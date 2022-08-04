Southern Airways Express gets committee recommendation for Quincy Regional Airport service

Read on muddyrivernews.com
Rather than risk losing airline service, City Council opts for single-engine aircraft from Southern Airways Express
QUINCY — Quincy Mayor Mike Troup didn’t want to see the city lose having twin-engine airplanes provide service to Quincy Regional Airport. However, he thought it was better than the alternative. “If we reject both (airline proposals) and go out for more bids, it’s a slim likelihood that...
City to spend $4.43 million to elevate, repair barge dock wall; Mayor ‘doesn’t understand rationale’ for Park District’s intention to close the marina in 2024
QUINCY — The Quincy City Council voted Monday night to accept the low bid of $4.43 million from County Contractors of Quincy to elevate and repair the city’s barge dock wall and grade the land adjacent to the dock. The barge dock, located on the Mississippi River at...
Real estate transfers in Adams County from July 25-29, 2022
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Tami J. Jenkins of Fowler sold a residence at 5829 N....
Stormwater woes, and how rain gardens can help
MACOMB, Ill. — What is a watershed?. No matter where you live, you are in a watershed. All of Illinois, minus that sliver of land bordering Lake Michigan, is in the Mississippi River Watershed. But we can break down this massive watershed into more local streams and rivers. For...
Amtrak to use chartered buses as substitute for Carl Sandburg trains through Tuesday
QUINCY — Chartered buses will be used as substitute transportation for Carl Sandburg trains 381 (from Chicago to Quincy in the mornings) and 382 (from Quincy to Chicago in the evenings) through Tuesday, Aug. 9. Amtrak spokesman Marc Magliari said this decision will allow Amtrak’s shop forces more time...
The District’s ‘Welcome Back to School’ appreciation event set for Aug. 13
QUINCY — The District, along with the Regional Office of Education, will sponsor a Shop Local Saturday. – Welcome Back to School appreciation event on Saturday, Aug. 13. Several downtown establishments are offering special discounts from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for anyone who shows proof of employment with their school badge.
This Nearly Million Dollar Quincy, Illinois Home Has a Huge Barn
It may not be the most expensive home available in Quincy, Illinois right now, but it's close if that's not the case. It's an epic nearly million dollar estate that also includes a huge barn. The fact that I spent a lot of time at my grandma's farm growing up...
HPD Blotter for Aug. 6, 2022
2022-014464, 08/06/2022 @ 00:24:32, 1617 Fulton Ave , Hannibal. Officer Assigned 034 DeLaPorte, R T Entered By C84 Davenport, K J. Public NarrativeCheck well being requested at 1617 Fulton. 2022-014465, 08/06/2022 @ 00:48:55, 1812 Hope St , Hannibal. Nature of Complaint Assault. Officer Assigned 017 Perkins, C L Entered By...
‘Everything’s going to stay status quo’: New owner of Hess Auto Agency has no plans for change
QUINCY — The new owner of Hess Auto Agency says he has no plans to change what’s going on at the car dealership at 1124 N. 24th. Cloyd Barden Properties LLC, owned by Cloyd Barden of Quincy, bought the business from Boland Properties LLC of Hannibal, Mo., on July 15 for $650,000.
Hendrian sisters operating lemonade stand fundraiser Sept. 3 for Salvation Army
QUINCY — Grace and June Hendrian, daughters of Adam and Kellea Hendrian of Quincy, are operating a lemonade stand to benefit The Salvation Army. The sisters are inviting children in the community and surrounding area to join them in helping their neighbors in need by operating a lemonade stand of their own.
Quincy Catholic Elementary Schools Foundation to be host of Back-to-School ‘FUN’-raiser cocktail party on Friday
QUINCY — The Quincy Catholic Elementary Schools Foundation will be the host of a Back-to-School “FUN”-raiser cocktail party from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, in an outdoor setting at Quincy Country Club, 2410 State. In case of inclement weather, it will be held in the Centennial Room.
Wiley to be represented by public defender’s office; Barnard makes first appearance as special prosecutor
QUINCY — A Quincy man charged with first-degree murder in the death of an infant in 2018 made his first appearance in Adams County Circuit Court with a representative from the public defender’s on Monday morning. A former Adams County state’s attorney from 2004 to 2016 also made...
Gift card scams on the rise in Quincy
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — The Quincy Police Department is warning residents about an uptick in gift card scams in the area. They are reminding everyone that law enforcement agencies will never call with threats of arrest, frozen assets, loss of benefits, etc. unless you pay a fee over the phone.
Hannibal Arts Council Arty Party on Aug. 19 highlights watercolor
HANNIBAL, Mo. — A Eucalyptus Watercolor Arty Party will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S. Main. Participants will paint Eucalyptus leaves in a transparent manner using watercolors on 12-inch by 12-inch watercolor paper. Step-by-step instructions and all supplies – including mat and frame — are included. The project leader will be local artist and HAC program coordinator Brenda Beck Fisher.
St. Louis woman in Pike County Jail facing drug charges
PITTSFIELD, Ill. — A St. Louis woman was arrested in Pittsfield and now is in the Pike County Jail facing drug charges. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop on a 2001 Mazda at 2:14 a.m. July 30 on Washington Street near Shetland Drive in Pittsfield. After an investigation, the driver, Christina A. Casteel, 44, was arrested on the following charges:
Hannibal man sentenced to more than five years in prison on gun charge
ST. LOUIS – U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Clark on Monday sentenced a man from Hannibal. who was caught with stolen firearms to five years and three months in prison. The Hannibal Police Department and the Ralls County Sheriff’s Office were investigating the theft of firearms when they located Ronald Allen on Dec. 24, 2020 in a home in Hannibal. Officers found three stolen semi-automatic pistols, drug paraphernalia, prescription pains and marijuana, according to Allen’s plea agreement.
Quincy Community Theatre announces cast of Calendar Girls; tickets go on sale Aug. 15
QUINCY — Quincy Community theatre has selected the cast of “Calendar Girls,” a comedy that will make its QCT debut Sept. 9-11 and Sept. 15-18. The ladies are taking it all off — for a good cause. Determined to honor their late friend, a tight-knit group of friends poses for an “alternative” nude calendar as a cheeky fundraiser. When they suddenly become an international sensation, the ladies find both their self-confidence and friendships challenged. Based on a true story, this play offers laughs and life lessons.
Two from Plainville arrested in Hull on drug charges
HULL, Ill. — A man and a woman from Plainville were arrested July 15 on drug charges. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department, while working for the Village of Hull, conducted a traffic stop at 4:42 p.m. July 15 on State Highway 106 on the west edge of Hull on a silver 2007 Dodge truck.
Baylis man lodged in Pike County Jail after firearms, ammunition seized during search warrant
BAYLIS, Ill. — A Baylis man is in the Pike County Jail after being arrested on firearms charges. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department executed two court-authorized search warrants at separate locations in Baylis on July 31. During the execution of the warrants, firearms and firearms ammunition were located and seized.
Nebo man arrested on drug charges after attempting to flee from traffic stop on four-wheeler
NEBO, Ill. — A Nebo man faces several charges in connection to a traffic stop. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop on East Middle Street in Nebo on a four-wheeler at 11:02 p.m. July 27. The driver of the four-wheeler refused to stop, and a brief pursuit occurred. A deputy sheriff terminated the pursuit after identifying the driver of the four-wheeler.
