaid flannel. I know the calendar just turned to August but according to the items I just spotted at Target in Rochester, Minnesota, fall is here.
Rochester Area Included in Flood Watch Through Sunday Morning
..FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...*. WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.*. WHERE...Portions of Iowa, southeast Minnesota and Wisconsin,including the following counties, in Iowa, Allamakee, Chickasaw, Clayton, Fayette, Floyd, Howard, Mitchell and Winneshiek. In southeast Minnesota, Dodge, Fillmore, Houston, Mower, Olmsted,...
Rochester Rainfall Total Was Nearly 2 Inches – Flood Watch Extended
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - As predicted, heavy rains visited many areas of southeastern Minnesota Saturday night and another round of heavy rain is possible tonight. The National Weather Service says the flood watch issued Saturday night has been extended until 8 AM Monday. It covers portions of southeastern Minnesota, northern Iowa, and western Wisconsin, including Olmsted, Dodge, Fillmore, Mower, Houston, Wabasha, and Winona counties.
Rochester Police Respond to Multiple Overdoses Over the Weekend
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police officers responded to what is being described as an "unusually high" number of overdose calls over the weekend. Police Captain Casey Moilanen says the first of three overdose calls came in just after 7:30 p.m. Friday in the 10 block of 11th Ave. Southeast. Responding officers revived a 31-year-old man by using Narcan. He was brought to St. Mary’s Hospital for further treatment.
Rochester Public Library Roof Replacement Project To Begin Next Week
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A project that will repair and replace the roof of the Rochester Public Library will start next week. According to a news release from the City of Rochester, the repairs and replacement to the building roof will start on Monday, August 15th, and last approximately two months.
Plea Deal For Former Rochester Athletic Club Employee
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - On the day his trial was scheduled to begin, a former employee of the Rochester Athletic Club entered into a plea agreement involving allegations of criminal sexual conduct. 39-year-old Bradley Dorsher, who now lives in Brandon Minnesota, today admitted to a fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct...
Teenager Hit by Car in Northfield Has Died
Northfield, MN (KROC-AM News) - Police in Northfield are reporting that a teenage girl who was struck by a car last week has died from her injuries. A news release says the 14-year-old girl was airlifted to the Hennepin County Medical Center following the crash on August 2 but died two days later. Her name was Melanie Valencia.
