All 7 Iowa Football Home Games Sold Out, Here’s How To Still Get Tickets

Iowa Native Maddie Poppe To Perform At Rhythm City Casino
Maddie Poppe is bringing the Christmas spirit to Rhythm City Casino as she performs music from her Christmas From Home EP in the Event Center on Sunday, December 11, 2022. This is a show you won't want to miss this holiday season. Tickets are $30 and you can get them...
Clinton County Man Wins $10,000 Prize From The Iowa Lottery
The luck of the Quad Cities continues! After many Iowa Lottery winners in June and one in July, the winning continues in August as a man from Clinton County claimed another large cash prize. Officials from the Iowa Lottery announced that a Clinton County man has won a $10,000 lottery...
$2 Million Winning Mega Millions Ticket Sold in Bettendorf
It may not have been the jackpot ticket but a winning ticket from the huge Mega Millions but a ticket sold in the QC had a hefty win on it. According to the Iowa Lottery, the $2 million winning ticket was bought in Bettendorf, at Big 10 Mart at 999 Middle Road. For perspective, across the country, there were only six Mega Millions tickets sold that won that prize level.
10 Things I’ve Learned At My First Mississippi Valley Fair
My first Mississippi Valley Fair experience is happening this week and I've learned a few things. The biggest thing is that I vastly underestimated the size of the MVF. I was told when I moved to Davenport that the fair was huge here but I didn't realize it was that big of an event. My hometown's tiny district fair in Arkansas cannot even hold a candle to it. For the standard of comparison, the hometown grandstand I emceed there last fall was literally 12 people attending. Not 12-hundred. Just 12.
Mississippi Valley Fair Wrap Up 2022 [Photos]
The Mississippi Vally Fair 2022 is now over. It was another great year with some stand-out acts like Kid Rock, who kicked off the fair, and Dustin Lynch wrapping it up on Sunday. We snagged some shots of the fair on Saturday (which also happened to be the hottest day.)
This House For Sale in Iowa City Looks Like The One in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Like most people, I enjoy checking things out on the internet that I am not only NOT in the market for, but also that I can't afford. I guess I should be doing something more productive with my time, but TikTok is too loud and curse word laiden for me to play around my kids.
Bettendorf Man Wins $10,000 From Iowa Lottery Scratch Game
We have another winner folks! A Bettendorf man is $10,000 richer after winning big with the Iowa Lottery. He's now part of the long-running list of winners the Quad Cities area has seen so far this summer. Someone in the QCA could win even bigger tonight as the MegaMillions Jackpot exceeds $1 billion.
Here Is How To Experience Amazing Iowa Views From A Railroad Pedal Car
There is a new way to discover parts of Iowa in a way like never before; by pedaling on railroad tracks. Rail Explorers USA has come to Iowa and as you can see in the pictures and video below, this isn't your normal scenic tour. What are Rail Explorers Railbikes?
Davenport Fire & Police Departments Give Safety Tips For 2022 Mississippi Valley Fair
It's finally here! Today is the first day of the 2022 Mississippi Valley Fair. Get ready for the six best days of 2022 which will be jammed-packed with fun, food, live music, great grandstand acts, and so much more. To make sure you enjoy the 2022 Mississippi Valley Fair the best and safest way possible, Davenport's finest and bravest released a list of ways to stay safe and to keep others safe during fair week.
Cause Of Death Of Three Family Members Killed At Maquoketa Caves Released
More details have been released about the homicides of three family members killed at the Maquoketa Caves State Park in July. Before continuing with this article, know that the description of the cause of death is from the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner. Descriptions may be disturbing to some readers.
Grand Opening For Scooter’s Coffee’s New Location In Milan, IL
Most of us enjoy a delicious cup of coffee when we wake up in the morning to start our day. Residents in Milan, IL now have a new coffee shop where they can get their morning pick-me-up. Scooter's Coffee has opened a new location in the Quad Cities area town and they are inviting everyone to stop by for each location's grand opening events.
New Restaurants To Check Out In The Quad Cities This Month
Every month we take a look at some new spots in the Quad Cities. It's always fun to find a new restaurant that becomes a favorite. Hopefully one on our list can do that for you. As summer comes to an end it's important to squeeze in all the fun you can.
The Munchies: Davenport Bridge Eats Second Truck In Almost A Week
It is with a great eyeroll that I inform you that yet another truck has hit the Brady/Harrison clearly marked low clearance bridge. It happened Thursday afternoon on the Brady part of the bridge. Here's what it did:. (gotta love the reflection of my dashboard rubber ducky on that.) Oof....
Save The Date To Be Mesmerized At QC Balloon Festival This Month
The Quad City skies will soon be bursting with color for the Quad Cities Balloon Festival. The festival will be August 12th & 13th. There will be food vendors, bounce houses for the kids, and on both days, the balloon launch will be at 6:00 p.m. There will be a balloon glow at dusk. You can even hang out in a balloon if you want to since they'll be offering tethered rides.
Not Just a Hollywood Punchline. Join The QCs 1st Narcolepsy Club
Hollywood has been brutal to people with narcolepsy. It's usually shown as a punchline where someone's face falls into the plate of spaghetti in front of them. Remember The Sopranos, where Janice's reborn boyfriend falls asleep at the dinner table and Tony starts throwing bread at his face?. Or how...
No Need to Yell. Silent Disco Comes Back to Davenport’s Downtown Festival
Alternating Currents is coming up on August 19-21 in downtown Davenport. To say that there will be a variety of music, art, film, & comedy is an understatement. Some of it will be so in your face and hard to miss...and others will be so quiet you may wonder what's happening.
A New School Year is Coming! Hot Rods for Charities Give Back with Car Show
School is starting up very soon, and for many of us it's an exciting time when the kids get back to a routine and the house gets quiet for a few hours a day. (ahhh, relief) But unfortunately for some, this is a super stressful time of year. Many families can't afford the supplies needed to start kids off on the right foot.
A “Diarrhea Incident” Has Closed A Moline Pool Today
Public pools can temporarily close for any number of reasons but one in Moline isn't open today (Monday) because of a number two. It's the Riverside Family Aquatic Center. The "diarrhea incident", as the post calls it, happened late last night. The post, and it's ability to be straightforward, says...
She Can Dance: Davenport Dancer In Top 3 of ‘So You Think You Can Dance’
A Davenport native is working it on the "So You Think You Can Dance" floor and it's gotten her to the top 3. We've told you about Essence Wilmington and her progress on this season of 'SYTYCD'. In mid-June, she made the top 12 then made the top 6. After last night, she's found her way into the top 3 dancers on the show.
Help Identify The People Who Spray Painted 22 Parked Cars in Davenport
Hooligans are on the loose in Davenport Iowa, and they are vandalizing cars. The reason why: Who knows... They are probably idiot kids. The Davenport Police posted this on their Facebook yesterday August 1st, "The Davenport Police Department is seeking our community’s assistance in locating a suspect vehicle shown below along with any associated individuals. On Sunday, July 31, 2022, between the hours of 6:00 - 11:00 PM, Davenport Police received 22 calls for service in reference to a vehicle driving erratically and spray painting parked cars. At this time, fifteen vehicles and one fence were damaged."
