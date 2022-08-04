Uganda: Midwife recalls delivering dictator Idi Amin's baby

Read on www.bbc.co.uk
Related
Meghan Markle rejected Queen's request to fly to Mexico to make up with her estranged father, book says
Markle rejected the Queen's request to reconcile with her estranged father, per a new book. Her refusal left Prince Charles and the Queen "perplexed" by the situation, the book said. Markle has yet to this and other claims in the book by British biographer Tom Bower.
Fleet of nuclear submarines will be sent by Britain to Australia as a warning to China
Britain is to send a fleet of nuclear submarines to the Pacific in a decisive move to thwart Chinese aggression in the region. The dramatic decision could see UK subs based in Australia until 2040, operating within striking distance of China. Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, the head of the Armed...
The 8 signs of deadly eye bleeding virus which kills 30% of patients – as it reaches Europe
A DEADLY virus that causes bleeding from the eyes has reached Europe. Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever (CCHF) kills 30 per cent of those who it infects and is edging closer to the UK. Over the weekend it was reported that a man in the city of Leon, in Spain's North West,...
Prince William Might Be Making a Mistake in Discrediting Infamous Princess Diana BBC Interview
Click here to read the full article. The BBC’s recent announcement that they will never air Princess Diana’s infamous Panorama interview at the request of her eldest son, Prince William, might not have the effect he was intending. Royal biographer Andrew Morton sees this move in an entirely different light than the Duke of Cambridge. Morton, who wrote Diana: Her True Story in 1992, pulls no punches about what he thinks of the BBC agreeing to William’s call to bury the interview for good. “It is a supreme irony that it is her son who has led the calls to posthumously muzzle Diana, to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Video of Russian Soldier Allegedly Castrating Ukraine POW Sparks Outrage
The clip has emerged a few weeks after an international security organization said there was "credible evidence" that Moscow had committed war crimes.
Photos Show Rare White Newborn Baby Elephant With 'Pearly' Eyes
Pictures show the extremely rare elephant living happily with its mother in Myanmar.
Harry Wouldn't 'Have Married Meghan' if Diana Was Alive—Ex Royal Aide
A former palace press secretary who worked closely with Diana has said that if she were alive today "we would not be going through this" referring to Harry.
Toddler dies of Marburg virus six days after his dad in new outbreak of Ebola-like disease
A TODDLER who contracted the highly deadly Marburg virus in Ghana has died, officials say. Their 26-year-old dad also fell victim to the bug, which is similar to Ebola virus, days before. A third patient - the 24-year-old mum - is in isolation and no longer showing symptoms. In total,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Billionaire twin brothers brawled on a luxury yacht over the control of their U.K. business empire, a London court hears
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Highly secretive and extremely rich and powerful, the identical twins known as the Barclay brothers managed to keep a very tight lid over how they amassed and maintained their 7-billion-pound ($8.4 billion) fortune.
purewow.com
Dad Reacts After Kate Middleton Sees His 8-Year-Old Standing Alone and Strikes Up a Conversation
Journalist and former Olympian Matthew Syed would've never expected his 8-year-old son to strike up a random conversation with the Duchess of Cambridge while en route to the Commonwealth Games. And yet, that's exactly what happened. It all started when he asked his son, Ted, to wait in the...
Fury erupts after council introduces a 24/7 cat ban: 'Australia, the most insane country in the world'
An Australian council has announced a total ban on cats outdoors, sparking a wave of fury from pet owners. Bass Coast Shire Council, south-east of Melbourne, announced the 24/7 ban on felines wandering the streets which will come into effect from July next year. Residents will be slapped with a...
Meghan Markle Fears Another Trip To England May Make Prince Harry Homesick: 'These Visits Pull At His Heartstrings'
A vacation is supposed to be a time to kick back and relax, but an insider claims Meghan Markle is a bundle of nerves ahead of her and Prince Harry's possible impending trip to England.As OK! previously shared, rumor has it that Queen Elizabeth has invited the Sussexes and their two children to visit her at her vacation home in Scotland, and though the reunion could do wonders for their relationship, a source claimed "it’s a bittersweet invite for Meghan.""On one hand it fuels her and Harry’s confidence that they are very much still part of the family. But after...
Popculture
Actor Waakye Dies: No Beds Available at Hospital When He Arrived, Reports Say
Ghanian actor Prince Yawson, known to his fans as Waakye, died on Aug. 1. He reportedly suffered a mild stroke and was rushed to a hospital, but there were no beds. Waayke, who survived a heart attack in 2017 and was hospitalized for a stroke in 2020, was 52. Fellow...
Woman Cheered for Refusing Colleague Who 'Might Become Homeless' to Move In
"I repeated that I am not looking for a roommate and left to get back to work," the woman said.
Prince Harry files his second lawsuit against UK government and Scotland Yard over decision to ban him from paying for police protection in Britain
Prince Harry has filed a second lawsuit against the British government and Scotland Yard over the decision not to allow him to pay for police protection when he visits from California. The Duke of Sussex is already suing the Home Office over its decision in 2020 to remove his taxpayer-funded...
U.K.・
BBC
Tamil Nadu: 12th Century idol stolen from temple found in US after 50 years
A statue that was stolen in 1971 from a temple in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu has been traced to New York, police say. The 12th Century idol of Hindu goddess Parvati was found at the Bonhams Auction House, they said. Bonhams is a privately owned international auction...
Couple’s Dream $6k Honeymoon Ruined After Airport’s Mistakes Made Them Miss Their Flights
A newlywed couple missed out on their $6k honeymoon due to alleged airport errors – with the bride’s wedding dress even going missing with her baggage. Soumaya Elliott, 30, and husband Justin, 33, had splashed out on a four-week trip to Asia to follow their wedding last month.
'Monkey gang' member executed in Japan as marauding macaques run amok
A team of "specially commissioned hunters" tracked down and killed one member of a "monkey gang" responsible for more than 50 attacks in the Japanese city of Yamaguchi.
BBC
Thornton Heath fatal explosion: SGN faces 'serious questions', MP says
Neighbours of a young girl who was killed in an explosion say they want answers from their gas supplier. Three other people were taken to hospital after the blast at a house in Thornton Heath, south London. Residents say they reported a strong smell of gas two weeks ago and...
Comments / 0