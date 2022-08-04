Southern Airways Express gets committee recommendation for Quincy Regional Airport service

QUINCY — Quincy Community theatre has selected the cast of “Calendar Girls,” a comedy that will make its QCT debut Sept. 9-11 and Sept. 15-18. The ladies are taking it all off — for a good cause. Determined to honor their late friend, a tight-knit group of friends poses for an “alternative” nude calendar as a cheeky fundraiser. When they suddenly become an international sensation, the ladies find both their self-confidence and friendships challenged. Based on a true story, this play offers laughs and life lessons.

QUINCY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO